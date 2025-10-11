Advertisement
Meet Gautam Gambhir: Politician Turned Head Coach Who Forced Rohit - Virat To Retire, Wants Shubman As Captain In All 3 Formats, Lost BGT + Home Series, 2011 & 2007 Wins' Hero

A 15-slide gallery on Gautam Gambhir, India's head coach, covering his role in Rohit-Virat retirements, backing Shubman Gill as captain, losses in BGT and home series, and leading India to 2 World Cup wins. Explore his early life, wife Natasha Jain, children Aazeen and Anaiza, playing career highlights, and coaching journey.

Updated:Oct 11, 2025, 07:46 AM IST
Gautam Gambhir - Head Coach of Indian Cricket

1/14
Gautam Gambhir - Head Coach of Indian Cricket

 TeamGautam Gambhir, born on October 14, 1981, in Delhi, was appointed as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team on July 9, 2024, succeeding Rahul Dravid. At 42, he became the youngest head coach in India's history, bringing his experience as a former player and IPL mentor. His three-year contract runs until the 2027 ODI World Cup. Gambhir's philosophy emphasizes discipline, aggression, and nurturing young talent, aiming to build on India's recent successes while transitioning to a new generation. 

 

The Gambhir Factor in Rohit and Virat's Test Retirements

2/14
The Gambhir Factor in Rohit and Virat's Test Retirements

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket in May 2025, shortly after India's disappointing 1-3 loss in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia. Reports suggest Gambhir's push for a youth transition and his aversion to "star culture" influenced the decision, aligning with chief selector Ajit Agarkar to prioritize fresh talent for the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Gambhir has denied forcing retirements, calling them "individual decisions" that no coach or selector can dictate, while acknowledging the void left by their experience. Critics, including former player Manoj Tiwary, accused Gambhir of creating an atmosphere that pressured seniors like Kohli, Rohit, and Ravichandran Ashwin to exit. 

 

Shubman Gill as Captain in All 3 Formats

3/14
Shubman Gill as Captain in All 3 Formats

Gambhir has backed Shubman Gill as India's long-term leader across formats, grooming him as the successor to Rohit Sharma. Gill was appointed Test captain in May 2025 before the England tour and ODI captain in October 2025 ahead of the Australia series, while serving as T20I vice-captain. At 26, Gill is now India's only all-format specialist batter and captain in Tests and ODIs. Gambhir's vision is to stabilize leadership during the transition, with Gill's consistent form (fastest to 2,000 and 2,500 ODI runs) and IPL captaincy experience making him ideal. Selectors and Gambhir aim to avoid burnout by managing his workload, targeting ICC titles like the 2027 ODI World Cup. 

Losses in BGT and Home Series Under Gambhir

4/14
Losses in BGT and Home Series Under Gambhir

Gambhir's tenure has faced scrutiny with key defeats: India suffered a shocking 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand in late 2024 the first home Test series sweep by the Kiwis and a 1-3 loss in the 2024-25 BGT, ending a 10-year unbeaten streak Down Under. These marked three consecutive Test series losses (including a 2-3 defeat to England), with India winning just 5 of 15 Tests (33% win rate). Critics blame tactical errors, poor bowling depth, and transition pains, but Gambhir attributes it to fine margins, like being "one session short" in Australia. Despite this, he remains focused on rebuilding. 

CLUTCH Player

5/14
CLUTCH Player

Helped India Win 2 World Cups as PlayerAs a player, Gambhir was pivotal in India's 2007 T20 World Cup triumph (75 off 54 in the final vs Pakistan, tournament top-scorer with 227 runs) and 2011 ODI World Cup victory (97 in the final vs Sri Lanka, stabilizing the chase). These performances earned him two medals, a rare feat he cherishes more than personal stats. He views the wins as team efforts, crediting Yuvraj Singh's all-round heroics. Gambhir's gritty opening laid foundations for these historic titles, cementing his legacy before his 2018 retirement.

Early Life and Formative Years

6/14
Early Life and Formative Years

Born into an upper-middle-class Punjabi family in Delhi, Gambhir was adopted by his maternal grandparents, Sat Pal and Asha Pal Gulati, at 18 days old and raised in Karol Bagh. His parents, Deepak (businessman) and Seema Gambhir, wanted him to join the family aluminum business after school, but in 11th grade, Gambhir vowed not to "join as a failure." He started cricket at age 10 at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, mentored by uncle Pawan Gulati, coach Sanjay Bharadwaj (from 1991), and Raju Tandon (1996-2000). Enrolling at the National Cricket Academy in 2000, he debuted in first-class cricket in 1999-2000, scoring a double century (218) vs Zimbabwe A in 2002.

