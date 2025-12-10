Meet Most Expensive Players At Each IPL Auction (2008–2025) : From MS Dhoni To Rishabh Pant; Check Full List
Discover the evolution of IPL auctions from 2008 to 2025: This slideshow highlights the most expensive players each year, from MS Dhoni's record $1.5M in the inaugural bid to Rishabh Pant's historic ₹27 Cr landmark with Lucknow Super Giants. Featuring key stats, roles, teams, and insights.
2008 - MS Dhoni
Player: MS Dhoni
Price: $1.5M Team: Chennai Super Kings Role: Wicketkeeper-Batsman, India captain MS Dhoni became the first marquee player to fetch over $1.5M in the inaugural IPL auction, setting the benchmark for future seasons.
2009 - Kevin Pietersen
Price: $1.55M
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore Role: Batsman, England Pietersen topped the 2009 auction, slightly higher than Dhoni, as RCB invested heavily in international star power.
Along with him Andree Flintoff was the joint highest buy.
2010 - Kieron Pollard
Price: $750K
Team: Mumbai Indians Role: All-Rounder, West Indies Pollard became one of the most expensive all-rounders, offering a mix of big-hitting and bowling skills.
Along with him Shane Bond was the joint highest buy.
Gautam Gambhir
Price: $2.4M
Team: Kolkata Knight Riders Role: Batsman, India captain Gambhir’s auction record reflected KKR’s faith in his leadership and match-winning ability.
2012 - Ravindra Jadeja
Price: $2M
Team: Chennai Super Kings Role: All-Rounder, India Jadeja’s all-round capabilities made him one of the most expensive Indian players in the auction.
2013 - Glenn Maxwell
Price: $1M
Team: Mumbai Indians Role: All-Rounder, Australia Maxwell’s price seems modest compared to others, but he was already an established T20 superstar.
2014 - Yuvraj Singh
Price: Rs14 Cr
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore Role: Batsman, India Yuvraj’s explosive batting and experience made him the most expensive in the first INR-based auctions.
2015 - Yuvraj Singh
Price: Rs16 Cr
Team: Delhi Daredevils Role: Batsman, India Yuvraj continued to command top bids, with Delhi Daredevils investing heavily for his services.
2016 - Shane Watson
Price: Rs9.5 Cr
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore Role: All-Rounder, Australia Watson’s consistency as an all-rounder made him highly sought after in the 2016 auction
2017 - Ben Stokes
Price: Rs 14.5 Cr
Team: Rising Pune Supergiant Role: All-Rounder, England Stokes’ game-changing ability in batting, bowling, and fielding made him the costliest player that year.
2018 - Ben Stokes
Price: Rs12.5 Cr
Team: Rajasthan Royals Role: All-Rounder, England Stokes remained a top pick in 2018, albeit at a slightly lower price than his previous auction.
2019 - Varun Chakravarthy
Price: Rs 8.4 Cr
Team: Rajasthan Royals Role: Bowler, India Unadkat’s performance in domestic cricket earned him a record price for a domestic bowler.
Along with him Jaydev Unadkant was the joint highest buy
2020 - Pat Cummins
Price: Rs15.5 Cr
Team: Kolkata Knight Riders Role: Bowler, Australia Cummins became the most expensive overseas bowler in IPL history at that point.
2021 - Chris Morris
Price: Rs16.25 Cr
Team: Rajasthan Royals Role: All-Rounder, South Africa Morris’ all-round skills helped him secure a record price for a South African in the IPL auction.
2022 - Ishan Kishan
Price: ₹15.25 Cr
Team: Mumbai Indians
Role: Wicketkeeper-Batsman, India
Kishan’s aggressive batting style and wicketkeeping talent made him a top target for Mumbai Indians.
2023 - Sam Curran
Price: Rs18.5 Cr Team: Punjab Kings Role: All-Rounder, England Curran’s ability to swing the ball and finish matches earned him the highest bid in 2023.
2024 - Mitchell Starc
Price: Rs24.75 Cr
Team: Kolkata Knight Riders Role: Bowler, Australia Starc’s devastating pace made him one of the most expensive players ever in IPL history.
2025 - Rishabh Pant
Price: Rs27 Cr Team: Lucknow Super Giants Role: Wicketkeeper-Batsman, India Pant became the most expensive player in IPL auction history, reflecting his T20 dominance and finishing ability.
