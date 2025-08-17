Meet CSK's Starboy Dewald Brevis' Girlfriend Linda Maree: From Friendship To Romance, Breakup Rumours & More
Dewald Brevis, the rising star from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has finally made his mark in international cricket. Known as the "Baby AB," he is hailed as the next big thing in the cricketing world. With his explosive batting and fearless approach, Brevis is winning hearts everywhere. Let's Take A Look at his love story.
Baby AB
Early Years
Brevis’s journey began with impactful performances at the U-19 level, where his talent was first noticed. His swift rise through domestic cricket and IPL showcased his readiness for the big stage. Fans and experts alike see him as South Africa’s future cricketing superstar.
Meeting Linda Maree
Amidst his cricketing ascent, Brevis found a steady companion in Linda Maree. The two met as teenagers, forming a friendship grounded in mutual respect and shared dreams. Linda soon became a crucial part of his journey, offering quiet and unwavering support.
Friendship Turning to Love
Their bond deepened over time from friendship to romance, built on honest conversations and trust. Linda cheered Brevis through every match and milestone, becoming his ultimate cheerleader. Their relationship reflects the power of patience and genuine connection.
Linda Maree’s Profession and Popularity
Linda Maree is a professional model with a strong presence on social media, especially Instagram, where she enjoys a large following. Her popularity complements Dewald Brevis’s rising cricket career.
Breakup Rumors in 2023
Rumors of a breakup emerged in 2023 when Dewald and Linda deleted pictures of each other from Instagram. This social media activity sparked speculation but did not confirm any split. Between 2021 and 2022, the couple made public appearances, showcasing their bond to fans and the media during Dewald’s rise in cricket. As of 2025, Dewald and Linda’s relationship status continues to be kept private. They appear to maintain a balance between personal privacy and public life amidst growing fame.
CSK Star Boy
In April, 2025, Dewald Brevis was signed for a league fee of INR 2.2 Cr as a replacement player for the injured Gurjapneet Singh, who was picked up at the IPL 2025 Player Auction held at Abadi AI Johar Arena, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for a price of INR 2.2 Cr. In IPL 2025, he played 6 matches, scored 225 runs with an average of 37.50.
Next Big Thing
Brevis set records by scoring the fastest T20I fifty for South Africa, reaching it in just 22 balls. striking at 180.00, including a sparkling 125 off 56 balls. His explosive form hints at a bright future ahead for both his cricket and personal life. He is undobtedly the next big thing in cricket.
