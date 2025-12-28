Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet Most Expensive Player From CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, SRH, RR, DC In IPL 2026 - Virat Kohli To Sanju Samson
Meet Most Expensive Player From CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, SRH, RR, DC In IPL 2026 - Virat Kohli To Sanju Samson

Discover the most expensive player from each IPL 2026 team, featuring stars like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and more. Full team-wise breakdown.

Updated:Dec 28, 2025, 05:34 PM IST
Meet Most Expensive Player From All 10 IPL Teams

1/11
Meet Most Expensive Player From All 10 IPL Teams

Big price tags. Bigger pressure. These are the players franchises invested in the most ahead of IPL 2026 expected to deliver leadership, match-winning performances, and consistency all season long.

 

CSK

2/11
CSK

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad & Sanju Samson Rs18 Crore each

CSK have doubled down on Indian leadership and stability. Ruturaj continues as the batting backbone, while Sanju brings experience, flexibility, and calm under pressure a rare dual-star investment.

DC

3/11
DC

Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel Rs 16.50 Crore

One of the most reliable all-rounders in the league. Axar offers control with the ball, depth with the bat, and sharp fielding  making him a crucial three-phase player for DC’s balance.

GT

4/11
GT

Gujarat Titans

Rashid Khan Rs18 Crore

GT continue to build around their biggest match-winner. Rashid’s ability to choke runs, take big wickets, and finish games with the bat makes him worth every rupee.

KKR

5/11
KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders

Cameron Green Rs25.20 Crore

KKR have gone all-in on a premium all-round package. Green brings power hitting, seam bowling, and athleticism giving the franchise multiple tactical options across conditions.

LSG

6/11
LSG

Lucknow Super Giants

Rishabh Pant Rs27 Crore

LSG’s biggest bet and face of the franchise. Pant’s return adds firepower, leadership, and star value with expectations sky-high for match-winning knocks and bold captaincy calls.

MI

7/11
MI

Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah Rs18 Crore

MI’s most trusted weapon in crunch moments. Whether with the new ball or at the death, Bumrah remains irreplaceable delivering control, wickets, and calm when it matters most.

PBKS

8/11
PBKS

Punjab Kings Shreyas Iyer Rs ₹26.75 Crore

PBKS have invested heavily in leadership and composure. Iyer’s ability to anchor innings and guide younger players makes him central to Punjab’s long-term vision

RR

9/11
RR

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal Rs18 Crore

RR’s future is firmly built around Jaiswal. Explosive at the top, fearless against pace and spin; he is expected to carry Rajasthan’s batting this season and beyond.

RCB

10/11
RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Virat Kohli Rs21 Crore

More than just a player a symbol. Kohli remains RCB’s biggest draw, biggest leader, and biggest hope as the franchise continues its hunt for a successive IPL trophies .

SRH

11/11
SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad Heinrich Klaasen Rs 23 Crore

SRH’s most destructive batter. Klaasen’s dominance against spin and ability to finish games brutally makes him the engine of Hyderabad’s middle order.

