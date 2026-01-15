Advertisement
Meet K Onler Kom: Mary Kom's Ex-Husband Who Acussed Her Of Cheating Since 2013, Says, 'I Have Whatsapp Proofs'; Mary Disrespected Her Saying 'Lived On My Money, Plays Street Football'; Know His Life Story

Who is K Onler Kom? Inside Mary Kom’s divorce row as her ex-husband denies financial charges, alleges extramarital affairs, and cites WhatsApp proof.

Updated:Jan 15, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
Meet Onler Kom

Meet Onler Kom

Karung Onkholer, popularly known as K Onler Kom, is the ex-husband of Olympic boxing legend Mary Kom. He is currently at the center of a high-profile divorce row involving financial allegations and claims of extramarital affairs.

 

Why Is Onler Kom in the News?

Why Is Onler Kom in the News?

Onler Kom has broken his silence amid his public divorce battle with Mary Kom, strongly denying allegations of financial misconduct while making counterclaims about the breakdown of their marriage.

 

Mary Kom Confirms Divorce

Mary Kom Confirms Divorce

Mary Kom publicly confirmed her separation in 2023, citing personal reasons. She requested privacy and dismissed rumors linking her romantically to another individual, calling them baseless.

 

Onler Kom Responds

Onler Kom Responds

In an interview, Onler rejected Mary Kom’s claims and alleged that the marriage deteriorated due to her extramarital relationships, which he says began over a decade ago.

 

Alleged Affairs Since 2013

Alleged Affairs Since 2013

Onler claimed that in 2013, Mary Kom had an alleged relationship with a junior boxer, which caused tension within the family before a compromise was reached.

 

Fresh Claims From 2017

Fresh Claims From 2017

He further alleged that since 2017, Mary Kom has been involved with an individual associated with her boxing academy, claiming this deepened the rift in their marriage.

 

Financial Allegations by Mary Kom

Financial Allegations by Mary Kom

Mary Kom previously alleged that she lost crores of rupees and was deprived of land bought using her own earnings, claiming loans were taken against her property.

Onler stated, “I possess WhatsApp messages identifying the individual concerned. I remained silent at the time, but I do not accept being publicly blamed now.”

 

 

Onler Denies Financial Wrongdoing

Onler Denies Financial Wrongdoing

Onler dismissed the accusations, saying, “If property were in my name, corresponding documents would exist,” adding that he currently lives in a rented house in Delhi.

 

About Him

About Him

Born: 1982 (age around 43–44 as of 2026).

Profession: Former footballer (played at a competitive level earlier in life); trained lawyer with a degree from Delhi University.

Origin: From Manipur, India (same as Mary Kom; they share the Kom community background). How They Met: In the early 2000s in Delhi. Mary Kom lost her luggage and documents before a competition; Onler helped her, sparking their relationship.

Marriage: They married in 2005 and were together for nearly two decades. Children: Four kids together - twin sons (Rechungvar and Khupneivar, born 2007), one son (Prince, born 2013), and an adopted daughter (Merilyn, adopted 2018). Custody reportedly with Mary Kom post-divorce.

 

Customary Divorce in 2023

Customary Divorce in 2023

Mary Kom and Onler finalized a customary divorce in 2023 under their community’s traditions, allowing them to avoid prolonged litigation, though some legal formalities are still pending.

 

What Happens Next?

What Happens Next?

While both parties say they want to move forward, the public exchange of allegations has kept the dispute in the spotlight, raising questions about privacy, reputation, and the impact on their children.

