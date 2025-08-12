Meet Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Georgina Rodriguez: Sales Assistant Turned Model, Lost Son In 2022, $5M USD Ring
Ronaldo's Proposal
Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to Georgina Rodriguez, his long-time partner, with a dazzling diamond ring that Georgina proudly shared on Instagram. The announcement marks a joy-filled milestone in their epic love story. Their engagement photo with an oval diamond valued between 2 to 5 million USD captivated fans worldwide.
How They Met
They met in 2016 in Madrid when Georgina was a sales assistant at a Gucci store, and Ronaldo was a football superstar playing for Real Madrid. Ronaldo called their first encounter a "click moment," and both felt an instant, unexplainable connection. Their love blossomed quickly from that unexpected meeting.
Early Days
The couple made their red carpet debut in early 2017 alongside Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Jr. Soon after, Ronaldo welcomed twins via surrogacy, expanding their growing family. Later that year, Georgina gave birth to their daughter Alana Martina, further cementing their bond.
Growing Together
Ronaldo’s transfer to Juventus in 2018 led the family to relocate to Turin, followed by a big-money return to Manchester United in 2021. Throughout these changes, Georgina balanced her roles as model, influencer, and devoted mother, keeping the family tightly knit.
Tragedy and Strength
The couple faced heartbreaking loss in 2022 when one of their newborn twins, Angel, passed away shortly after birth. They shared their grief publicly, showing strength and mutual support. Their surviving daughter Bella remains a central part of their life and love.
Life in Saudi Arabia
In late 2022, Ronaldo signed a record-breaking deal with Saudi club Al-Nassr, and the family settled in Riyadh. Georgina shared how their lives focus on the children’s schooling, football, and daily routines, proving their bond transcends locations and fame.
Model, Influencer, and Mother
With 68.4 million Instagram followers, Georgina evolved from shop assistant to reality TV star through the Netflix series I Am Georgina. Despite her glamorous life, she says motherhood is her greatest role. Her Instagram bio reads “Mamá de 6 bendicione” : mother of six blessings.
Ronaldo’s Family
Together, they raise five children: Ronaldo’s eldest son Cristiano Jr., twins Eva and Mateo (surrogacy), and their daughters Alana and Bella. The couple’s family showcases love beyond convention, supporting each other through joy and hardship.
Engagement Ring
Georgina’s massive oval-cut diamond engagement ring is estimated to be between 15 and 30 carats and valued up to $5 million USD. The ring’s flawless brilliance matches the bond they share, symbolizing nine years of love, commitment, and shared dreams.
Future Together
From a chance meeting to a powerful partnership, Ronaldo and Georgina’s story inspires millions. Their engagement signals a new chapter filled with hope, love, and family. Fans eagerly await what lies ahead for this modern-day fairy tale couple living their dream.
