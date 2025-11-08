Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet Mandira Bedi: DDLJ Actress' Who Saved Indian Women's Cricket; Host, Fashion Designer; Know Life Story
Meet Mandira Bedi: DDLJ Actress' Who Saved Indian Women's Cricket; Host, Fashion Designer; Know Life Story

Discover the inspiring journey of Mandira Bedi actress, TV host, fashion designer, and unsung hero of Indian women’s cricket. From funding the team during its toughest days to becoming a trailblazer in entertainment and sports, explore her life story, achievements, and legacy.

Updated:Nov 08, 2025, 08:56 AM IST
Mandira Bedi: The Trailblazer

1/15
Mandira Bedi: The Trailblazer

Mandira Bedi is a versatile Indian personality; actress, TV presenter, fashion designer, and sports advocatewhose work has left an enduring mark on Bollywood, cricket broadcasting, and women’s empowerment. Known for her fearless style and energy, she redefined the role of women in Indian sports media.

The Unsung Hero of Women’s Cricket

2/15
The Unsung Hero of Women’s Cricket

Long before India lifted their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup in 2025, Mandira quietly supported the women’s cricket team during some of their toughest financial times. Her behind-the-scenes efforts helped the players stay competitive internationally when the sport struggled for recognition and funding.

A Crisis Nobody Spoke About

3/15
A Crisis Nobody Spoke About

Before 2006, women’s cricket in India was managed by the Women’s Cricket Association of India (WCAI), which faced chronic funding shortages. Players like Mithali Raj, Anjum Chopra, and Jhulan Goswami often traveled without adequate salaries, proper facilities, or even basic accommodations, highlighting the immense challenges they faced.

The 2003 Turning Point

4/15
The 2003 Turning Point

In 2003, the Indian women’s team lacked funding to travel to England for an international series. With no sponsors and minimal media coverage, the tour was on the verge of being canceled, threatening to derail the careers of India’s leading women cricketers

Mandira Steps In

5/15
Mandira Steps In

While shooting an advertisement for Asmi Jewellery, Mandira learned about the team’s plight. Without hesitation, she donated her entire endorsement fee from the commercial to the WCAI, covering the team’s airfare to England and ensuring the series could proceed.

 

The Quote That Says It Al

6/15
The Quote That Says It All

Nutan Gavaskar, former WCAI secretary, recalled: “She shot a commercial for a famous diamond brand and gave the entire fee to help the girls travel. That money helped us arrange air tickets for India’s tour of England.”

Not Just One Act

7/15
Not Just One Act

Between 2003 and 2005, Mandira leveraged her industry connections to secure corporate sponsorships, fundraisers, and media attention for women’s cricket. She helped bring Asmi Jewellery onboard as a sponsor for the team’s 2004 series against the West Indies, setting a precedent for support and advocacy.

 

Breaking Stereotypes On-Air

8/15
Breaking Stereotypes On-Air

As one of India’s first female cricket anchors, Mandira transformed live cricket broadcasting. Her bold, saree-clad presence, often featuring player signatures or match headlines, challenged gender norms and brought glamour and relatability to a male-dominated field.

 

She Did It Silently

9/15
She Did It Silently

Nutan Gavaskar said, “She didn’t do it for fame or publicity. Mandira never talked about her contribution. She simply wanted the girls to play.” Her quiet dedication made her an invisible yet vital pillar for the team’s survival and growth.

 

A Legacy Recognized Years Later

10/15
A Legacy Recognized Years Later

When Harmanpreet Kaur led India to the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2025, Mandira celebrated the achievement on Instagram, writing: “You didn’t play for a nation, you moved it.” This statement honored her long-standing support that had quietly transformed women’s cricket in India.

 

Roots and Rise

11/15
Roots and Rise

Born on April 15, 1972, in Mumbai to Punjabi parents Verinder Singh and Gita Bedi, Mandira pursued education at Cathedral & John Connon, St. Xavier’s College, and Sophia Polytechnic. Her first major breakthrough came in 1994 with the Doordarshan soap Shanti, where she played a resilient young woman navigating life’s challenges.

 

From DDLJ to National Fame

12/15
From DDLJ to National Fame

Mandira gained national recognition as Preeti in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), one of Bollywood’s most iconic films. She later showcased her acting range on TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, 24: India, and films such as Saaho, balancing commercial success with critical acclaim.

Cricket’s Signature Saree Icon

13/15
Cricket’s Signature Saree Icon

Hosting major cricket events including ICC World Cups and IPL coverage, Mandira became known for her stylish, cricket-themed sarees. Her distinctive wardrobe, coupled with her expert analysis, made cricket broadcasts more inclusive and engaging for all viewers.

 

Entrepreneur, Advocate, Icon

14/15
Entrepreneur, Advocate, Icon

Mandira launched her signature sari line in 2013, debuting at Lakme Fashion Week 2014. Her collections merge traditional weaves with modern motifs, emphasizing comfort, empowerment, and self-expression. She also supports mental health initiatives in sports and sustainable fashion campaigns.

Resilience and Strength

15/15
Resilience and Strength

After the sudden passing of her husband Raj Kaushal in 2021, Mandira navigated grief while raising her children, Vir and Tara. A fitness enthusiast and motivational figure, she shares her journey openly, inspiring millions with stories of healing, single motherhood, and perseverance. Mandira Bedi is not just a celebrity but a symbol of strength, innovation, and advocacy.

