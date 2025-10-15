Meet Glenn Maxwell: How His Herculean Knock Of 201* After Australia Being 91 For 7 Reignited Pat Cummins Side That Went On To Win World Cup 2023
Celebrate Glenn Maxwell's 37th birthday on October 14, 2025, with a look at his iconic 201* knock against Afghanistan after Australia was 91/7, reigniting Pat Cummins' side to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, showcasing his journey and legacy.
Happy Birthday Glenn Maxwell
About Maxwell
Born on October 14, 1988, in Kew, Victoria, Australia, Glenn James Maxwell emerged as one of cricket's most dynamic all-rounders. His journey began with local clubs in Melbourne, showcasing his aggressive batting and off-spin bowling from a young age, eventually leading him to represent Victoria and later the Australian national team.
WC performance
Glenn Maxwell scored 400 runs and took 6 wickets in the 2023 Cricket World Cup. He is most notably recognized for his innings against Afghanistan where he scored 201 not out, the highest individual score in a World Cup run chase.
The Big Show
Maxwell debuted for Australia in 2012 across all formats. Known for his unorthodox stroke play, he earned the nickname "The Big Show." His T20I career took off with a 19-ball 50 against Sri Lanka in 2016, while his ODI and Test contributions grew with time, setting the stage for his monumental 2023 World Cup performance.
The Turning Point: Australia at 91/7
During the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan on November 7, 2023, in Mumbai, Australia found themselves in dire straits at 91/7 while chasing 292. With the team on the brink of defeat, Maxwell stepped up in a do-or-die situation.
Maxwell's Unbelievable 201 Knock*
In a display of sheer resilience, Maxwell scored an unbeaten 201* off 128 balls, including 21 fours and 10 sixes. Battling cramps and dehydration, he combined with Pat Cummins (12* off 68) for an unbroken 202-run stand, guiding Australia to a miraculous 291/7 in 39.5 overs, matching Afghanistan's total.
Reigniting Pat Cummins' Leadership
This knock revitalized captain Pat Cummins' campaign after early tournament struggles. Maxwell's heroics boosted team morale, with Cummins later crediting the partnership as a turning point that rekindled their belief in defending the title.
World Cup Win
The momentum from this match carried Australia forward. Key victories followed, culminating in the final on November 19, 2023, where they defeated India by 6 wickets (AUS 241/4 in 38.2 overs vs. IND 240/10 in 50 overs) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Maxwell's Birthday
As Maxwell turns 37 on October 14, 2025, teammates and fans celebrate his birthday, honoring his clutch performance. Social media buzzes with tributes, recalling his double-century as the defining moment of Australia's 2023 triumph.
Match-Winning Moment
Maxwell's 201* remains the highest individual score in a successful ODI chase, achieved under extreme physical duress. His ability to hit boundaries and sixes, even while receiving treatment, showcased his mental toughness and physical endurance.
Australia’s World Cup 2023 Triumph
The victory marked Australia’s sixth ODI World Cup title, with Maxwell’s knock against Afghanistan proving pivotal. His performance shifted the tournament's narrative, leading to a dominant run that ended India’s home World Cup dream.
One For Ages
Maxwell’s 201* not only secured the match but cemented his legacy as a big-game player. As of October 15, 2025, his contribution continues to be celebrated, with analysts and fans alike hailing him as the architect of Australia’s 2023 World Cup success under Cummins' captaincy.
