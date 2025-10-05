Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2968225https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/meet-danish-kaneria-hindu-cricketer-who-faced-discrimination-for-worshipping-hindu-idols-blames-shahid-afridi-for-ruining-his-career-2968225
NewsPhotosMeet Danish Kaneria: Hindu Cricketer Who Faced Discrimination For Worshipping Hindu Idols, Blames Shahid Afridi For Ruining His Career
photoDetails

Meet Danish Kaneria: Hindu Cricketer Who Faced Discrimination For Worshipping Hindu Idols, Blames Shahid Afridi For Ruining His Career

Danish Kaneria, Pakistan’s most successful Hindu cricketer, is remembered for his sharp leg-spin, resilience, and outspoken voice against discrimination.

Updated:Oct 05, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Meet Danish Kaneria

1/14
Meet Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria, Pakistan’s most successful Hindu cricketer, is remembered for his sharp leg-spin, resilience, and outspoken voice against discrimination. His story captures triumph, faith, and controversy.

Follow Us

Early Beginnings in Karachi

2/14
Early Beginnings in Karachi

Born on December 16, 1980, in Karachi, Kaneria hailed from a Gujarati Hindu family of Marwari roots. He grew up in a cricket-loving city, idolizing spinners while facing social bias.

 

Follow Us

Family Legacy in Cricket

3/14
Family Legacy in Cricket

Kaneria is the cousin of Anil Dalpat - Pakistan’s first Hindu Test cricketer. That legacy inspired him to carry forward the pride of a minority community on the national stage.

Follow Us

Domestic Breakthrough

4/14
Domestic Breakthrough

He debuted in Pakistan’s domestic circuit at just 17, quickly becoming a standout spinner. His tall frame and deceptive googly made him a menace on turning tracks.

 

Follow Us

International Debut

5/14
International Debut

Kaneria made his Test debut for Pakistan in 2000 against England. By 2001, he became the team’s frontline spinner, destroying Bangladesh with 25 wickets in a single series.

 

Follow Us

Record-Breaking Career

6/14
Record-Breaking Career

Over 61 Tests, he took 261 wickets - the most by any Pakistani spinner. He ranks among legends like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Imran Khan in total wickets.

 

Follow Us

Bowling Brilliance

7/14
Bowling Brilliance

Known for his deadly googly, sharp drift, and accuracy, Kaneria earned praise even from Shane Warne. His best figures - 7/77 vs Bangladesh and 8/204 vs Australia -defined his peak years.

 

Follow Us

Challenges Behind the Success

8/14
Challenges Behind the Success

Despite his achievements, Kaneria often felt sidelined due to his religion. He later revealed instances of bias and exclusion within the Pakistan dressing room.

 

Follow Us

Allegations of Discrimination

9/14
Allegations of Discrimination

He claimed that teammates pressured him to convert to Islam. Kaneria also accused senior players and management of denying him fair opportunities.

 

Follow Us

The Spot-Fixing Scandal

10/14
The Spot-Fixing Scandal

In 2012, the ECB banned Kaneria for life over spot-fixing allegations during his Essex stint. He denied wrongdoing but was found guilty alongside Mervyn Westfield.

 

Follow Us

Fall and Redemption

11/14
Fall and Redemption

The ban ended his career and left him financially and emotionally broken. Years later, he admitted meeting a bookmaker but maintained he was misled.

 

Follow Us

Life After Cricket

12/14
Life After Cricket

Post-retirement, Kaneria turned to coaching and commentary but struggled for recognition. He now lives abroad, using his voice to raise awareness about religious prejudice in Pakistan.

 

Follow Us

Connection to India

13/14
Connection to India

Kaneria calls India his “matrubhumi” , the land of his ancestors. Though he hasn’t sought Indian citizenship, he supports the CAA’s protection for persecuted minorities.

Follow Us

Symbol of Resilience

14/14
Symbol of Resilience

Today, Danish Kaneria stands as both a cautionary tale and an emblem of endurance. His journey reminds the cricketing world that faith, identity, and talent often collide  but courage endures

Follow Us
Danish KaneriaDanish Kaneria storyDanish Kaneria religionDanish Kaneria HinduDanish Kaneria Hindu cricketerDanish Kaneria vs Shahid AfridiDanish Kaneria discriminationDanish Kaneria controversyDanish Kaneria PakistanDanish Kaneria IndiaDanish Kaneria CAADanish Kaneria Hindu faithDanish Kaneria spin bowlerDanish Kaneria spot fixingDanish Kaneria banDanish Kaneria life storyDanish Kaneria biographyDanish Kaneria wikiDanish Kaneria factsDanish Kaneria recordsDanish Kaneria wicketsDanish Kaneria careerDanish Kaneria Test wicketsDanish Kaneria bowling statsDanish Kaneria familyDanish Kaneria ageDanish Kaneria net worthDanish Kaneria religion controversyDanish Kaneria Islam conversionDanish Kaneria discrimination in Pakistan cricketDanish Kaneria Hindu minorityDanish Kaneria interviewDanish Kaneria newsDanish Kaneria latest newsDanish Kaneria 2025Danish Kaneria current lifeDanish Kaneria updatesDanish Kaneria Hindu cricketer in PakistanDani
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
rashmika mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Reportedly Engaged: A Look At Their Romantic On-Screen Chemistry
camera icon10
title
mobility
Top 10 Largest-Biggest Railway Stations In India 2025
camera icon9
title
Technology
Meet India’s Youngest Billionaire At 31: Once Worked With OpenAI, DeepMind, And Google, Now Builds Rs 1,49,400,00,00,000 Firm; Check His Education, Net Worth; He Is...
camera icon8
title
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Combined Net Worth
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Combined Net Worth: A Look At Their Luxury Cars, Private Jets, Lavish Mansions, And Other Assets
camera icon7
title
Oldest Forts
Oldest Forts In India: Himachal, Rajasthan And More | Check Names, History And Significance