Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2978549https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/meet-jemimah-rodrigues-hockey-prodigy-turned-cricket-savior-who-was-dropped-trolled-for-her-faith-accused-of-favouritism-now-carrying-india-wc-final-teary-eyed-2978549
NewsPhotosMeet Jemimah Rodrigues: Hockey Prodigy Turned Cricket Star Who Was Dropped, Trolled For Her Faith, Accused of Favouritism - Now Carrying India WC Final Teary-eyed
photoDetails

Meet Jemimah Rodrigues: Hockey Prodigy Turned Cricket Star Who Was Dropped, Trolled For Her Faith, Accused of Favouritism - Now Carrying India WC Final Teary-eyed

From Bandra’s resilient prodigy to India’s 2025 World Cup final hero. Her emotional 127* semifinal century, faith-fueled comeback, multi-sport roots, and viral music talent inspire a nation. #JemimahRodrigues #WC25Final

Updated:Nov 01, 2025, 07:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Jemimah Rodrigues: A Journey of Heart and Fight

1/15
Jemimah Rodrigues: A Journey of Heart and Fight

From being dropped and doubted to leading India into a World Cup final, Jemimah’s story is about belief and resilience. Her emotional century in the semifinal didn’t just win a match it moved a nation.

 

Follow Us

Rooted in Bandra, Raised in Faith

2/15
Rooted in Bandra, Raised in Faith

Born on 5 September 2000 in Mumbai, Jemimah grew up in a close-knit Mangalorean Christian family. Faith and warmth shaped her personality early. Her home was filled with music, prayer and encouragement.

 

Follow Us

Sports Runs in the Family

3/15
Sports Runs in the Family

Her father, Ivan Rodrigues, is a junior cricket coach and her first mentor. Training began at home and extended to dusty grounds and crowded nets. Support from family was constant.

 

Follow Us

More Than Just Cricket: A Hockey Star Too

4/15
More Than Just Cricket: A Hockey Star Too

Not many know Jemimah played hockey at the state level for Maharashtra. Balancing two demanding sports at school age, she displayed discipline, strength and incredible versatility.

 

Follow Us

A True Multi-Sport Athlete

5/15
A True Multi-Sport Athlete

Along with hockey and cricket, she also played basketball and football in school. Each sport shaped her coordination, reflexes and competitive nature. She wasn’t just talented she was unstoppable.

 

Follow Us

Selected for U-19 at Just 13

6/15
Selected for U-19 at Just 13

At an age where most children are learning basics, Jemimah was already breaking into elite junior cricket. Her maturity and clean stroke play stood out instantly.

 

Follow Us

Music: Her Other Voice

7/15
Music: Her Other Voice

Jemimah is also a guitarist and singer. Her song videos often go viral, and she has performed on stage with legends like Sunil Gavaskar. Music helps her stay grounded and joyful.

 

Follow Us

Record-Breaking Double Ton

8/15
Record-Breaking Double Ton

She became only the second Indian woman after Smriti Mandhana to score a double century in domestic U-19 cricket. That innings marked her as India’s next big batting hope.

 

Follow Us

The Dream Debut as a Teenager

9/15
The Dream Debut as a Teenager

Jemimah made her India debut while still in her teens. She walked in with braces, a big smile and fearless batting earning admiration from seniors and fans alike.

 

Follow Us

The Setback That Stung Deep

10/15
The Setback That Stung Deep

Being dropped from the ODI World Cup 2022 squad was heartbreaking. Criticism, online trolling and self-doubt followed. For the first time in her journey, her place felt uncertain.

 

Follow Us

Faith Became Her Anchor

11/15
Faith Became Her Anchor

She turned to her faith, prayer and close family circle to stay emotionally strong. Her social media may look cheerful, but behind it was a battle to protect her peace and purpose.

 

Follow Us

A Global T20 Sensation

12/15
A Global T20 Sensation

\Jemimah has played in the WBBL, The Hundred, Caribbean Premier League and Kia Super League. Her flair and personality made her a crowd favourite everywhere she played.

 

Follow Us

The Semifinal Knock of a Lifetime

13/15
The Semifinal Knock of a Lifetime

Her unbeaten 127 in the 2025 ODI World Cup semifinal against Australia is already iconic. Battling pressure, anxiety and expectations she played with maturity beyond numbers.

 

Follow Us

“I Was Crying Every Day”

14/15
“I Was Crying Every Day”

After the match, Jemimah openly spoke about dealing with anxiety during the tournament. Her vulnerability resonated deeply  proving heroes can be emotional too.

 

Follow Us

A Star Who Inspires Beyond Cricket

15/15
A Star Who Inspires Beyond Cricket

Jemimah’s journey is not just about runs. It’s about courage, faith, identity and honesty. She has become a symbol of strength and her story is far from over.

 

Follow Us
Jemimah RodriguesJemimah Rodrigues centuryJemimah Rodrigues World CupJemimah Rodrigues semifinalIndia vs Australia women semifinalIndia Women WC Final 2025Women’s ODI World Cup 2025Jemimah Rodrigues viralJemimah Rodrigues faithJemimah Rodrigues ChristianityJemimah Rodrigues BandraJemimah Rodrigues familyJemimah Rodrigues fatherIvan Rodrigues coachJemimah Rodrigues hockey backgroundJemimah Rodrigues state hockeyJemimah Rodrigues multi-sportJemimah Rodrigues U19 cricketJemimah Rodrigues double hundredJemimah Rodrigues domestic recordsSmriti Mandhana and Jemimah RodriguesJemimah Rodrigues comebackJemimah Rodrigues dropped 2022Jemimah Rodrigues trollingJemimah Rodrigues anxiety storyJemimah Rodrigues crying interviewJemimah Rodrigues emotional press conferenceJemimah Rodrigues press conference cryingJemimah Rodrigues Bible quoteJemimah Rodrigues quotesJemimah Rodrigues singingJemimah Rodrigues guitarJemimah Rodrigues music videosJemimah Rodrigues v
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Weekend Watchlist
Weekend OTT Watchlist: Must-Stream Picks For True Crime, Dark Drama, Action, And Supernatural Thrills
camera icon7
title
Sanjay Mishra
Who Is Kiran Mishra? Know About Sanjay Mishra’s Real-Life Second Wife After His Viral Wedding Photos With Mahima Chaudhry
camera icon13
title
November 2025 love horoscope
November 2025 Love Horoscope: Your Heart Is Learning To Trust Again, Zodiacs
camera icon12
title
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 10 Powerful Quotes To Inspire You On National Unity Day 2025
camera icon10
title
highest successful chase in women's odi
Top 10 Highest Chases in Women's ODIs: India’s Record-Breaking 339 vs Australia Leads Historic List