Wife - Natasha Jain

7/14
Wife - Natasha Jain

Gambhir married Natasha Jain on October 28, 2011, in a low-key ceremony. Natasha, from a business family, comes from a background of entrepreneurs—her father is a businessman, and their families have been friends for over 30 years. They dated for 2-3 years after being longtime acquaintances. Natasha prefers privacy, often avoiding the spotlight, and supports Gambhir's cricket and philanthropic endeavors. She has shared that their bond avoids cricket discussions at home to maintain balance. The couple resides in Delhi, where Natasha manages family interests. 

Political Career

8/14
Political Career

Gautam Gambhir entered politics after retiring from cricket, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March 2019. He contested and won the Lok Sabha elections from East Delhi, serving as a Member of Parliament from 2019 to 2024. During his tenure, he focused on local development, including improving sports infrastructure and education, and launched initiatives like free coaching for underprivileged youth. His political stint ended in 2024 when he stepped back to focus on cricket coaching, citing a desire to contribute to the sport he loves. Gambhir's brief political career showcased his commitment to public service, influenced by his philanthropist mindset.

 

Playing Career - International Debut and Rise

9/14
Playing Career - International Debut and Rise

Gambhir debuted in ODIs vs Bangladesh in 2003 and Tests vs Australia in 2004. Early struggles saw him dropped for the 2007 ODI World Cup, but he bounced back, scoring a maiden Test ton vs Bangladesh (2004). Paired with Virender Sehwag, they formed a prolific opening duo (4.5+ runs/over). By 2008, he was a mainstay, scoring 10,000+ international runs (4,153 Tests at 41.95 avg; 5,234 ODIs at 39.68; 932 T20Is at 22.29). Highlights include five consecutive Test centuries (2008-09, one of only four globally) and leading India to a 5-0 ODI whitewash of West Indies (2011, Man-of-the-Series with 250 runs). 

 

Coaching Career - Head Coach Appointment and Early Challenges

10/14
Coaching Career - Head Coach Appointment and Early Challenges

Appointed India's head coach in July 2024, Gambhir's first series was a mixed Sri Lanka tour (T20I win, 0-2 ODI loss—first to SL in 27 years). He adopted a high-risk limited-overs style but faced Test woes: 0-3 home loss to New Zealand (first sweep in 91 years) and 1-3 BGT defeat. With 5 wins in 15 Tests, his win rate (33%) drew criticism for tactics and senior handling, but he stresses transition pains. 

Playing Career - IPL Success and Retirement

11/14
Playing Career - IPL Success and Retirement

In IPL, Gambhir captained Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to titles in 2012 and 2014, bought for a record $2.4M in 2011. He scored 4,000+ IPL runs (421 matches total) with 491 fours and 59 sixes. His Delhi Daredevils stint (2008-10) included vice-captaincy. Post-2013 international dip, he retired from all cricket on December 3, 2018, after a Ranji century (112) vs Andhra, ending with 43 first-class tons. He briefly entered politics (BJP MP, 2019-24) before refocusing on cricket. 

 

Coaching Career - IPL Mentorship

12/14
Coaching Career - IPL Mentorship

Gambhir transitioned to coaching as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor in 2022-23, guiding them to playoffs both seasons. He returned to KKR as mentor in 2024, leading them to their third IPL title. His aggressive, player-centric approach focusing on intent and fearlessness earned praise, with KKR dominating playoffs. These successes positioned him as a top candidate for India's head coach role. 

 

Coaching Career - Success in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

13/14
Coaching Career - Success in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Gambhir's first major trophy came in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, where India defeated New Zealand in the final for the title As head coach, he instilled hunger and flawless execution, like a four-wicket semifinal win over Australia. This white-ball success validated his aggressive tactics, boosting morale amid Test struggles.

Coaching Career - Asia Cup 2025 Victory

14/14
Coaching Career - Asia Cup 2025 Victory

Building on Champions Trophy momentum, Gambhir led India to the 2025 Asia Cup title, beating Pakistan in the final. Suryakumar Yadav praised Gambhir's on-field mimicry of bowlers for tactical insights. The win reinforced his white-ball prowess, with an unbeaten run in knockouts, focusing on communication and youth integration like Gill. 

 

