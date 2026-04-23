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NewsPhotosMeet Izabelle Leite: Virat Kohli's ex before Anushka, worked with Aamir Khan, fires back after 12 years - 'Why can't people get over it?
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Meet Izabelle Leite: Virat Kohli's ex before Anushka, worked with Aamir Khan, fires back after 12 years - 'Why can't people get over it?

'Why can't people get over it?' Virat Kohli's ex Izabelle Leite shuts down 12-year-old gossip. Here's who she is and where she is now.

Updated:Apr 23, 2026, 09:39 AM IST
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Meet Izabelle Leite: Virat Kohli's Ex Before Anushka

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Meet Izabelle Leite: Virat Kohli's Ex Before Anushka

'Why can't people get over it?' Virat Kohli's ex Izabelle Leite shuts down 12-year-old gossip. Here's who she is and where she is now.

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Viral Moment Sparks Reaction

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Viral Moment Sparks Reaction

A decade-old relationship between Virat Kohli and Izabelle Leite has resurfaced online, triggering widespread discussion. Izabelle responded firmly to viral posts, stating, “It’s been 12 years… why can’t people get over it?”a comment that quickly gained thousands of likes and reignited public curiosity.

 

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Who Is Izabelle Leite?

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Who Is Izabelle Leite?

Izabelle Leite is a Brazilian-born model and actress who entered the Indian entertainment industry in the early 2010s. Born in João Pessoa, Brazil, she transitioned from international modeling into Bollywood, gaining attention for her fresh presence and cross-cultural appeal.

 

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Bollywood Journey

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Bollywood Journey

She made her debut with the film Sixteen (2013) and appeared in projects like Purani Jeans and Talaash alongside Aamir Khan. She later featured in the Telugu film World Famous Lover, expanding her reach in Indian cinema.

 

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How They Met

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How They Met

Izabelle and Virat reportedly met during an advertisement shoot in Singapore. What began as a friendship soon developed into a romantic relationship, especially as she was new to India and Kohli was among her earliest connections in the country.

 

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A Private Relationship

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A Private Relationship

The relationship was kept strictly out of the spotlight. In a past interview, Izabelle shared that both chose not to go public, emphasizing mutual respect for privacy. Kohli himself never officially acknowledged the relationship in media.

 

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Moving On

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Moving On

After the relationship ended amicably, Kohli moved on to a highly publicized relationship with Anushka Sharma. The couple married in 2017 and now have two children, building a globally admired family life.

 

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Izabelle’s Life Today

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Izabelle’s Life Today

Izabelle has stepped away from the spotlight. As of 2025, she resides in Doha, Qatar, with her husband and two daughters, focusing more on personal life than public fame.

 

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Social Media Presence

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Social Media Presence

Despite a quieter life, she remains active on Instagram, sharing glimpses of motherhood, family moments, and occasional modeling work. Her content reflects a shift toward authenticity and personal happiness.

 

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Internet Reaction

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Internet Reaction

The resurfaced photos sparked mixed reactions; some nostalgic, others intrusive. Many social media users praised Kohli, while others supported Izabelle for asserting her independence and identity beyond past relationships.

 

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Owning Her Narrative

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Owning Her Narrative

Izabelle’s response marked a clear stance: she refuses to be defined by a decade-old chapter. Her statement resonated widely, with fans applauding her confidence and calling for greater respect toward personal boundaries in the digital age.

 

All picture credits - - X (Izabelle Leite)

 

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Virat Kohli ex-girlfriendIzabelle LeiteVirat Kohli before Anushka SharmaIzabelle Leite viral reply Virat KohliWho is Izabelle Leite
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