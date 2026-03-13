Advertisement
Meet Kavya Maran: Rs 400+ crore SRH Boss who signed Pak Star Abrar Ahmed, accused of 'Anti-National' betrayal - #BoycottSRH storm hits hard!; Know her life story - In Pics
Meet Kavya Maran: Rs 400+ crore SRH Boss who signed Pak Star Abrar Ahmed, accused of 'Anti-National' betrayal - #BoycottSRH storm hits hard!; Know her life story - In Pics

Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO, Sun Group heiress, net worth - Rs 400-435 crore. From Chennai roots & Warwick MBA to leading SRH, Eastern Cape & Leeds franchises amid Abrar Ahmed signing backlash in The Hundred 2026.

Updated:Mar 13, 2026, 01:57 PM IST
Meet Kavya Maran

Meet Kavya Maran

Kavya Maran- Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO, Sun Group heiress, net worth - Rs 400-435 crore. From Chennai roots & Warwick MBA to leading SRH, Eastern Cape & Leeds franchises amid Abrar Ahmed signing backlash in The Hundred 2026. Know all about her - In Pics

Who Is Kavya Maran? The Businesswoman Behind Sunrisers

Who Is Kavya Maran? The Businesswoman Behind Sunrisers

Indian business executive Kavya Maran has become one of the most recognizable faces in global franchise cricket. As a key leader of the Sun Group, she oversees multiple cricket teams including Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, and Sunrisers Leeds. Recently, she has been trending worldwide following the signing of Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred auction

Age and Early Life

Age and Early Life

Born on August 6, 1992, in Chennai, Kavya Maran grew up in one of India’s most powerful media families. Her upbringing exposed her early to business leadership and media management, shaping her future role within the Sun Group empire.

 

Powerful Family Background

Powerful Family Background

Kavya is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, founder and chairman of Sun Group, and Kavery Maran, CEO of Sun TV Network. She is also the granddaughter of former Union minister Murasoli Maran and related to former Tamil Nadu CM M. Karunanidhi, placing her at the intersection of business and politics.

Education and Academic Journey

Education and Academic Journey

Kavya completed her B.Com from Stella Maris College in Chennai. She later earned an MBA from Warwick Business School in the UK, preparing her for leadership roles in global business and sports management.

 

Rise in Cricket Management

Rise in Cricket Management

 Kavya Maran became widely recognized after taking a leadership role in Sunrisers Hyderabad of the Indian Premier League. Her presence at auctions and matches quickly made her one of the most visible owners in franchise cricket.

 

Expanding the Sunrisers Brand

Expanding the Sunrisers Brand

Under the Sun Group, the Sunrisers brand expanded globally. Teams such as Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 and Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred are now part of the growing franchise network she oversees.

 

The Abrar Ahmed Signing

The Abrar Ahmed Signing

In March 2026, Sunrisers Leeds signed Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed for around £190,000 (₹2.34 crore). The move marked the first time an Indian-owned team in The Hundred signed a Pakistani player, making headlines across the cricket world.

 

Backlash and Social Media Storm

Backlash and Social Media Storm

The signing triggered intense reactions online, with some fans criticizing the decision due to India–Pakistan tensions. Hashtags like #BoycottSRH began trending, and the Sunrisers Leeds account on X reportedly faced temporary suspension after mass reporting.

 

Net Worth and Business Influence

Net Worth and Business Influence

The personal net worth of Kavya Maran is estimated at around ₹400–435 crore ($50 million). While significantly smaller than the multi-billion-dollar empire of her father Kalanithi Maran, she remains a powerful figure within the Sun Group’s sports and media ventures.

 

The Future of Kavya Maran in Cricket

The Future of Kavya Maran in Cricket

Whether praised for bold decisions or criticized during controversies, Kavya Maran continues to shape the global expansion of Sunrisers franchises. Her leadership ensures the Sun Group remains one of the most influential forces in modern franchise cricket.

 

