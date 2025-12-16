Meet Most Expensive Uncapped Players Ever In IPL History; Two Stars Combined Got Higher Than Rishabh Pant In 2026: From Prashant Veer To Avesh Khan : Check In Pics
From Prashant Veer to Avesh Khan: Check the top uncapped buys in IPL auction history in pics as CSK shatters records with two mega deals for young Indian talents, surpassing previous benchmarks and setting new standards in the 2026 mini auction.
IPL 2026 Auction – Record-Breaking Uncapped Stars
Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma etched their names into IPL history, becoming the most expensive uncapped players ever in the IPL auction. Both fetched a whopping Rs14.20 crore each, surpassing previous records.
Prashant Veer – CSK Snaps Up Mega Talent
Prashant Veer, a 20-year-old Uttar Pradesh all-rounder, is sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹14.20 crore. He becomes the highest-selling uncapped player in IPL history, breaking Avesh Khan’s 2022 record.
Kartik Sharma – Another CSK Record Buy
Kartik Sharma equals Veer’s record, also sold to CSK for ₹14.20 crore. The wicketkeeper-batter impressed with consistent domestic performances and is set to strengthen CSK’s middle order.
Avesh Khan – Previous Record Holder
Avesh Khan held the previous uncapped player record at Rs10 crore, sold to Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 auction. Veer and Sharma have now raised the benchmark significantly.
Krishnappa Gowtham – CSK’s 2021 Star
Gowtham was sold for Rs9.25 crore to CSK in 2021, showcasing the franchise’s preference for uncapped Indian all-round talent in auctions.
Shahrukh Khan – PBKS 2022 Mega Buy
Shahrukh Khan fetched Rs9 crore at the 2022 auction, sold to Punjab Kings. Another top uncapped talent who made waves in the IPL auctions.
Auqib Nabi – DC’s 2026 Acquisition
Auqib Nabi, an uncapped fast bowler, was sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹9.70 crore in the IPL 2026 auction, highlighting the growing demand for domestic pacers.
Prashant Veer – Jadeja Replacement
Veer offers CSK the ideal left-arm spin and finishing capability to replace Ravindra Jadeja, delivering the same all-round value in the yellow jersey.
Kartik Sharma – Power-Hitting Finisher
Kartik Sharma excels in the middle order, showcasing aggressive batting in domestic cricket with a strike rate of 160.24 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
CSK’s Uncapped Strategy
CSK broke records to secure both Veer and Sharma, emphasizing their strategy to invest in high-potential Indian uncapped stars for long-term team balance.
Historical Comparison
Veer and Sharma surpass previous top uncapped buys like Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, and Shahrukh Khan, rewriting IPL auction history.
