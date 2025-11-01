Meet Jemimah Rodrigues: Hockey Prodigy Turned Cricket Star Who Was Dropped, Trolled For Her Faith, Accused of Favouritism - Now Carrying India WC Final Teary-eyed
From Bandra’s resilient prodigy to India’s 2025 World Cup final hero. Her emotional 127* semifinal century, faith-fueled comeback, multi-sport roots, and viral music talent inspire a nation. #JemimahRodrigues #WC25Final
Jemimah Rodrigues: A Journey of Heart and Fight
From being dropped and doubted to leading India into a World Cup final, Jemimah’s story is about belief and resilience. Her emotional century in the semifinal didn’t just win a match it moved a nation.
Rooted in Bandra, Raised in Faith
Born on 5 September 2000 in Mumbai, Jemimah grew up in a close-knit Mangalorean Christian family. Faith and warmth shaped her personality early. Her home was filled with music, prayer and encouragement.
Sports Runs in the Family
Her father, Ivan Rodrigues, is a junior cricket coach and her first mentor. Training began at home and extended to dusty grounds and crowded nets. Support from family was constant.
More Than Just Cricket: A Hockey Star Too
Not many know Jemimah played hockey at the state level for Maharashtra. Balancing two demanding sports at school age, she displayed discipline, strength and incredible versatility.
A True Multi-Sport Athlete
Along with hockey and cricket, she also played basketball and football in school. Each sport shaped her coordination, reflexes and competitive nature. She wasn’t just talented she was unstoppable.
Selected for U-19 at Just 13
At an age where most children are learning basics, Jemimah was already breaking into elite junior cricket. Her maturity and clean stroke play stood out instantly.
Music: Her Other Voice
Jemimah is also a guitarist and singer. Her song videos often go viral, and she has performed on stage with legends like Sunil Gavaskar. Music helps her stay grounded and joyful.
Record-Breaking Double Ton
She became only the second Indian woman after Smriti Mandhana to score a double century in domestic U-19 cricket. That innings marked her as India’s next big batting hope.
The Dream Debut as a Teenager
Jemimah made her India debut while still in her teens. She walked in with braces, a big smile and fearless batting earning admiration from seniors and fans alike.
The Setback That Stung Deep
Being dropped from the ODI World Cup 2022 squad was heartbreaking. Criticism, online trolling and self-doubt followed. For the first time in her journey, her place felt uncertain.
Faith Became Her Anchor
She turned to her faith, prayer and close family circle to stay emotionally strong. Her social media may look cheerful, but behind it was a battle to protect her peace and purpose.
A Global T20 Sensation
\Jemimah has played in the WBBL, The Hundred, Caribbean Premier League and Kia Super League. Her flair and personality made her a crowd favourite everywhere she played.
The Semifinal Knock of a Lifetime
Her unbeaten 127 in the 2025 ODI World Cup semifinal against Australia is already iconic. Battling pressure, anxiety and expectations she played with maturity beyond numbers.
“I Was Crying Every Day”
After the match, Jemimah openly spoke about dealing with anxiety during the tournament. Her vulnerability resonated deeply proving heroes can be emotional too.
A Star Who Inspires Beyond Cricket
Jemimah’s journey is not just about runs. It’s about courage, faith, identity and honesty. She has become a symbol of strength and her story is far from over.
Trending Photos