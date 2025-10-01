Meet Mohsin Naqvi : ACC Chief That Ran Away With India's Asia Cup 2025 Trophy, Close To Asim Munir, PCB Supremo, Media Mogul; Know Life Story
Meet Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, born October 28, 1978, in Lahore, Pakistan. He is Pakistan’s Interior Minister and a prominent politician. Naqvi also serves as Chairman of PCB and President of ACC. Here's everything about him ---
Mohsin Naqvi
Events After Asia Cup 2025 Final
During a heated Asian Cricket Council meeting in Dubai, Indian officials strongly objected to Naqvi's actions and demanded the trophy and medals be returned. Naqvi countered by suggesting that India’s captain, Suryakumar Yadav, personally collect the trophy from the ACC office. Although Naqvi has apologized for taking the trophy, he continues to refuse to return it to India.
In response, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering filing a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the incident.
Fiasco
Mohsin Naqvi, the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), took the trophy with him after the Indian team refused to accept it from him. This happened during a heated post-match ceremony, and no trophy presentation occurred for the winning Indian side
Education
Naqvi studied at Crescent Model Higher Secondary School in Lahore. He graduated from Government College University (GCU), Lahore. Earned a journalism degree from Ohio University, USA. Started his career in media before entering politics.
Media Mogul
Worked at CNN as a producer and became the youngest Regional Head of South Asia. In 2009, founded the City Media Group. His group includes six TV channels and a newspaper. Gained recognition as a media mogul in Pakistan.
Political Career
Served as caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab (Jan 2023–Feb 2024). Faced allegations of election irregularities during this tenure. Appointed Interior Minister of Pakistan in March 2024. Elected as a Senator from Punjab in April 2024.
Cricket Administration Start
Became PCB Chairman in Feb 2024. Elected ACC President in April 2025 for a two-year term. Appointment criticized for lack of cricket experience. Oversaw stadium renovations and Pakistan hosting 2025 Champions Trophy.
Asia Cup 2025 Controversy
During Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai, India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets. India refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi. Ceremony delayed over an hour as Naqvi insisted on presenting it. Naqvi reportedly left with the trophy and medals.
BCCI Response
BCCI called Naqvi’s actions “unfortunate and unsportsmanlike”. They plan to lodge a formal protest with ICC. BCCI stated the trophy belongs to ACC, not an individual. Demanded the return of the trophy immediately.
Criticism in Pakistan
Pakistan team’s performance declined under his PCB leadership. Reinstating Babar Azam as captain drew criticism. Comments on “major surgery” for team after 2024 T20 WC added scrutiny. Some lawmakers demanded his resignation.
ACC Chief
His dual role as Interior Minister and cricket administrator questioned. The Asia Cup trophy incident highlighted anti-India perception. Naqvi insists he is dedicated to expanding cricket in Asia. His leadership remains highly controversial in both politics and sports.
Other Details
Mohsin Naqvi is married to Warda Ashraf. Wife’s name appeared in Dubai Leaks property documents. Known for close ties with Asif Ali Zardari. A figure of power, controversy, and influence in Pakistan. He is also a close friend of Asim Munir
