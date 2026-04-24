Meet Indians with most centuries in IPL: Virat Kohli dominates, Sanju Samson joins list with 2nd IPL 2026 ton; Check full list - In Pics
Who has scored the most IPL centuries among Indian batters? Kohli leads, Samson just hit his 5th and Shubman Gill is rising fast. Check the full list.
Indian Batters with the Highest Number of IPL Centuries
During the 2026 IPL season, Sanju Samson achieved his second hundred of the year, bringing his career total to five IPL centuries. This milestone allows him to join KL Rahul on the leaderboard, while Virat Kohli continues to hold the top position with eight centuries and Shubman Gill follows closely with four.
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Sanju Samson's Masterclass at Wankhede
In a standout display during the Indian Premier League, Sanju Samson produced a magnificent innings against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. This performance marked his second century of the current season.
Reaching the Fifth Century Milestone
By completing this latest knock, Samson has officially recorded his 5th IPL century. This achievement cements his status among the elite Indian cricketers who have scored the most hundreds in the history of the competition.
Virat Kohli Retains the Record
Virat Kohli remains the benchmark for Indian batters in the IPL, possessing an incredible record of 8 centuries.
KL Rahul's Position in the Elite Group
KL Rahul has accumulated 5 IPL centuries throughout his career, securing his place as one of the most prolific Indian run scorers in the league.
Samson Matches Rahul’s Record
With his most recent ton, Sanju Samson has successfully equaled the tally of 5 IPL centuries held by KL Rahul, further solidifying his reputation as a top tier performer in the tournament.
The Rise of Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill currently has 4 IPL centuries to his name and is rapidly advancing through the ranks of India’s most successful batters in the history of the IPL.
Most centuries in the IPL
8 - Virat Kohli 7 - Jos Buttler 6 - Chris Gayle 5 - KL Rahul 5 - Sanju Samson*
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