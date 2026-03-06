Meet Jacob Bethell: 22-year-old English star who smashed 105 off 48 in T20 WC semi vs India - almost single-handedly won it, Virat Kohli’s RCB teammate, Hails from motherland of Sir Garfield Sobers

2 / 10

In the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, England faced a daunting target of 254 runs after India posted a record 253/7. In response, Bethell delivered a breathtaking innings of 105 runs off just 48 balls, keeping England alive in a seemingly impossible chase.

It was his maiden T20I century and instantly became one of the standout performances of the tournament.