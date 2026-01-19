Advertisement
Meet Gautam Gambhir: Politician Turned Head Coach; Alleged Rift With Rohit-Virat; Lost BGT + Home Test Series VS NZ & SA, Now Lost ODI Series Vs Kiwis At Home After 38 Years, 2011& 2007 Wins' Hero

A look at Gautam Gambhir, India's head coach: his role in Rohit-Virat Test retirements, backing Shubman Gill as all-format captain, crushing losses in BGT & home series (NZ/SA whitewashes), yet leading India to Champions Trophy & Asia Cup 2025 wins. Dive into early life, wife Natasha Jain, daughters Aazeen & Anaiza, iconic playing highlights, IPL success, and turbulent coaching journey.

Updated:Jan 19, 2026, 05:41 PM IST
Meet Gautam Gambhir: From World Cup Hero to India’s Most Criticised Head Coach

Meet Gautam Gambhir: From World Cup Hero to India's Most Criticised Head Coach

Once celebrated for his match winning knocks in the 2007 and 2011 World Cups, Gautam Gambhir now finds himself under severe pressure as India’s head coach after a string of disappointing results across formats.

 

Appointment and Vision

Appointment and Vision

Gautam Gambhir was appointed as the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team on July 9, 2024, replacing Rahul Dravid. At 42, he became the youngest head coach in India’s history. His contract runs until the 2027 ODI World Cup. Gambhir’s coaching philosophy revolves around discipline, aggression, and building a new generation of cricketers capable of delivering on the biggest stages.

 

The Gambhir Factor in Rohit and Virat’s Test Retirements

The Gambhir Factor in Rohit and Virat's Test Retirements

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket in May 2025, soon after India’s 1-3 defeat in the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Several reports suggested that Gambhir’s push for a youth centric transition and his resistance to “star culture” played a role in accelerating their exits.

Gambhir, however, dismissed these claims, stating that retirements are purely “individual decisions” that neither a coach nor a selector can dictate. Critics such as Manoj Tiwary accused Gambhir of creating an environment where senior players felt unwanted, including Rohit, Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Shubman Gill as Captain in All Three Formats

Shubman Gill as Captain in All Three Formats

Gambhir has publicly backed Shubman Gill as India’s next all format captain. Gill was named Test captain in May 2025 ahead of the England tour and ODI captain in October 2025. At 26, Gill is now India’s only all format specialist batter and leader in both Tests and ODIs. The coaching staff sees him as the long term leader for the 2027 ODI World Cup and beyond. Gill who was once the vice-captain in T20is has been dropped.

 

BGT Loss Under Gambhir

BGT Loss Under Gambhir

India suffered a crushing 1-3 series loss in the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. This defeat ended India’s decade long dominance in Test cricket Down Under and raised serious questions about Gambhir’s tactical adaptability and man management.

 

Historic Home Test Whitewash vs New Zealand

Historic Home Test Whitewash vs New Zealand

India endured a humiliating 0-3 home Test series whitewash against New Zealand in late 2024. It was the first time in 91 years that India were swept in a home Test series. Under Gambhir, India managed only five wins in fifteen Test matches, resulting in a 33 percent win rate.

 

SA Home Test Series Loss

SA Home Test Series Loss

India’s struggles at home continued when South Africa defeated them in a Test series on Indian soil. This marked yet another rare home defeat, highlighting concerns about the team’s bowling depth and inability to counter disciplined opposition attacks under Gambhir’s tenure.

 

ODI Series Loss vs Sri Lanka

ODI Series Loss vs Sri Lanka

Gambhir’s first ODI assignment ended in a 0-2 series loss to Sri Lanka in 2024. It was India’s first ODI bilateral defeat to Sri Lanka in 27 years. The loss triggered immediate criticism of Gambhir’s high risk approach and selection calls.

 

ODI Series Loss vs New Zealand at Home

ODI Series Loss vs New Zealand at Home

India’s home fortress suffered another breach when New Zealand defeated them 2-1 in the 2026 ODI series. This was New Zealand’s first ODI bilateral series win in India since 1988. It also ended India’s 14 match streak of winning home ODIs after winning the toss.

 

Playing Career Legacy

Playing Career Legacy

As a player, Gambhir was one of India’s biggest match winners. He scored 75 off 54 in the 2007 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan and followed it with a crucial 97 in the 2011 ODI World Cup final versus Sri Lanka. These innings remain among the most celebrated performances in Indian cricket history.

Across formats, Gambhir scored more than 10,000 international runs and registered five consecutive Test centuries between 2008 and 2009.

Early Life and Cricketing Foundation

Early Life and Cricketing Foundation

Born on October 14, 1981, in Delhi, Gambhir was adopted by his maternal grandparents and raised in Karol Bagh. He began his cricketing journey at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, and later trained under coach Sanjay Bharadwaj. He entered first class cricket in 1999-2000 and made his international debut in 2003.

 

He is married To Natasha Jain.

IPL Career and Captaincy Success

IPL Career and Captaincy Success

Gambhir led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. He scored over 4,000 IPL runs and retired from all cricket in 2018. His leadership and grit in the IPL cemented his credentials before moving into mentoring roles.

 

Political Career

Political Career

After retiring, Gambhir joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019 and was elected as a Member of Parliament from East Delhi. He served until 2024, focusing on sports and education initiatives before stepping away from politics to return to cricket full time.

 

IPL Mentorship Career

IPL Mentorship Career

Gambhir mentored Lucknow Super Giants in 2022 and 2023, taking them to the playoffs both seasons. In 2024, he returned to Kolkata Knight Riders and guided them to their third IPL title, which ultimately led to his appointment as India’s head coach.

 

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Success

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Success

Under Gambhir, India won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, defeating New Zealand in the final. This victory validated his aggressive white ball philosophy and remains the biggest highlight of his coaching stint so far.

 

Asia Cup 2025 Triumph

Asia Cup 2025 Triumph

India followed up the Champions Trophy win by lifting the Asia Cup in 2025. Suryakumar Yadav credited Gambhir’s tactical awareness and communication for the team’s success during the tournament.

 

