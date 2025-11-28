Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet Lauren Bell: England Star Picked By RCB In WPL 2026, Becomes Internet Crush With Her Cuteness & Sizzling Looks - Check In Pics
Meet Lauren Bell: England Star Picked By RCB In WPL 2026, Becomes Internet Crush With Her Cuteness & Sizzling Looks - Check In Pics

Lauren Bell, England’s 6'2" pacer and RCB’s WPL 2026 star, becomes an internet crush. Explore her rise, charm, and stunning viral photos in this 10-slide gallery.

Updated:Nov 28, 2025, 09:13 AM IST
Meet Lauren Bell

Meet Lauren Bell

Meet Lauren Bell, England’s towering 6'2" pacer, who became an instant internet crush after RCB picked her for INR 90 lakh at the WPL 2026 auction. Cute dimples, fierce pace, and sizzling looks; fans can’t stop talking about her.

 

Why Fans Are Going Crazy

Why Fans Are Going Crazy

From her radiant smile to her effortless athleisure style, Lauren has taken over Indian social media. Viral posts call her the “reason to watch WPL 2026” as clips of her warm smile rack up thousands of likes.

The Iconic Nickname: ‘The Shard’

The Iconic Nickname: ‘The Shard’

Standing tall at 188 cm, Lauren is nicknamed “The Shard” for her skyscraper-like presence. Her natural swing, bounce, and pace make her one of the most intimidating quicks in women’s cricket.

Her Journey: From Football to Cricket

Her Journey: From Football to Cricket

Born in Swindon, Lauren was a footballer for Reading FC Academy before choosing cricket at 16. Her father pushed her toward the sport, a move that defined her career.

School Trailblazer

School Trailblazer

At Bradfield College, Lauren became the first girl ever to play for the boys’ 1st XI. Facing MCC-level opponents at just 17 showcased her world-class potential early.

International Breakthrough

International Breakthrough

Lauren made her England debut across Test, ODI, and T20I in 2022, quickly becoming a key pacer. Career highlights include defending 7 runs in a World Cup thriller (4/11) and ranking No. 4 in T20I bowling.

WPL Journey So Far

WPL Journey So Far

She previously starred for UP Warriorz, but RCB grabbed her for WPL 2026. Coach Malolan Rangarajan said her swing and deck-hitting ability will strengthen RCB’s attack in both powerplay and death overs. 

RCB Head Coach On Buying Lauren

RCB Head Coach On Buying Lauren

Lauren's base price was 30 lakh and RCB purchased her at Rs 90 lakh. 

Lauren Bell and Linsey Smith give us strong options with the ball both in the powerplay and at the death," said RCB head coach Malolan Rangarajan  

RCB Squad

RCB Squad

 Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D. Hemalatha.

 

RCB Welcomes Her

RCB Welcomes Her

Her first RCB video message post-auction beaming in red, saying, "Can't wait to Play Bold with you all!" Fans lost it: 1.2k likes in hours.  

Showstealer

Showstealer

With her charm, athleticism, and star power, Lauren Bell is set to become one of WPL 2026’s biggest attractions swinging matches and hearts at the same time.  

 

