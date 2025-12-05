Meet Joe Root: How England's Test Maestro Built A Rs 70 Crore Empire From ECB Goldmine & IPL Riches; Check Bungalow, Brand Deals; Projected Worth 1,000,000,000
Joe Root, England’s all-time leading Test run-scorer with 13,500+ runs, has quietly built an estimated ₹70 crore.
Joe Root Net Worth
Joe Root ₹70 Cr Net Worth 2025: How England’s Test King earns Rs10 Cr+ From ECB salary, IPL millions, New Balance & Brut deals - Full empire breakdown!"
Joe Root: The Quiet Billionaire Blueprint
Joe Root, England’s all-time leading Test run-scorer with 13,500+ runs, has quietly built an estimated ₹70 crore ($8.5M) net worth through smart contracts, selective leagues, and elite endorsements—without any flashy lifestyle.
The ECB Goldmine: Root’s Financial Backbone
Root’s England central contract forms the core of his wealth. As a red-ball specialist on the 2025–26 roster, he earns £318,000 (₹3.2 crore) annually reflecting his irreplaceable Test value.
Match Fees: Where the Real Money Flows
Each Test nets Root £15,000 (₹15 lakh). With 10–12 Tests a year, plus ODI fees, bonuses, and Ashes incentives, his ECB earnings comfortably exceed ₹4–5 crore annually.
IPL Riches: High Value, Low Volume
Though not a regular, Root’s IPL stints are profitable. Rajasthan Royals bought him for ₹1 crore in 2023. A possible IPL 2026 return could push his tournament earnings past ₹2 crore.
Franchise Cricket: Smart Selective Stints
Beyond IPL, Root earns ₹1.25 crore per season in The Hundred and picks up gigs in BBL, SA20, ILT20, and Vitality Blast adding ₹2–3 crore more each year.
Endorsement Empire: The Real Accelerator
Root makes Rs8–16 crore annually from endorsements. His clean, dependable persona makes him a favourite for long-term brand partnerships.
Root’s Biggest Brand Deals
New Balance (₹4–6 crore), Vitality Health Insurance (₹2–3 crore), Brut Perfume (₹1–2 crore), and Brewin Dolphin (₹1 crore+) anchor his endorsement portfolio—each perfectly aligned to his image.
Media, Appearances & Extra Income
Post-2025 form surge and record-breaking seasons have boosted Root’s market value. Commentary roles and media appearances fetch him Rs50 lakh–1 crore annually.
Assets: Quiet Luxury in Yorkshire
Root owns a modern ₹10–15 crore home in Sheffield. His garage includes a Range Rover, BMW X5, and Mercedes ML, together worth ₹5 crore.
Investments & Wealth Strategy
With guidance from Brewin Dolphin, Root invests in property and blue-chip stocks, compounding his wealth at 10–15% yearly. Zero extravagance, maximum long-term value.
The Road to Rs 100 Crore
As Root chases 15,000 Test runs in 2026, his net worth is projected to touch ₹100 crore soon. A masterclass in consistency on the field and in finances.
All Images - (X)
