Meet Most Expensive Players At Each IPL Auction (2008–2025) : From MS Dhoni To Rishabh Pant; Check Full List
Meet Most Expensive Players At Each IPL Auction (2008–2025) : From MS Dhoni To Rishabh Pant; Check Full List

This slideshow highlights the most expensive players each year, from MS Dhoni's record $1.5M in the inaugural bid to Rishabh Pant's historic ₹27 Cr landmark with Lucknow Super Giants.  

Updated:Dec 10, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
Meet Most Expensive Players At Each IPL Auction

Meet Most Expensive Players At Each IPL Auction

Discover the evolution of IPL auctions from 2008 to 2025: This slideshow highlights the most expensive players each year, from MS Dhoni's record $1.5M in the inaugural bid to Rishabh Pant's historic ₹27 Cr landmark with Lucknow Super Giants. Featuring key stats, roles, teams, and insights.

2008 - MS Dhoni

2008 - MS Dhoni

Player: MS Dhoni

Price: $1.5M Team: Chennai Super Kings Role: Wicketkeeper-Batsman, India captain MS Dhoni became the first marquee player to fetch over $1.5M in the inaugural IPL auction, setting the benchmark for future seasons.

2009 - Kevin Pietersen

2009 - Kevin Pietersen

Price: $1.55M

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore Role: Batsman, England Pietersen topped the 2009 auction, slightly higher than Dhoni, as RCB invested heavily in international star power.

Along with him Andree Flintoff was the joint highest buy.

2010 - Kieron Pollard

2010 - Kieron Pollard

Price: $750K

Team: Mumbai Indians Role: All-Rounder, West Indies Pollard became one of the most expensive all-rounders, offering a mix of big-hitting and bowling skills.

Along with him Shane Bond was the joint highest buy.

2011 - Gautam Gambhir

2011 - Gautam Gambhir

Price: $2.4M

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders Role: Batsman, India captain Gambhir’s auction record reflected KKR’s faith in his leadership and match-winning ability.

2012 - Ravindra Jadeja

2012 - Ravindra Jadeja

Price: $2M

Team: Chennai Super Kings Role: All-Rounder, India Jadeja’s all-round capabilities made him one of the most expensive Indian players in the auction.

2013 - Glenn Maxwell

2013 - Glenn Maxwell

Price: $1M

Team: Mumbai Indians Role: All-Rounder, Australia Maxwell’s price seems modest compared to others, but he was already an established T20 superstar.

2014 - Yuvraj Singh

2014 - Yuvraj Singh

Price: Rs14 Cr

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore  Role: Batsman, India Yuvraj’s explosive batting and experience made him the most expensive in the first INR-based auctions.

2015 - Yuvraj Singh

2015 - Yuvraj Singh

Price: Rs16 Cr

Team: Delhi Daredevils Role: Batsman, India Yuvraj continued to command top bids, with Delhi Daredevils investing heavily for his services.

2016 - Shane Watson

2016 - Shane Watson

Price: Rs9.5 Cr

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore Role: All-Rounder, Australia Watson’s consistency as an all-rounder made him highly sought after in the 2016 auction

2017 - Ben Stokes

2017 - Ben Stokes

Price: Rs 14.5 Cr

Team: Rising Pune Supergiant Role: All-Rounder, England Stokes’ game-changing ability in batting, bowling, and fielding made him the costliest player that year.

2018 - Ben Stokes

2018 - Ben Stokes

Price: Rs12.5 Cr

Team: Rajasthan Royals Role: All-Rounder, England Stokes remained a top pick in 2018, albeit at a slightly lower price than his previous auction.

2019 - Varun Chakravarthy

2019 - Varun Chakravarthy

Price: Rs 8.4 Cr

Team: Rajasthan Royals Role: Bowler, India Unadkat’s performance in domestic cricket earned him a record price for a domestic bowler.

Along with him Jaydev Unadkant was the joint highest buy

2020 - Pat Cummins

2020 - Pat Cummins

Price: Rs15.5 Cr

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders Role: Bowler, Australia Cummins became the most expensive overseas bowler in IPL history at that point.

2021 - Chris Morris

2021 - Chris Morris

Price: Rs16.25 Cr

Team: Rajasthan Royals Role: All-Rounder, South Africa Morris’ all-round skills helped him secure a record price for a South African in the IPL auction.

2022 - Ishan Kishan

2022 - Ishan Kishan

Price: ₹15.25 Cr

Team: Mumbai Indians

Role: Wicketkeeper-Batsman, India

Kishan’s aggressive batting style and wicketkeeping talent made him a top target for Mumbai Indians.

2023 - Sam Curran

2023 - Sam Curran

Price: Rs18.5 Cr Team: Punjab Kings Role: All-Rounder, England Curran’s ability to swing the ball and finish matches earned him the highest bid in 2023.

 

2024 - Mitchell Starc

2024 - Mitchell Starc

Price: Rs24.75 Cr

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders Role: Bowler, Australia Starc’s devastating pace made him one of the most expensive players ever in IPL history.

2025 - Rishabh Pant

2025 - Rishabh Pant

Price: Rs27 Cr Team: Lucknow Super Giants  Role: Wicketkeeper-Batsman, India Pant became the most expensive player in IPL auction history, reflecting his T20 dominance and finishing ability.

 

