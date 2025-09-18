Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet Mahieka Sharma, Hardik Pandya’s Rumoured 24-Year-Old Girlfriend; Model Who’s Setting The Internet On Fire
Meet Mahieka Sharma, Hardik Pandya’s Rumoured 24-Year-Old Girlfriend; Model Who’s Setting The Internet On Fire

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is again making headlines. This time, it’s due to rumours about his personal life. Social media is buzzing over talks he may be dating Mahieka Sharma. Here's everything you need to know

Updated:Sep 18, 2025, 02:34 PM IST
Hardik Pandya Dating Rumours

1/11
Hardik Pandya Dating Rumours

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is again making headlines. This time, it’s due to rumours about his personal life. Social media is buzzing over talks he may be dating Mahieka Sharma. Here's everything you need to know

 

Mahieka Sharma

2/11
Mahieka Sharma

Mahieka is a 24-year-old model who has 46k followers on instagram. She is famous for her sizzling pictures breaking the internet.

How did rumours start

3/11
How did rumours start

Rumours sparked by a Reddit thread showing a faint male figure. Fans think the man in Mahieka’s selfie background could be Pandya. Neither has confirmed or denied the reports yet.

 

Who is Mahieka Sharma

4/11
Who is Mahieka Sharma

Who is Mahieka Sharma? She holds a degree in economics and finance. She later moved to full-time modelling and acting. She has appeared in music videos, films, and ad campaigns.

 

MODEL OF THE YEAR

5/11
MODEL OF THE YEAR

Mahieka has walked for top designers like Manish Malhotra and Anita Dongre. In 2024, she won the ‘Model of the Year (New Age)’ award. Known for grace under pressure, she once walked a fatal ramp with an eye infection.

 

About her

6/11
About her

She pursued acting and modelling full-time, gaining recognition. She featured in a music video for Indian rapper Raga and acted in films including Omung Kumar’s Narendra Modi (2019) and Oscar-winning director Orlando Von Einsiedel’s Into the Dusk.

Additionally, Mahieka has appeared in major brand commercials like Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo.

Hardik Post Marriage

7/11
Hardik Post Marriage

Hardik Pandya’s past relationship was with Serbian model Natasa Stankovic.They married in May 2020 in Hindu and Christian ceremonies. However, they announced separation officially in July 2024. He has been single since then.

 

Hardik under scanner after divorce

8/11
Hardik under scanner after divorce

Hardik’s personal life remains under public and media scrutiny. He was earlier linked to another model and now Mahieka.

 

They Follow Each Other

9/11
They Follow Each Other

Speculation about Hardik dating Mahieka comes just months after separation.Social media users also noted they follow each other on Instagram. Similar bathrobes seen in their separate stories fuelled more speculation.

 

Subtle Hints

10/11
Subtle Hints

Mahieka was recently spotted in Dubai cheering for Team India. Fans noticed the number 33, Hardik’s jersey number, in one of her posts. These social media hints keep curiosity and buzz alive.

 

No Confirmation

11/11
No Confirmation

Neither Hardik nor Mahieka has officially addressed the dating rumours. The public awaits clarification amid growing excitement and speculation. Hardik remains a key figure both on and off the cricket field.

 

