Meet Grace Hayden: Matthew Hayden's daughter, Once a CSK fan now cheers for GT from stands vs RR in IPL 2026; Know about her - In Pics
Grace Hayden turns cheerleader for Gujarat Titans as Matthew Hayden’s daughter and rising sports presenter, she passionately supported GT at Narendra Modi Stadium during a thrilling IPL 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals. From electric vibes to a heartbreaking last-over finish (RR won by 6 runs), witness the family moment and match drama! Know about her - In Pics
Grace Hayden GT Supporter
Grace Hayden turns cheerleader for Gujarat Titans as Matthew Hayden’s daughter and rising sports presenter, she passionately supported GT at Narendra Modi Stadium during a thrilling IPL 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals. From electric vibes to a heartbreaking last-over finish (RR won by 6 runs), witness the family moment and match drama! Know about her - In Pics
Grace Hayden Turns Cheerleader for Gujarat Titans
The Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed not just an intense IPL clash but also a heartwarming family moment as Grace Hayden was spotted passionately cheering for Gujarat Titans. As the daughter of Australian legend and GT batting coach Matthew Hayden, her presence added a personal touch to the high-voltage contest. While the energy in the stands was electric, the night eventually turned bittersweet as GT fell short in a last-over thriller.
Meet Grace Hayden
Grace Hayden, a rising sports presenter and digital content creator, is quickly becoming a familiar face in the cricketing world. Being the daughter of Matthew Hayden, she shares a deep-rooted connection with the game. Known for her confident on-ground presence and engaging style, Grace has been making waves during IPL 2026. Her visit to Ahmedabad was not just professional—it was driven by pure family support as she turned up to back her father’s team.
Grace Hayden’s Cricketing Roots Run Deep
As the daughter of Australian cricket icon Matthew Hayden, Grace grew up surrounded by the game. Matthew, who had a stellar IPL playing career with Chennai Super Kings winning the title in 2010 and emerging as the highest run-scorer in 2009 has now taken over as batting coach for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026. Grace’s visit to Ahmedabad reflects that strong family bond, as she proudly supports the team her father is currently shaping.
From Presenter to Passionate Supporter
Grace Hayden is not just a talented sports presenter and content creator she brings genuine cricket insight and infectious energy wherever she goes. Dressed in vibrant Gujarat Titans blue, she was seen cheering enthusiastically at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Her presence turned heads and warmed hearts, showing the personal side of a rising media star who deeply cares about her father Matthew Hayden’s coaching journey with GT.
Grace Soaks in the Ahmedabad Atmosphere
The electric vibes of Narendra Modi Stadium perfectly matched Grace Hayden’s energetic personality. From pre-match excitement to every high and low on the field, she remained fully immersed, flashing her signature bright smile. As Matthew Hayden’s daughter; who once lit up CSK’s batting order and is now guiding GT’s batters, Grace embodied the perfect blend of family loyalty and cricketing passion.
Proud Daughter Supporting Dad’s New Chapter
Matthew Hayden enjoyed huge success during his CSK stint, scoring over 1100 runs and helping the franchise win the IPL title in 2010. Now, in his role as Gujarat Titans’ batting coach for IPL 2026, he brings that same experience to a new team. Grace Hayden made sure to be there in the stands, offering unwavering support and adding a beautiful personal touch to her father’s coaching stint with the Titans.
What happened in the match
With everything on the line, Tushar Deshpande held his nerve brilliantly in the final over. Despite the pressure and the roaring crowd, he executed his plans to perfection, restricting GT and sealing a narrow six-run victory for Rajasthan Royals. It was a contest that went down to the wire, delivering one of the most thrilling finishes of IPL 2026 so far.
Grace Hayden Feels It All
Through every twist and turn of the match, Grace Hayden remained fully invested in the game. From moments of joy during GT’s strong start to the tension of the final over, she experienced the entire emotional rollercoaster. Her reactions mirrored those of millions of fans, highlighting the deep emotional connection that cricket fosters beyond just the field.
Tough Loss, Strong Spirit
While Gujarat Titans fell just short in a gripping contest, their fighting spirit stood out till the very end. Grace Hayden’s presence added a unique and heartwarming dimension to the evening, reminding everyone of the human side of the sport. As GT look ahead to bounce back stronger, this match will be remembered for both its thrilling finish and the emotional moments that came with it
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