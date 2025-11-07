Meet Jay Shah: Home Minister’s Son Who Revolutionized Indian Women’s Cricket; From Rs 1,000 A Match To Rs 15,00,000 And A World Cup Triumph
Architect Behind Women's Cricket Transformation
Meet Jay Shah – The Visionary Behind Indian Women's Cricket Revolution
Jay Shah: From Boardroom to Global Cricket Leader

Son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, born September 22, 1988. Joined BCCI in 2015; became Secretary in 2019 (youngest ever). Now ICC Chairman since December 2024, driving gender equity worldwide. Credited by legends like Sachin Tendulkar for laying WPL foundations. His vision: Transforming women's cricket from marginal to mainstream.
The Dark Days: Mithali Raj's Reality Check
Mithali Raj Reveals: ₹1,000 Per Match in 2005 World Cup In Lallantop interview: "Runners-up in 2005, we got ₹1,000 per match – just ₹8,000 for 8 games." No annual contracts, no regular match fees under WCAI (1973-2006). Women's cricket: "Absolutely no money in the sport." Mithali, highest ODI run-scorer, played for passion amid zero support. Struggles that fueled the fire for change.
Evolution Under BCCI: From Series Fees to Equity Post-2006 BCCI merger: Fees started per series, then per game. Mithali: "Only recently pay equity with men's team – a game-changer." Contrast: Today, equal fees mean professional security and respect. Her leadership in 2005 & 2017 finals laid groundwork for 2025 glory. "We dreamed big despite the odds – now it's reality." – Mithali Raj
Revolution #1: Launching the Women's Premier League (WPL)
Bringing WPL to Reality: A Game-Changer for Talent Inaugural 2023 edition under Jay Shah's BCCI leadership. IPL-inspired T20 league: Professional platform for emerging stars. Boosted skills, exposure; made players "fearless" (WPL Chair Jayesh George). Sold for ₹4,669 crore; inspired packed stadiums and global viewership. From dreams to drafts: WPL turned potential into powerhouses.
Massive Prize Money MilestoneRecord-Breaking Rewards:
From Pennies to Crores ICC prize: USD 4.48 million (~₹39.78 crore) – largest ever in World Cup history. BCCI bonus: Additional ₹51 crore for the squad. 297% increase from 2022 edition; surpasses men's 2023 World Cup winner's purse. Highlights gender equity push under ICC's Jay Shah. Victory isn't just on the field – it's financial empowerment too.
The Historic 2025 Triumph
A Dream Realized November 2, 2025: India defeats South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai final. Key performers: Shafali Verma (87 runs, 2 wickets), Deepti Sharma (Player of the Tournament). First ICC trophy for Indian women after heartbreaks in 2005 & 2017 finals. Sparks nationwide joy; PM Modi, President Murmu congratulate the team. From underdogs to champions – a billion hearts united!
Revolution #2: Elevating Domestic Women's CricketProper
Building from the Grassroots Increased investment in state leagues, age-group tournaments. More matches, better facilities – expanded talent pool nationwide. Result: Deeper bench for national team; stars like Shafali & Deepti emerged. Shah's focus: "Grassroots backing identifies and nurtures future champions." Strong foundations = World Cup success.
Revolution #3: Championing Equal PayEqual Pay Initiative:
Dignity and Parity Achieved October 2022 announcement by Jay Shah: Match fees equal for men & women. Breakdown: ₹15 lakh/Test, ₹6 lakh/ODI, ₹3 lakh/T20I. First step against discrimination; Grade A contracts now ₹50 lakh annually. Transformed mindset: "Parity in practice, not just promise" (WPL Chair). From ₹1,000 shock to ₹15 lakh standard – equity drives excellence.
Heartwarming Gesture: Pratika Rawal's Medal Story
Jay Shah Intervenes: Ensuring Pratika's Deserved Medal Pratika Rawal: 308 runs in 7 matches; injured, replaced for knockouts. ICC rules: No medal initially; Shah personally lobbied for exception. Rawal (to News18): "Jay Shah intervened my medal is on the way!" Gesture honors her contribution to the triumphant campaign. True leadership: No player left behind.
Revolution #4: Unwavering Backing for Harmanpreet Kaur
Backing the Captain: Support for Harmanpreet Through Thick & Thin Retained Harmanpreet as captain despite 2024 T20 World Cup setbacks. Shah's trust: Professional security, clear vision for white-ball leadership. Result: Her fearless tactics led to 2025 ODI World Cup glory. Harmanpreet: "Belief from BCCI made us unstoppable." Leadership backed = Legacy built.
Jay Shah's Overall Impact:
A Systemic Shift

Why Jay Shah Deserves Our Love: Key Reasons WPL Reality: Professional league revolutionizing talent.
Domestic Boost: Structured pathway for growth. Equal Pay: Financial dignity and motivation. Harmanpreet Backing: Trust yielding trophies. Few reasons he transformed women's cricket forever.
Global Ripple: Shah's ICC Vision
Elevating Women's Cricket Worldwide As ICC Chair: 2025 World Cup prize pool up 297% to $13.88 million. Pushing inclusivity: Bigger contracts, global exposure. India's win sets precedent; inspires billions of girls globally. Sachin: "Jay Shah laid the foundation credit where due." One man's vision, world's gain.
From Struggle to Glory
From Struggle to Glory

Journey: ₹1,000 (2005) → ₹15 Lakh + World Cup (2025). His reforms: Pay, leagues, support fueling the fire. India's win: Validation of bold bets on equality.
