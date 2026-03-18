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NewsPhotosMeet IPL 2026 Owners of MI, RCB, CSK, SRH, KKR, RR, DC, LSG, GT, PBKS; One owner got IPL team at Rs 270 crore while this owner spent whopping Rs 7,090 crore; Full STAKES revealed- In pics
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Meet IPL 2026 Owners of MI, RCB, CSK, SRH, KKR, RR, DC, LSG, GT, PBKS; One owner got IPL team at Rs 270 crore while this owner spent whopping Rs 7,090 crore; Full STAKES revealed- In pics

Explore the owners of all IPL 2026 franchises, from Mukesh Ambani to Shah Rukh Khan, with full ownership stakes and latest sale updates for RCB & RR.

Updated:Mar 18, 2026, 10:14 PM IST
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MEET IPL 2026 OWNERS

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MEET IPL 2026 OWNERS

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 represents a high velocity game of strategy played within corporate boardrooms just as much as it is a contest between cricketers on the pitch. The ownership landscape of this multi billion dollar ecosystem features a diverse array of industrial magnates such as Mukesh Ambani and Bollywood legends like Shah Rukh Khan. As the 2026 season progresses the power dynamics among the ten franchises have become more defined than ever before.

 

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Mumbai Indians: Mukesh Ambani (100%)

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Mumbai Indians: Mukesh Ambani (100%)

The Mumbai Indians continue to be the crown jewel within the Reliance Industries empire. Under the leadership of Mukesh and Nita Ambani this franchise stands as the most valuable asset in the league for 2026.

 

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Chennai Super Kings: N. Srinivasan (Promoter Group ~47.22%)

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Chennai Super Kings: N. Srinivasan (Promoter Group ~47.22%)

N. Srinivasan remains the primary guiding force for the Yellow Army through Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited. Significant shares are also held by major institutional investors including LIC.

 

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Kolkata Knight Riders: Shah Rukh Khan (55%) & Mehta Group (45%)

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Kolkata Knight Riders: Shah Rukh Khan (55%) & Mehta Group (45%)

The majority stake is currently held by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. However recent reports indicate that SRK is moving toward a record deal to secure 90% control of the team.

 

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Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kalanithi Maran & Kavya Maran (100%)

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Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kalanithi Maran & Kavya Maran (100%)

Kavya Maran serves as the CEO and the visible face of the Sunrisers. Full ownership of the Hyderabad based franchise is maintained by the Maran family’s Sun TV Network.

 

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Gujarat Titans: Torrent Group (67%) & CVC Capital Partners (33%)

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Gujarat Titans: Torrent Group (67%) & CVC Capital Partners (33%)

In early 2025 the Torrent Group which is led by the Mehta family successfully acquired a majority stake. Global private equity firm CVC Capital Partners continues to be a vital minority partner.

 

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Lucknow Super Giants: Sanjiv Goenka (100%)

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Lucknow Super Giants: Sanjiv Goenka (100%)

Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Group holds entire ownership of LSG following a record breaking bid in 2021. The group is presently exploring a minority stake sale based on a $1 billion valuation.

 

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru: United Spirits / Diageo (100%)

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru: United Spirits / Diageo (100%)

Owned by the beverage giant Diageo through United Spirits RCB is the subject of a massive $2 billion sale process as of early 2026.

CURRENTLY ON SALE

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Delhi Capitals: Kiran Kumar Grandhi (50%) & Parth Jindal (50%)

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Delhi Capitals: Kiran Kumar Grandhi (50%) & Parth Jindal (50%)

Delhi Capitals functions as a perfect 50-50 partnership between the GMR Group and JSW Sports. Leadership responsibilities rotate between these two corporate giants.

 

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Rajasthan Royals: Manoj Badale (65%), RedBird Capital (15%), & Lachlan Murdoch (13%)

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Rajasthan Royals: Manoj Badale (65%), RedBird Capital (15%), & Lachlan Murdoch (13%)

Manoj Badale maintains his position as the majority owner via Emerging Media. The franchise has entered the final stages of a strategic sale being overseen by The Raine Group.

 

CURRENTLY ON SALE

 

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Punjab Kings: Mohit Burman (46%), Preity Zinta (23%), Ness Wadia (23%), & Karan Paul (8%)

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Punjab Kings: Mohit Burman (46%), Preity Zinta (23%), Ness Wadia (23%), & Karan Paul (8%)

While Preity Zinta acts as the high profile face of the team Mohit Burman of Dabur holds the largest individual stake in this multi partner ownership structure.

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IPL 2026 team owners listIPL franchise owners 2026Costliest IPL teamRCB RR on saleIPL team valuation 2026.
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