Meet Khushi Mukherjee: Splitsvilla Star, Model & Actress Who Claimed Suryakumar Yadav Messaged Her
Meet Khushi Mukherjee
Khushi Mukherjee, a television actress and model, has recently grabbed headlines after claiming that Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav had messaged her in the past. Known for her bold personality and candid statements, Khushi’s remarks sparked widespread online discussion, putting her back in the spotlight.
Television Career
Khushi first gained recognition through MTV Splitsvilla, a popular reality show. She also appeared in Balveer Returns on SAB TV and the mythological series Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram on &TV. Apart from television, she has acted in films like Heart Attack, Donga Prema, Shringaar, Nadaan, and Devika, showcasing versatility across genres.
Suryakumar Yadav Controversy
During a recent media interaction, Khushi revealed, “There are so many cricketers after me. Suryakumar Yadav used to message me a lot.” This revelation quickly went viral on social media, prompting debates about the nature of her connection with the cricketer.
Current Contact Status
Khushi clarified her stance, stating, “Now we don't talk much, and I don't even want to be associated. I don't like any link-ups involving me.” She emphasized that she does not wish to be dragged into rumors or speculations involving sportspersons.
Personal Life & Past Relationships
Khushi opened up about a past serious relationship and engagement, revealing that its abrupt end caused her emotional distress and depression. While she did not disclose the ex-partner’s identity, she highlighted how the experience affected her mental health.
Mental Health Struggles
Khushi candidly shared with Bollywood Bubble, “Bilkul, yaar main toh su*ide karne tak pe chali gayi thi… I used to keep drinking, drinking… Unhone meri health deteriorating dekhi…” She described a low point in her life where she battled depression, frequent alcohol use, and emotional turmoil, showcasing her vulnerability and resilience.
Social Media Presence
Khushi enjoys a strong social media following, with 1.5 million Instagram followers and 256 posts. She frequently posts fashion and lifestyle content, maintaining high engagement with her fanbase and leveraging her bold, unapologetic persona to connect with younger audiences.
Age & Background
Born on November 24, 1996, Khushi Mukherjee is 29 years old. She has been active in the entertainment industry for over a decade, starting with her debut in Tamil film Anjal Thurai (2013), and gradually building her profile across Hindi and Telugu projects.
Career Milestones & Recognition
Her participation in MTV Splitsvilla brought her wider recognition among youth audiences. Known for her outspoken nature and fearless interviews, Khushi has consistently made headlines, whether for bold fashion statements or candid media interactions, cementing her reputation as a fearless and independent personality in the entertainment world.
Public Reactions & Online Debate
Khushi’s remarks about Suryakumar Yadav quickly went viral, sparking debates about celebrity accountability, boundaries, and online speculation. While some criticized her for seeking attention, others defended her right to share personal experiences. Suryakumar Yadav, who has been married to Devisha Shetty since 2016, has not issued any public response, leaving the matter confined to online discussions for now.
