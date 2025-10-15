Meet Harshit Rana : 23-Year-Old KKR Star Accused Of Being Favoured By Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Key Role In IPL 2024 Victory, Reprimanded For 'Flying Kiss', Rare All Format Bowler,
A concise summary of Harshit Rana's life story, from his early training in Ghevra village to his rise as a cricketer with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and international debut, amidst favoritism accusations by Gautam Gambhir over the KKR quota, reflecting his background and cricket achievements.
Meet Harshit Rana
Harshit Pradeep Rana was born on December 22, 2001, in Ghevra, near the Delhi-Haryana border. He grew up in a modest family, with his father Pradeep Rana, a former CRPF hammer thrower and weightlifter, fueling his cricketing passion. Harshit began training at age 10, attending nets early mornings and afternoons. He joined a local academy in Kirti Nagar by seventh grade, guided by his first coach, “Shervani sir.” The family practices Hinduism, and Harshit belongs to the Jat community.
Unfair Criticism
Despite being a talented and effective fast bowler, Harshit Rana faces criticism and allegations of favoritism due to his association with KKR and mentor Gautam Gambhir. Critics question his repeated selections over other pacers, dubbing him a “quota” player, despite strong domestic and IPL performances. Supporters argue his skill, key IPL contributions, and international performances justify his all-format status and rising career. Let's take a look at his career
Education & Early Struggles
Rana balanced school with rigorous rehab for a recurring lower-back glute injury. This injury sidelined him from Delhi’s U-14 and U-16 squads around ages 12–14. He traveled 42 km daily to Gurgaon for treatment, demonstrating early grit and dedication. By his late teens, cricket became his primary focus. No formal higher education is reported beyond school.
Domestic Beginnings
Rana honed his skills in Delhi’s age-group cricket but faced early setbacks from injuries. He first gained attention when teammate Nitish Rana recommended him to KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar in 2022. Signed as a replacement for injured Rasikh Salam, he debuted in IPL 2022 at age 20. His domestic senior debut came afterward, marking a non-linear rise to prominence. KKR recognized his potential, retaining him for INR 20 lakh in 2023.
Domestic Breakthrough
Rana excelled in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy, taking 21 wickets in 8 innings. He recorded a seven-wicket haul against Hyderabad. List-A debut followed in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, bowling economically despite no wickets. In the 2023 Duleep Trophy quarterfinal, he scored 122 off 86 balls* from No. 9, including 9 sixes. These performances highlighted his all-round potential.
IPL Success
Rana’s IPL stock soared in 2024, taking 19 wickets in KKR’s title-winning campaign. He delivered key strikes in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This success earned him a ₹4 crore retention for IPL 2025. He played 34 IPL matches across formats, claiming 40 wickets. His performances established him as a potential Bumrah deputy.
International Debuts
Test debut: November 22, 2024, vs Australia in Perth, taking 4 wickets. ODI debut: February 6, 2025, vs England, figures of 3/53. T20I debut: April 28, 2022 (IPL context, full debut in 2024), 31 wickets in 26 T20s at 8.20 economy. By mid-2025, featured in the ICC Champions Trophy-winning squad, taking 3 wickets on debut vs New Zealand. Rana cemented all-format status early in his career.
Playing Style
Rana is a right-arm fast-medium bowler, often exceeding 140 km/h. He combines height (6’2”) with bounce and subtle variations. His right-handed lower-order batting adds depth. He thrives in both domestic red-ball cricket and T20 formats.
Net Worth & Endorsements
Estimated net worth: ₹10 crore ($1.1 million). Earnings include IPL salaries, domestic cricket pay, and endorsements. Rana’s market value rose sharply after IPL 2024 success. KKR mentorship under Gautam Gambhir contributed to his brand visibility. He remains unmarried, focusing solely on cricket.
Allegations of Favoritism
Rana’s rapid rise has sparked accusations of “KKR quota” selections. Critics include former selector Kris Srikkanth, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Manoj Tiwary. They allege selections prioritize KKR ties over merit. Early backing by Gambhir during 2024 ODIs fueled speculation.
Controversy Timeline
Test & IPL overlaps: Uncapped call-up for 2024-25 Australia Tests criticized. Delays in T20I debut (favoring Mayank Yadav) questioned as aiding KKR retention. June 2025: England Tests selection over Anshul Kamboj sparked debate. August 2025: Asia Cup pick over Mohammed Siraj/Prasidh Krishna fueled claims.
Defense & Support
Gautam Gambhir defended Rana, calling personal attacks “shameful.”
"Look, it's a little shameful and I will be very honest with you. If you are criticising 23-year-olds to run your YouTube channel, which is unfair. His father is not an ex-chairman, or ex-cricketer or an NRI. He has played cricket on his own merit and he will continue to do so. Targeting individuals is not fair. Target people on their performance, and selectors are there for that job. If you say horrible things about a 23-year-old on social media, what does that do to his mindset?" Gautam Gambhir said in Delhi on Tuesday, October 14.
BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla backed selections as merit-based. Supporters argue his Perth haul and IPL performances justify selections. The debate highlights tension between meritocracy and franchise ties.
Social Media & Public Perception
X posts echo criticism but also celebrate key performances. Social media narratives focus on both talent and controversy. His rise demonstrates modern cricketers’ exposure to scrutiny alongside performance.
Big Series Ahead
Rana is 23, with all-format experience at domestic and international levels. Upcoming tours, like Australia ODIs, will test if “quota” criticisms fade. Continued IPL and India performances could solidify him as a top pacer. His story blends talent, resilience, and controversy, captivating fans and media. Cricket enthusiasts will watch closely as he balances expectations and opportunities.
