NewsPhotosMeet Lalchand Rajput : Indian Who Will Support UAE In Today's Clash Against India, Ex-Mumbai Indians Coach
Meet Lalchand Rajput : Indian Who Will Support UAE In Today's Clash Against India, Ex-Mumbai Indians Coach

Today, India faces host UAE in a crucial Asia Cup 2025 clash.But one Indian will be supporting the UAE side Lalchand Rajput Let’s take a look at his remarkable coaching journey so far.

Updated:Sep 10, 2025, 02:50 PM IST
Lalchand Rajput

Lalchand Rajput

India's 2007 T20 WC Mentor

India's 2007 T20 WC Mentor

Rajput managed India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team.He was the Cricket Manager when India clinched the inaugural title. His leadership contributed to India’s early success in the shortest format.

 

Afghanistan Stint

Afghanistan Stint

From 2016 to 2017, he coached Afghanistan.Under his guidance, Afghanistan achieved full ICC membership status. This tenure marked incredible progress for the emerging cricket nation.

 

Zimbabwe Stint

Zimbabwe Stint

Rajput then took charge of Zimbabwe cricket from 2018 to 2022.He helped Zimbabwe achieve qualification for the 2022 World Cup. His strategy and experience were vital for Zimbabwe’s growth.

 

WC 26 Qualification Battle

WC 26 Qualification Battle

Currently, he is the head coach of the UAE team for Asia Cup 2025.Rajput aims to guide the UAE towards qualification for the T20 World Cup 2026. His experience is key to unlocking UAE’s potential on the big stage.

 

MI Coach

MI Coach

In 2008, he coached the Mumbai Indians during the first IPL season.This role helped him develop expertise in franchise T20 cricket. Rajput’s stint with MI was foundational for his coaching credentials.

 

UAE Squad

UAE Squad

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wicket-keeper), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan.

UAE VS INDIA Today

UAE VS INDIA Today

Rajput’s journey highlights his passion for nurturing underdog teams. His fearless Mumbai “Khadoos” mindset aims to inspire UAE to punch above their weight. As UAE takes the field against India, Rajput’s Indian roots and vast experience come full circle.

 

