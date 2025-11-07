Advertisement
Meet Jay Shah: Home Minister's Son Who Revolutionized Indian Women's Cricket; From Rs 1,000 A Match To Rs 15,00,000 And A World Cup Triumph
Meet Jay Shah: Home Minister’s Son Who Revolutionized Indian Women’s Cricket; From Rs 1,000 A Match To Rs 15,00,000 And A World Cup Triumph

from ₹1,000 per match to ₹15 lakh, launching WPL, equal pay, packed stadiums, and backing Harmanpreet to 2025World Cup glory. A historic triumph with record crores prize money. #WomensWorldCup2025

Updated:Nov 07, 2025, 06:23 PM IST
Architect Behind Women's Cricket Transformation

Architect Behind Women's Cricket Transformation

Discover how Jay Shah transformed Indian women’s cricket: from ₹1,000 per match to ₹15 lakh, launching WPL, equal pay, packed stadiums, and backing Harmanpreet to 2025 World Cup glory. A historic triumph with record crore prize money. #WomensWorldCup2025  

Meet Jay Shah – The Visionary Behind Indian Women's Cricket Revolution

Meet Jay Shah – The Visionary Behind Indian Women's Cricket Revolution

The Home Minister’s Son Who Revolutionized Indian Women’s Cricket From ₹1,000 a Match to ₹15 Lakh and a World Cup Triumph Celebrating India's Historic 2025 Women's World Cup Victory #WomensWorldCup2025 

 

Jay Shah: From Boardroom to Global Cricket Leader

Jay Shah: From Boardroom to Global Cricket Leader

Jay Shah: From Boardroom to Global Cricket   Son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, born September 22, 1988.   Joined BCCI in 2015; became Secretary in 2019 (youngest ever).   Now ICC Chairman since December 2024, driving gender equity worldwide.   Credited by legends like Sachin Tendulkar for laying WPL foundations. His vision: Transforming women's cricket from marginal to mainstream.

 

The Dark Days: Mithali Raj's Reality Check

The Dark Days: Mithali Raj's Reality Check

Mithali Raj Reveals: ₹1,000 Per Match in 2005 World Cup  In Lallantop interview: "Runners-up in 2005, we got ₹1,000 per match – just ₹8,000 for 8 games."   No annual contracts, no regular match fees under WCAI (1973-2006).   Women's cricket: "Absolutely no money in the sport."   Mithali, highest ODI run-scorer, played for passion amid zero support. Struggles that fueled the fire for change.

The Dark Days: Mithali Raj's Reality Check

The Dark Days: Mithali Raj's Reality Check

 Evolution Under BCCI: From Series Fees to Equity  Post-2006 BCCI merger: Fees started per series, then per game.   Mithali: "Only recently pay equity with men's team – a game-changer."   Contrast: Today, equal fees mean professional security and respect.   Her leadership in 2005 & 2017 finals laid groundwork for 2025 glory. "We dreamed big despite the odds – now it's reality." – Mithali Raj

Revolution #1: Launching the Women's Premier League (WPL)

Revolution #1: Launching the Women's Premier League (WPL)

Bringing WPL to Reality: A Game-Changer for Talent  Inaugural 2023 edition under Jay Shah's BCCI leadership.   IPL-inspired T20 league: Professional platform for emerging stars.   Boosted skills, exposure; made players "fearless" (WPL Chair Jayesh George).   Sold for ₹4,669 crore; inspired packed stadiums and global viewership. From dreams to drafts: WPL turned potential into powerhouses.

Massive Prize Money Milestone

Massive Prize Money Milestone

From Pennies to Crores  ICC prize: USD 4.48 million (~₹39.78 crore) – largest ever in World Cup history.   BCCI bonus: Additional ₹51 crore for the squad.   297% increase from 2022 edition; surpasses men's 2023 World Cup winner's purse.   Highlights gender equity push under ICC's Jay Shah. Victory isn't just on the field – it's financial empowerment too.

 

The Historic 2025 Triumph

The Historic 2025 Triumph

A Dream Realized  November 2, 2025: India defeats South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai final.   Key performers: Shafali Verma (87 runs, 2 wickets), Deepti Sharma (Player of the Tournament).   First ICC trophy for Indian women after heartbreaks in 2005 & 2017 finals.   Sparks nationwide joy; PM Modi, President Murmu congratulate the team. From underdogs to champions – a billion hearts united!

Revolution #2: Elevating Domestic Women's Cricket

Revolution #2: Elevating Domestic Women's Cricket

 Building from the Grassroots  Increased investment in state leagues, age-group tournaments.   More matches, better facilities – expanded talent pool nationwide.   Result: Deeper bench for national team; stars like Shafali & Deepti emerged.   Shah's focus: "Grassroots backing identifies and nurtures future champions." Strong foundations = World Cup success.

Revolution #3: Championing Equal Pay

Revolution #3: Championing Equal Pay

Dignity and Parity Achieved  October 2022 announcement by Jay Shah: Match fees equal for men & women.   Breakdown: ₹15 lakh/Test, ₹6 lakh/ODI, ₹3 lakh/T20I.   First step against discrimination; Grade A contracts now ₹50 lakh annually.   Transformed mindset: "Parity in practice, not just promise" (WPL Chair). From ₹1,000 shock to ₹15 lakh standard – equity drives excellence.

 

Heartwarming Gesture: Pratika Rawal's Medal Story

Heartwarming Gesture: Pratika Rawal's Medal Story

Jay Shah Intervenes: Ensuring Pratika's Deserved Medal  Pratika Rawal: 308 runs in 7 matches; injured, replaced for knockouts.   ICC rules: No medal initially; Shah personally lobbied for exception.   Rawal (to News18): "Jay Shah intervened  my medal is on the way!"   Gesture honors her contribution to the triumphant campaign. True leadership: No player left behind.

 

Revolution #4: Unwavering Backing for Harmanpreet Kaur

Revolution #4: Unwavering Backing for Harmanpreet Kaur

Backing the Captain: Support for Harmanpreet Through Thick & Thin  Retained Harmanpreet as captain despite 2024 T20 World Cup setbacks.   Shah's trust: Professional security, clear vision for white-ball leadership.   Result: Her fearless tactics led to 2025 ODI World Cup glory.   Harmanpreet: "Belief from BCCI made us unstoppable." Leadership backed = Legacy built.

 

Jay Shah's Overall Impact:

Jay Shah's Overall Impact:

A Systemic ShiftWhy Jay Shah Deserves Our Love: Key Reasons  WPL Reality: Professional league revolutionizing talent.  

Domestic Boost: Structured pathway for growth.   Equal Pay: Financial dignity and motivation.   Harmanpreet Backing: Trust yielding trophies. Few reasons he transformed women's cricket forever. 

 

Global Ripple: Shah's ICC Vision

Global Ripple: Shah's ICC Vision

 Elevating Women's Cricket Worldwide  As ICC Chair: 2025 World Cup prize pool up 297% to $13.88 million.   Pushing inclusivity: Bigger contracts, global exposure.   India's win sets precedent; inspires billions of girls globally.   Sachin: "Jay Shah laid the foundation credit where due." One man's vision, world's gain.

From Struggle to Glory

From Struggle to Glory

Thank You, Jay Shah!  Journey: ₹1,000 (2005) → ₹15 Lakh + World Cup (2025).   His reforms: Pay, leagues, support fueling the fire.   India's win: Validation of bold bets on equality.   He deserves love from us all.  #WomensWorldCup2025 Celebrate the champions and the architect behind them!

 

