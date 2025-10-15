Meet Harshit Rana : 23-Year-Old KKR Star Accused Of Being Favoured By Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Key Role In IPL 2024 Victory, Reprimanded For 'Flying Kiss', Rare All Format Bowler,

12 / 14

Gautam Gambhir defended Rana, calling personal attacks “shameful.”

"Look, it's a little shameful and I will be very honest with you. If you are criticising 23-year-olds to run your YouTube channel, which is unfair. His father is not an ex-chairman, or ex-cricketer or an NRI. He has played cricket on his own merit and he will continue to do so. Targeting individuals is not fair. Target people on their performance, and selectors are there for that job. If you say horrible things about a 23-year-old on social media, what does that do to his mindset?" Gautam Gambhir said in Delhi on Tuesday, October 14.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla backed selections as merit-based. Supporters argue his Perth haul and IPL performances justify selections. The debate highlights tension between meritocracy and franchise ties.