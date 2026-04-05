Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3033801https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/meet-grace-hayden-matthew-haydens-daughter-once-a-csk-fan-now-cheers-for-gt-from-stands-vs-rr-in-ipl-2026-know-about-her-in-pics-3033801
NewsPhotosMeet Grace Hayden: Matthew Hayden's daughter, Once a CSK fan now cheers for GT from stands vs RR in IPL 2026; Know about her - In Pics
photoDetails

Meet Grace Hayden: Matthew Hayden's daughter, Once a CSK fan now cheers for GT from stands vs RR in IPL 2026; Know about her - In Pics

Grace Hayden turns cheerleader for Gujarat Titans as Matthew Hayden’s daughter and rising sports presenter, she passionately supported GT at Narendra Modi Stadium during a thrilling IPL 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals. From electric vibes to a heartbreaking last-over finish (RR won by 6 runs), witness the family moment and match drama! Know about her - In Pics

Updated:Apr 05, 2026, 12:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Grace Hayden GT Supporter

1/10
Grace Hayden GT Supporter

Grace Hayden turns cheerleader for Gujarat Titans as Matthew Hayden’s daughter and rising sports presenter, she passionately supported GT at Narendra Modi Stadium during a thrilling IPL 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals. From electric vibes to a heartbreaking last-over finish (RR won by 6 runs), witness the family moment and match drama! Know about her - In Pics

Follow Us

Grace Hayden Turns Cheerleader for Gujarat Titans

2/10
Grace Hayden Turns Cheerleader for Gujarat Titans

The Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed not just an intense IPL clash but also a heartwarming family moment as Grace Hayden was spotted passionately cheering for Gujarat Titans. As the daughter of Australian legend and GT batting coach Matthew Hayden, her presence added a personal touch to the high-voltage contest. While the energy in the stands was electric, the night eventually turned bittersweet as GT fell short in a last-over thriller.

Follow Us

Meet Grace Hayden

3/10
Meet Grace Hayden

Grace Hayden, a rising sports presenter and digital content creator, is quickly becoming a familiar face in the cricketing world. Being the daughter of Matthew Hayden, she shares a deep-rooted connection with the game. Known for her confident on-ground presence and engaging style, Grace has been making waves during IPL 2026. Her visit to Ahmedabad was not just professional—it was driven by pure family support as she turned up to back her father’s team.

 

Follow Us

Grace Hayden’s Cricketing Roots Run Deep

4/10
Grace Hayden’s Cricketing Roots Run Deep

As the daughter of Australian cricket icon Matthew Hayden, Grace grew up surrounded by the game. Matthew, who had a stellar IPL playing career with Chennai Super Kings  winning the title in 2010 and emerging as the highest run-scorer in 2009  has now taken over as batting coach for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026. Grace’s visit to Ahmedabad reflects that strong family bond, as she proudly supports the team her father is currently shaping.  

 

Follow Us

From Presenter to Passionate Supporter

5/10
From Presenter to Passionate Supporter

Grace Hayden is not just a talented sports presenter and content creator  she brings genuine cricket insight and infectious energy wherever she goes. Dressed in vibrant Gujarat Titans blue, she was seen cheering enthusiastically at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Her presence turned heads and warmed hearts, showing the personal side of a rising media star who deeply cares about her father Matthew Hayden’s coaching journey with GT.  

Follow Us

Grace Soaks in the Ahmedabad Atmosphere

6/10
Grace Soaks in the Ahmedabad Atmosphere

The electric vibes of Narendra Modi Stadium perfectly matched Grace Hayden’s energetic personality. From pre-match excitement to every high and low on the field, she remained fully immersed, flashing her signature bright smile. As Matthew Hayden’s daughter; who once lit up CSK’s batting order and is now guiding GT’s batters, Grace embodied the perfect blend of family loyalty and cricketing passion.

Follow Us

Proud Daughter Supporting Dad’s New Chapter

7/10
Proud Daughter Supporting Dad’s New Chapter

Matthew Hayden enjoyed huge success during his CSK stint, scoring over 1100 runs and helping the franchise win the IPL title in 2010. Now, in his role as Gujarat Titans’ batting coach for IPL 2026, he brings that same experience to a new team. Grace Hayden made sure to be there in the stands, offering unwavering support and adding a beautiful personal touch to her father’s coaching stint with the Titans.  

Follow Us

What happened in the match

8/10
What happened in the match

With everything on the line, Tushar Deshpande held his nerve brilliantly in the final over. Despite the pressure and the roaring crowd, he executed his plans to perfection, restricting GT and sealing a narrow six-run victory for Rajasthan Royals. It was a contest that went down to the wire, delivering one of the most thrilling finishes of IPL 2026 so far.  

Follow Us

Grace Hayden Feels It All

9/10
Grace Hayden Feels It All

Through every twist and turn of the match, Grace Hayden remained fully invested in the game. From moments of joy during GT’s strong start to the tension of the final over, she experienced the entire emotional rollercoaster. Her reactions mirrored those of millions of fans, highlighting the deep emotional connection that cricket fosters beyond just the field.

 

Follow Us

Tough Loss, Strong Spirit

10/10
Tough Loss, Strong Spirit

While Gujarat Titans fell just short in a gripping contest, their fighting spirit stood out till the very end. Grace Hayden’s presence added a unique and heartwarming dimension to the evening, reminding everyone of the human side of the sport. As GT look ahead to bounce back stronger, this match will be remembered for both its thrilling finish and the emotional moments that came with it

Follow Us
Grace Hayden IPL 2026 Gujarat TitansGrace Hayden picturesGujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals highlightsMatthew Hayden daughter Grace Haydenwho is Grace Hayden
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Sameer Rizvi
Players to win hat-trick of POTM awards in IPL history: Sameer Rizvi, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and...; check full list
camera icon7
title
Intercontinental ballistic missile
From Russia’s RS-28 Sarmat to North Korea’s Hwasong-17: World's top 7 longest-range missiles
camera icon8
title
Unusual professions
More than just a job: A look at India's most eccentric professions
camera icon8
title
Ramayana
Ramayana Cast’s Net Worth REVEALED: From Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 400 cr empire to Yash’s humble beginnings - See who tops earnings Chart!
camera icon8
title
Ramayana
Ramayana Teaser: From giving up Non-Veg & smoking to training in archery — Lifestyle changes Ranbir Kapoor made to play Lord Rama