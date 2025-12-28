Meet Most Expensive Player From CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, SRH, RR, DC In IPL 2026 - Virat Kohli To Sanju Samson
Discover the most expensive player from each IPL 2026 team, featuring stars like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and more. Full team-wise breakdown.
Meet Most Expensive Player From All 10 IPL Teams
Big price tags. Bigger pressure. These are the players franchises invested in the most ahead of IPL 2026 expected to deliver leadership, match-winning performances, and consistency all season long.
CSK
Chennai Super Kings
Ruturaj Gaikwad & Sanju Samson Rs18 Crore each
CSK have doubled down on Indian leadership and stability. Ruturaj continues as the batting backbone, while Sanju brings experience, flexibility, and calm under pressure a rare dual-star investment.
DC
Delhi Capitals
Axar Patel Rs 16.50 Crore
One of the most reliable all-rounders in the league. Axar offers control with the ball, depth with the bat, and sharp fielding making him a crucial three-phase player for DC’s balance.
GT
Gujarat Titans
Rashid Khan Rs18 Crore
GT continue to build around their biggest match-winner. Rashid’s ability to choke runs, take big wickets, and finish games with the bat makes him worth every rupee.
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Cameron Green Rs25.20 Crore
KKR have gone all-in on a premium all-round package. Green brings power hitting, seam bowling, and athleticism giving the franchise multiple tactical options across conditions.
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
Rishabh Pant Rs27 Crore
LSG’s biggest bet and face of the franchise. Pant’s return adds firepower, leadership, and star value with expectations sky-high for match-winning knocks and bold captaincy calls.
MI
Mumbai Indians
Jasprit Bumrah Rs18 Crore
MI’s most trusted weapon in crunch moments. Whether with the new ball or at the death, Bumrah remains irreplaceable delivering control, wickets, and calm when it matters most.
PBKS
Punjab Kings Shreyas Iyer Rs ₹26.75 Crore
PBKS have invested heavily in leadership and composure. Iyer’s ability to anchor innings and guide younger players makes him central to Punjab’s long-term vision
RR
Rajasthan Royals
Yashasvi Jaiswal Rs18 Crore
RR’s future is firmly built around Jaiswal. Explosive at the top, fearless against pace and spin; he is expected to carry Rajasthan’s batting this season and beyond.
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Virat Kohli Rs21 Crore
More than just a player a symbol. Kohli remains RCB’s biggest draw, biggest leader, and biggest hope as the franchise continues its hunt for a successive IPL trophies .
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad Heinrich Klaasen Rs 23 Crore
SRH’s most destructive batter. Klaasen’s dominance against spin and ability to finish games brutally makes him the engine of Hyderabad’s middle order.
