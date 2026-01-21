Meet Mohsin Naqvi: Pak Minister Who Threatened ICC To Derail India’s T20 WC, Using Bangladesh As 'Puppet' For Politics, Earlier Ran Away With Asia Cup 2025 Trophy, Close To Asim Munir, PCB Supremo, Media Mogul
Meet Mohsin Naqvi
Meet Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan’s Interior Minister, PCB Chairman and ACC President — a powerbroker who has again stirred controversy after allegedly backing Bangladesh in a move that threatened to destabilise India’s hosting of the T20 World Cup 2026.
The ICC Email That Changed the Narrative
Just hours before Bangladesh’s deadline to confirm participation, the PCB under Naqvi’s leadership reportedly sent a last-minute email to the ICC expressing solidarity with the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s security concerns.
Threat of Withdrawal Loomed
Sources indicated that Pakistan supported Bangladesh’s stance to reconsider participation in India, raising fears of a coordinated pressure tactic that could have forced the ICC into a difficult political corner.
Push for Sri Lanka Option
The email reportedly backed Bangladesh’s request to shift its group-stage matches from India to Sri Lanka, a co-host of the 2026 T20 World Cup, citing regional and diplomatic sensitivities.
ICC Forced Into Emergency Talks
Following the PCB’s intervention, the ICC convened urgent discussions with Board members, though officials privately maintained that the tournament schedule would not be altered.
India’s Hosting Rights Challenged
The episode was widely seen as an indirect challenge to India’s hosting authority, with concerns that cricket administration was being dragged into geopolitical maneuvering.
A Familiar Pattern
For Indian cricket officials, the ICC email revived memories of previous run-ins with Naqvi, reinforcing perceptions of him as a confrontational figure in Asian cricket politics.
Asia Cup 2025 Flashpoint
Naqvi had earlier dominated headlines during the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai, where India defeated Pakistan but refused to accept the trophy from him during the presentation ceremony.
Trophy That Never Came Home
Following a tense standoff, Naqvi reportedly left the venue with the Asia Cup trophy and medals. Though he later issued an apology, the trophy was never returned to Indian officials.
BCCI Response
The BCCI described the incident as “unfortunate and unsportsmanlike,” asserting that the trophy belonged to the ACC, not an individual, and considered escalating the issue to the ICC.
Early Life and Education
Born on October 28, 1978, in Lahore, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi studied at Crescent Model School before graduating from Government College University, Lahore, and later earning a journalism degree from Ohio University, USA.
Media Empire Builder
Naqvi began his career at CNN, becoming one of the youngest regional heads. In 2009, he founded City Media Group, which grew into a major Pakistani media conglomerate with multiple TV channels and print assets.
Widely regarded as close to Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Mohsin Naqvi sits at the intersection of politics, media, and cricket a figure whose decisions continue to spark debate, tension, and controversy across Asian cricket.
Political Ascendancy
Naqvi entered politics as caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab during a sensitive election phase, later becoming Pakistan’s Interior Minister in 2024 and a Senator from Punjab.
Despite limited cricketing background, Naqvi was appointed PCB Chairman in 2024 and ACC President in 2025, overseeing major tournaments but drawing criticism over governance, transparency, and neutrality.
