Meet Danish Kaneria: Hindu Cricketer Who Faced Discrimination For Worshipping Hindu Idols, Blames Shahid Afridi For Ruining His Career
Danish Kaneria, Pakistan’s most successful Hindu cricketer, is remembered for his sharp leg-spin, resilience, and outspoken voice against discrimination.
Danish Kaneria, Pakistan’s most successful Hindu cricketer, is remembered for his sharp leg-spin, resilience, and outspoken voice against discrimination. His story captures triumph, faith, and controversy.
Early Beginnings in Karachi
Born on December 16, 1980, in Karachi, Kaneria hailed from a Gujarati Hindu family of Marwari roots. He grew up in a cricket-loving city, idolizing spinners while facing social bias.
Family Legacy in Cricket
Kaneria is the cousin of Anil Dalpat - Pakistan’s first Hindu Test cricketer. That legacy inspired him to carry forward the pride of a minority community on the national stage.
Domestic Breakthrough
He debuted in Pakistan’s domestic circuit at just 17, quickly becoming a standout spinner. His tall frame and deceptive googly made him a menace on turning tracks.
International Debut
Kaneria made his Test debut for Pakistan in 2000 against England. By 2001, he became the team’s frontline spinner, destroying Bangladesh with 25 wickets in a single series.
Record-Breaking Career
Over 61 Tests, he took 261 wickets - the most by any Pakistani spinner. He ranks among legends like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Imran Khan in total wickets.
Bowling Brilliance
Known for his deadly googly, sharp drift, and accuracy, Kaneria earned praise even from Shane Warne. His best figures - 7/77 vs Bangladesh and 8/204 vs Australia -defined his peak years.
Challenges Behind the Success
Despite his achievements, Kaneria often felt sidelined due to his religion. He later revealed instances of bias and exclusion within the Pakistan dressing room.
Allegations of Discrimination
He claimed that teammates pressured him to convert to Islam. Kaneria also accused senior players and management of denying him fair opportunities.
The Spot-Fixing Scandal
In 2012, the ECB banned Kaneria for life over spot-fixing allegations during his Essex stint. He denied wrongdoing but was found guilty alongside Mervyn Westfield.
Fall and Redemption
The ban ended his career and left him financially and emotionally broken. Years later, he admitted meeting a bookmaker but maintained he was misled.
Life After Cricket
Post-retirement, Kaneria turned to coaching and commentary but struggled for recognition. He now lives abroad, using his voice to raise awareness about religious prejudice in Pakistan.
Connection to India
Kaneria calls India his “matrubhumi” , the land of his ancestors. Though he hasn’t sought Indian citizenship, he supports the CAA’s protection for persecuted minorities.
Symbol of Resilience
Today, Danish Kaneria stands as both a cautionary tale and an emblem of endurance. His journey reminds the cricketing world that faith, identity, and talent often collide but courage endures
