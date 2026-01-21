Meet Mohsin Naqvi: Pak Minister Who Threatened ICC To Derail India’s T20 WC, Using Bangladesh As 'Puppet' For Politics, Earlier Ran Away With Asia Cup 2025 Trophy, Close To Asim Munir, PCB Supremo, Media Mogul

12 / 13

Naqvi began his career at CNN, becoming one of the youngest regional heads. In 2009, he founded City Media Group, which grew into a major Pakistani media conglomerate with multiple TV channels and print assets.

Widely regarded as close to Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Mohsin Naqvi sits at the intersection of politics, media, and cricket a figure whose decisions continue to spark debate, tension, and controversy across Asian cricket.