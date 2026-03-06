Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet Jacob Bethell: 22-year-old English star who smashed 105 off 48 in T20 WC semi vs India - almost single-handedly won it, Virat Kohli’s RCB teammate, Hails from motherland of Sir Garfield Sobers
photoDetails

Meet Jacob Bethell: 22-year-old English star who smashed 105 off 48 in T20 WC semi vs India - almost single-handedly won it, Virat Kohli’s RCB teammate, Hails from motherland of Sir Garfield Sobers

22-year-old England star who smashed 105 off 48 (45-ball ton) in T20 WC 2026 semi vs India nearly chased 254 single-handedly. Barbados-born, RCB teammate of Virat Kohli, family legacy & more!

Updated:Mar 06, 2026, 07:12 AM IST
Meet Jacob Bethell – England’s Rising Superstar

1/10
Meet Jacob Bethell – England’s Rising Superstar

Jacob Bethell has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting young cricketers in international cricket. The 22-year-old English all-rounder is known for his fearless batting, calm temperament, and explosive stroke play. His global reputation skyrocketed during the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final, where he produced a sensational knock against India.

 

Bethell’s Stunning 105 vs India

2/10
Bethell’s Stunning 105 vs India

In the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, England faced a daunting target of 254 runs after India posted a record 253/7. In response, Bethell delivered a breathtaking innings of 105 runs off just 48 balls, keeping England alive in a seemingly impossible chase.

It was his maiden T20I century and instantly became one of the standout performances of the tournament.

A Record-Breaking Century

3/10
A Record-Breaking Century

Bethell reached his century in just 45 balls, making it the second-fastest century in T20 World Cup history at the time.

His innings featured: • 8 fours and 7 sixes • Strike rate of over 218 • Aggressive power hitting against both pace and spin

The innings demonstrated not only his power but also his ability to perform under extreme pressure.

England’s Lone Warrior in the Chase

4/10
England’s Lone Warrior in the Chase

While wickets kept falling around him, Bethell refused to give up. The young batter built important partnerships with players like Will Jacks and Sam Curran, ensuring England remained in the contest.

His counterattacking approach forced India’s bowlers onto the defensive and briefly shifted momentum in England’s favor.

The Dramatic Ending

5/10
The Dramatic Ending

With England still needing quick runs in the final over, Bethell attempted a second run to retain the strike. Unfortunately, he was run out, bringing an end to a heroic innings.

England eventually finished at 246/7, falling just 7 runs short. Despite the loss, Bethell’s effort was widely hailed as one of the greatest knocks of the tournament.

Born in Barbados

6/10
Born in Barbados

Jacob Bethell was born on October 23, 2003, in Bridgetown, Barbados. Growing up in the Caribbean, he was surrounded by cricket from a very young age.

His early years were spent playing street and club cricket in Barbados, where his natural batting talent quickly stood out.

Cricket Runs in the Family

7/10
Cricket Runs in the Family

Bethell comes from a family deeply connected with cricket.

• Father – Graham Bethell: Former club cricketer who played in Barbados. • Grandfather – Arthur Bethell: Played first-class cricket for Barbados and captained the Pickwick club. • Mother – Giselle Bethell: Played a key role in his early training, often bowling to him during practice.

This strong cricketing environment helped shape his early development.

The Scholarship That Shaped His Career

8/10
The Scholarship That Shaped His Career

At the age of 12, Bethell moved to England after receiving a cricket scholarship to Rugby School, one of the country’s most prestigious institutions.

This move proved to be a turning point. He began playing county cricket and soon joined Warwickshire’s academy, where his rapid rise through the ranks caught national selectors’ attention.

Playing With Virat Kohli at RCB

9/10
Playing With Virat Kohli at RCB

Bethell joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 season, becoming a teammate of Virat Kohli.

He even opened the batting alongside the Indian superstar in one match, forming a 97-run partnership. Bethell later described walking out with Kohli as an “electrifying experience” and said he learned a lot from the legendary batter’s approach to big games.

Personal Life & Future Potential

10/10
Personal Life & Future Potential

Despite his rising fame, Bethell keeps his personal life extremely private. As of 2026, the young cricketer is unmarried and reportedly single, choosing to focus primarily on his cricketing career.

With his explosive batting, useful spin bowling, and exceptional fielding, Bethell is widely regarded as one of England’s biggest cricketing prospects for the next decade.

Jacob Bethelljacob bethell 105 vs indiajacob bethell t20 world cup 2026jacob bethell biographyjacob bethell rcb virat kohli teammate
