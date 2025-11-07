Meet Jay Shah: Home Minister’s Son Who Revolutionized Indian Women’s Cricket; From Rs 1,000 A Match To Rs 15,00,000 And A World Cup Triumph

4 / 15

Mithali Raj Reveals: ₹1,000 Per Match in 2005 World Cup In Lallantop interview: "Runners-up in 2005, we got ₹1,000 per match – just ₹8,000 for 8 games." No annual contracts, no regular match fees under WCAI (1973-2006). Women's cricket: "Absolutely no money in the sport." Mithali, highest ODI run-scorer, played for passion amid zero support. Struggles that fueled the fire for change.