Meet Hitesh Choudhary: Mary Kom's Alleged Boyfriend Amid Ex-Husband’s Cheating Allegations; Former National Level Cricketer; Chairman Of Mary Kom Foundation; Know All About Him

Who is Hitesh Choudhary? Meet Mary Kom’s business partner and Mary Kom Foundation chairman named in ex-husband Onler’s affair allegations. Full story explained.

Updated:Jan 15, 2026, 08:51 PM IST
Who Is Hitesh Choudhary?

Who Is Hitesh Choudhary?

Hitesh Choudhary is a former national-level cricketer, business partner of Mary Kom, and Chairman of the Mary Kom Foundation. He has recently come into public focus following claims made by Mary Kom’s ex-husband.

 

Why Is He in the Spotlight?

Why Is He in the Spotlight?

Hitesh Choudhary was named by Karung Onkholer (Onler), Mary Kom’s former husband, amid allegations of an extramarital relationship following the couple’s separation.

 

Onler’s Explosive Claims

Onler’s Explosive Claims

In statements to IANS, Onler alleged that marital issues began over a decade ago and claimed Mary Kom had relationships outside marriage, including one dating back to 2013.

 

Allegations Linked to 2017

Allegations Linked to 2017

Onler further alleged that since 2017, Mary Kom has been associated with Hitesh Choudhary, who is linked to her boxing academy and foundation.

 

Professional Ties Explained

Professional Ties Explained

Hitesh Choudhary serves as Chairman of the Mary Kom Foundation and has worked closely with the boxing legend on sports development and philanthropic initiatives.

 

What Onler Said About Moving On

What Onler Said About Moving On

Onler stated he does not object to Mary Kom moving on personally but strongly objected to being blamed publicly, denying financial misconduct and calling for documentary proof.

 

Public Appearances Together

Public Appearances Together

The duo has been seen together at high-profile events, including PV Sindhu’s wedding, Siddhivinayak Temple visits, Maha Kumbh Mela, and Mumbai airport sightings, fueling speculation.

 

No Confirmation of Relationship

No Confirmation of Relationship

Despite repeated appearances, neither Mary Kom nor Hitesh Choudhary has confirmed a romantic relationship, maintaining that their association is strictly professional.

 

