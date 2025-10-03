Advertisement
Meet Cricketer Who Was Offered Sweeper Job, Father With Cylinder Delivery Job Against Playing, SRK Gets Him For 80 Lakh , Now Owns Rs 20,00,00,000, He Is...
Meet Cricketer Who Was Offered Sweeper Job, Father With Cylinder Delivery Job Against Playing, SRK Gets Him For 80 Lakh , Now Owns Rs 20,00,00,000, He Is...

Rinku Singh’s journey is a tale of grit and glory, rising from a poverty-stricken childhood in Aligarh to a cricket star with a ₹20 crore net worth in 2025. Once offered a sweeper’s job and beaten by his father for playing cricket, he defied odds to shine in the IPL and for India. From earning ₹80 lakh in 2018 with Kolkata Knight Riders to owning a mansion and luxury cars, Rinku’s story inspires millions.

Updated:Oct 03, 2025, 12:29 PM IST
From Rags To Riches

From Rags To Riches

Rinku Singh was born in 1997 in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. He grew up in a gas cylinder warehouse. His father delivered LPG cylinders to make ends meet. Rinku dreamed of cricket despite poverty. 

Facing Rejection

Facing Rejection

 Rinku was offered a sweeper’s job as a teenager. His father beat him for playing cricket instead of working. He trained at a local cricket academy. His talent shone in school tournaments.

 

Rising in Domestic Cricket

Rising in Domestic Cricket

Rinku was just 16 when he debuted for Uttar Pradesh in 2014. He played in Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His aggressive batting caught attention. He earned a spot on IPL radars.

Breaking into IPL

Breaking into IPL

Earlier he was with Kings XI Punjab in 2017 at Rs 10 Lakhs but was later signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹80 lakh in 2018. He entered the IPL as an unknown talent. Initially, he warmed the bench. His first contract changed his family’s life.

Shinning Star

Shinning Star

Rinku was a rising star when he scored 474 runs in IPL 2023. He smashed five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans. KKR retained him for ₹13 crore in 2025. His IPL earnings crossed ₹17 crore.  Rinku Singh, the KKR finisher who rose from Aligarh's streets to IPL stardom, shares a heartwarming, mentor-like bond with Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan (SRK). What started as a nervous first meeting has evolved into a father-son-esque relationship, marked by personal gestures, motivation during lows, and shared celebrations.  

India Call-Up

India Call-Up

EaRinku was a domestic standout when he debuted in T20Is in 2023. He smashed 108 off 48 in UP T20 League. He secured a ₹1 crore BCCI contract.  Hemade his international debut for India in August 2023. His breakthrough came after a stellar IPL 2023 season with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he famously hit five consecutive sixes in the final over to win a match against Gujarat Titans. This performance earned him a spot in the national T20I squad  

 

Attracting Brands

Attracting Brands

Rinku was gaining fame when brands like MRF and SG signed him. He landed deals with CEAT and JBL India. His endorsements now fetch ₹1–2 crore yearly. His story drew more sponsors.

 

Building Wealth

Building Wealth

Rinku was a millionaire when his net worth hit ₹20 crore in 2025. He bought a ₹3.5 crore mansion, Veena Palace. He owns cars like Ford Endeavour and Toyota Innova. He invested in Aligarh farmland.

Achieving Milestones

Achieving Milestones

Rinku was honored as Basic Education Officer in Uttar Pradesh in 2025. He got engaged to MP Priya Saroj that year. His family escaped poverty for good. He stayed connected to his Aligarh roots.

 

Inspiring Millions

Inspiring Millions

Rinku was once a boy offered a sweeper’s job. He rose to cricket stardom through grit. His journey from poverty to ₹20 crore inspires fans. He continues to aim for greater heights.

