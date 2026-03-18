Meet IPL 2026 Owners of MI, RCB, CSK, SRH, KKR, RR, DC, LSG, GT, PBKS; One owner got IPL team at Rs 270 crore while this owner spent whopping Rs 7,090 crore; Full STAKES revealed- In pics

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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 represents a high velocity game of strategy played within corporate boardrooms just as much as it is a contest between cricketers on the pitch. The ownership landscape of this multi billion dollar ecosystem features a diverse array of industrial magnates such as Mukesh Ambani and Bollywood legends like Shah Rukh Khan. As the 2026 season progresses the power dynamics among the ten franchises have become more defined than ever before.