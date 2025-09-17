Advertisement
Meet Mohammad Yousuf : Pak Cricketer Who Converted To Islam, Earlier Called Yousuf Youhana (Christian), Know Reason, And How It Impacted His Cricket
Meet Mohammad Yousuf : Pak Cricketer Who Converted To Islam, Earlier Called Yousuf Youhana (Christian), Know Reason, And How It Impacted His Cricket

Mohammad Yousuf, the Pakistan cricketer, is once again in the headlines. But this time it isn’t for his centuries or on-field brilliance. He sparked outrage during a TV show with derogatory comments. Yousuf called India captain Suryakumar Yadav a “pig,” drawing instant backlash.

Updated:Sep 17, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
Mohammad Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf

SKY Indian Captain

SKY Indian Captain

The former Pakistan batter later faced heavy criticism online. On X, he wrote he never meant disrespect to “any sportsman.” Notably, he avoided naming Suryakumar in his clarification post. Instead, Yousuf diverted attention by attacking ex-India pacer Irfan Pathan.

 

Explained Why he did it

Explained Why he did it

His remarks against Suryakumar Yadav added fuel to ongoing tensions. Pakistan had just lost their Asia Cup 2025 clash to India. Fans and former players condemned Yousuf’s language and attitude. Madan Lal, India’s 1983 World Cup hero, publicly slammed his behaviour.

 

'I didn’t mean any disrespect to any sportsman who plays for his country with passion and grace, but why were the Indian media and people praising Irfan Pathan when he said that Shahid Khan Afridi was barking like a dog? Shouldn’t that have been rejected by everyone who talks' ; he wrote on twitter

 

Life Story

Life Story

Beyond this controversy, Mohammad Yousuf’s life story is extraordinary. He was once known as Yousuf Youhana, a practicing Christian. Years later, he embraced Islam and transformed his personal journey. Let’s look at how and why this change happened in his life.

 

Married To Childhood Sweetheart

Married To Childhood Sweetheart

Yousuf grew up in Lahore in a Christian family. He married his childhood sweetheart Tania, who also followed Christianity. At the peak of his cricketing career, faith drew him closer to Islam. This decision shaped his spiritual and professional path forever.

 

Saed Anwar's Role

Saed Anwar's Role

Former teammate Saeed Anwar played a pivotal role in his journey. After the tragic loss of his daughter, Anwar turned deeply religious. Yousuf spent time with him and his parents, observing their discipline. He saw peace in their lifestyle, inspiring him to think differently.

 

Influence

Influence

The Tablighi Jamaat also had a major influence on Yousuf. He regularly attended the group’s religious preaching sessions. The Jamaat’s message of discipline and humility left a mark. It strengthened his conviction to voluntarily embrace Islam.

 

Yousuf Clarifies

Yousuf Clarifies

Yousuf stressed that the decision was entirely his own choice. He denied any pressure from family or teammates to convert. “It was my free will,” Yousuf told the BBC in 2006. Describing his experience, he said it gave him a “great feeling.”

 

Changed His Identity

Changed His Identity

After embracing Islam, he officially changed his identity. Yousuf Youhana became Mohammad Yousuf, beginning a new chapter. His wife Tania also converted, adopting the name Fatima. Later, his mother and brothers, too, followed the same path.

 

Yousuf’s Cricketing Success

Yousuf’s Cricketing Success

Religion became an integral part of Yousuf’s cricketing success. His 2006 record-breaking year was seen as divine blessing. Faith gave him strength, discipline, and a sense of balance. Despite controversies, his personal journey remains inspirational.

 

ALL PHOTOS - X (Former Twitter)

 

