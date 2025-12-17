Meet Mohammed Izhar: 21Yo Bihar Boy From Supaul Who Got Picked By MI For Rs 30,00,000; Lives In Kuccha House Will Now Share Dressing Room With Rohit Sharma & Sachin Tendulkar
Meet Mohammed Izhar, the 21-year-old left-arm pacer from Bihar picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs30 lakh at the IPL 2026 mini-auction, set to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.
Dream Comes True
M Izhar got picked by Mumbai Indians - the 21-year-old left-arm pacer from Bihar will now share the dressing room with stars like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya after being bought for ₹30 lakh at the IPL 2026 mini-auction.
From Supaul to MI
Hailing from Supaul, Bihar, Mohammed Izhar’s journey from local grounds to one of the biggest IPL franchises is a story of grit, patience and belief.
Uncapped but Unafraid
Often referred to as M Izhar or Md Izhar, the young fast bowler is an uncapped Indian player, known for his left-arm pace and ability to swing the ball.
Breakthrough in SMAT 2025
Izhar made heads turn during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, playing 5 matches for Bihar and picking up 9 wickets, including a best spell of 4/39 vs Madhya Pradesh.
Backed by MRF Pace Foundation
Earlier in 2025, Izhar worked as a net bowler for Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2025, gaining valuable exposure by bowling to elite international batters.
His talent earned him selection at the MRF Pace Foundation, a major stepping stone that further sharpened his skills and brought him closer to the IPL spotlight.
Family’s Pride Moment
Izhar’s selection triggered celebrations back home. His mother Shabnam Khatun expressed joy, saying the family never expected this moment after years of struggle.
Uncle’s Emotional Words
Izhar’s uncle Mohammed Jahangir revealed that the pacer always wanted to play cricket, continued despite resistance, and kept progressing after representing Bihar at the state level in 2019–20.
MI’s Auction Strategy
Picked for his base price of Rs30 lakh, Izhar was part of Mumbai Indians’ plan to invest in young, uncapped Indian talent at the IPL 2026 mini-auction held in Abu Dhabi.
Sharing Space with Legends
At MI, Izhar will learn alongside Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar, a priceless opportunity for any young fast bowler.
