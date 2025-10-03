Meet Cricketer Who Was Offered Sweeper Job, Father With Cylinder Delivery Job Against Playing, SRK Gets Him For 80 Lakh , Now Owns Rs 20,00,00,000, He Is...

1 / 10

Rinku Singh was born in 1997 in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. He grew up in a gas cylinder warehouse. His father delivered LPG cylinders to make ends meet. Rinku dreamed of cricket despite poverty.

Rinku Singh’s journey is a tale of grit and glory, rising from a poverty-stricken childhood in Aligarh to a cricket star with a ₹20 crore net worth in 2025. Once offered a sweeper’s job and beaten by his father for playing cricket, he defied odds to shine in the IPL and for India. From earning ₹80 lakh in 2018 with Kolkata Knight Riders to owning a mansion and luxury cars, Rinku’s story inspires millions.