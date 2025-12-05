Advertisement
Meet Joe Root: How England's Test Maestro Built A Rs 70 Crore Empire From ECB Goldmine & IPL Riches; Check Bungalow, Brand Deals; Projected Worth 1,000,000,000

Updated:Dec 05, 2025, 05:41 PM IST
Joe Root Net Worth

1/12
Joe Root ₹70 Cr Net Worth 2025: How England’s Test King earns Rs10 Cr+ From ECB salary, IPL millions, New Balance & Brut deals - Full empire breakdown!"  

Joe Root: The Quiet Billionaire Blueprint

2/12
Joe Root: The Quiet Billionaire Blueprint

Joe Root, England’s all-time leading Test run-scorer with 13,500+ runs, has quietly built an estimated ₹70 crore ($8.5M) net worth through smart contracts, selective leagues, and elite endorsements—without any flashy lifestyle.

The ECB Goldmine: Root’s Financial Backbone

3/12
The ECB Goldmine: Root’s Financial Backbone

Root’s England central contract forms the core of his wealth. As a red-ball specialist on the 2025–26 roster, he earns £318,000 (₹3.2 crore) annually reflecting his irreplaceable Test value.

Match Fees: Where the Real Money Flows

4/12
Match Fees: Where the Real Money Flows

Each Test nets Root £15,000 (₹15 lakh). With 10–12 Tests a year, plus ODI fees, bonuses, and Ashes incentives, his ECB earnings comfortably exceed ₹4–5 crore annually.

IPL Riches: High Value, Low Volume

5/12
IPL Riches: High Value, Low Volume

Though not a regular, Root’s IPL stints are profitable. Rajasthan Royals bought him for ₹1 crore in 2023. A possible IPL 2026 return could push his tournament earnings past ₹2 crore.

Franchise Cricket: Smart Selective Stints

6/12
Franchise Cricket: Smart Selective Stints

Beyond IPL, Root earns ₹1.25 crore per season in The Hundred and picks up gigs in BBL, SA20, ILT20, and Vitality Blast adding ₹2–3 crore more each year.

Endorsement Empire: The Real Accelerator

7/12
Endorsement Empire: The Real Accelerator

Root makes Rs8–16 crore annually from endorsements. His clean, dependable persona makes him a favourite for long-term brand partnerships.

Root’s Biggest Brand Deals

8/12
Root’s Biggest Brand Deals

New Balance (₹4–6 crore), Vitality Health Insurance (₹2–3 crore), Brut Perfume (₹1–2 crore), and Brewin Dolphin (₹1 crore+) anchor his endorsement portfolio—each perfectly aligned to his image.

Media, Appearances & Extra Income

9/12
Media, Appearances & Extra Income

Post-2025 form surge and record-breaking seasons have boosted Root’s market value. Commentary roles and media appearances fetch him Rs50 lakh–1 crore annually.

Assets: Quiet Luxury in Yorkshire

10/12
Assets: Quiet Luxury in Yorkshire

Root owns a modern ₹10–15 crore home in Sheffield. His garage includes a Range Rover, BMW X5, and Mercedes ML, together worth ₹5 crore.

Investments & Wealth Strategy

11/12
Investments & Wealth Strategy

With guidance from Brewin Dolphin, Root invests in property and blue-chip stocks, compounding his wealth at 10–15% yearly. Zero extravagance, maximum long-term value.

The Road to Rs 100 Crore

12/12
The Road to Rs 100 Crore

As Root chases 15,000 Test runs in 2026, his net worth is projected to touch ₹100 crore soon. A masterclass in consistency on the field and in finances.

 

All Images - (X)

