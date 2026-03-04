Meet Confirmed Openers of RR, RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, SRH for IPL 2026 - Check in pics
As the IPL 2026 season kicks off from March 28, the tactical landscape has shifted dramatically. From teenage sensations to seasoned international duos, teams have revamped their top orders to maximize the first six overs.
As the IPL 2026 season kicks off from March 28, the tactical landscape has shifted dramatically. From teenage sensations to seasoned international duos, teams have revamped their top orders to maximize the first six overs. From Rohit-QDK, Virat-Salt to more... Here is a look at the opening pairs for all 10 franchises.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Tim Seifert & Finn Allen
KKR has opted for pure explosive intent by pairing two of New Zealand's most dangerous short-format specialists. Both Seifert and Allen are known for their high strike rates and ability to clear the boundary from ball one, making them a nightmare for new-ball bowlers at Eden Gardens.
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi & Yashasvi Jaiswal
The Royals are fielding the youngest opening pair in the league. While Jaiswal provides world-class experience, 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi brings raw, fearless power that represents the future of Indian cricket.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Phil Salt & Virat Kohli
In a move that has won them their first trophy, RCB has paired the relentless Phil Salt with the legendary Virat Kohli. This combination offers a perfect blend of Salt’s modern-day cameos and Kohli’s unparalleled ability to anchor and finish.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Travis Head & Abhishek Sharma
Sticking with what works, SRH continues with the pair that redefined T20 batting last season. Head and Sharma remain the most feared duo in the league, operating on a "maximum risk, maximum reward" philosophy.
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Rohit Sharma & Quinton de Kock
Mumbai Indians have gone back to a proven formula. The reunion of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock brings back years of shared chemistry and tactical intelligence, providing MI with a solid and reliable foundation.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Ayush Mhatre & Sanju Samson
CSK has made a bold statement by bringing in Sanju Samson to lead the charge alongside the young Ayush Mhatre. Samson’s flair and Mhatre’s local dominance make this a highly versatile pairing for the Chepauk tracks.
Delhi Capitals (DC)
KL Rahul & Ben Duckett DC has built a sophisticated opening pair. KL Rahul provides the classical technique and stability, while England’s Ben Duckett brings his unique array of sweeps and innovative shots to disrupt the bowlers' lengths.
Gujarat Titans (GT)
GT prioritizes stability and percentage cricket. Gill and Sudharsan are perhaps the most technically sound pair in the IPL, capable of batting through the innings and accelerating effortlessly at the death.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Aiden Markram & Mitchell Marsh
LSG has gone with an unconventional approach by opening with two elite international all-rounders. Both Markram and Marsh are exceptional against both pace and spin, allowing LSG to maintain a high tempo throughout the Powerplay.
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Prabhsimran Singh & Priyansh Arya
Following their tradition of backing local talent, Punjab has paired the explosive Prabhsimran Singh with Delhi’s run-machine Priyansh Arya. This duo represents the strength of India's domestic circuit on the global stage.
