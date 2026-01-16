Meet ICC U19 World Cup Winning Captains (1988-2024): From Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmad To Chris Gayle; Check Full List

1 / 17

The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup has been the proving ground for future cricket superstars for decades. Since its inception in 1988, many of the players who lifted the trophy went on to achieve international stardom. This gallery explores every captain who guided their national team to U19 glory, showcasing their journey, memorable performances, and the legacy they left behind. From Australia’s early dominance to India’s record-extending triumphs, these leaders have shaped the youth cricket landscape across generations.