Meet N Srinivasan : Who Said 'Wouldn't Let Women's Cricket Happen'; Former BCCI President; Allegedly Linked To 2013 IPL Spot-Fixing Scandal, Ex-ICC Chairman

Explore N. Srinivasan's controversial legacy in Indian cricket: from opposing women's cricket to IPL scandals and BCCI power struggles, amid India's 2025 Women's World Cup triumph.
 

Updated:Nov 06, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
Explore N. Srinivasan's controversial legacy in Indian cricket: from opposing women's cricket to IPL scandals and BCCI power struggles, amid India's 2025 Women's World Cup triumph.  

On November 2, 2025, the Indian women's cricket team etched history by clinching their maiden ICC Women's ODI World Cup title at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the hosts outclassed South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final, with standout performances from Deepti Sharma (Player of the Tournament) and Shafali Verma. Over 45,000 fans erupted in joy as India ended decades of heartbreak, marking a watershed moment for women's cricket in the country.

Amid the celebrations, an old bombshell comment from former BCCI president N. Srinivasan resurfaced on social media, casting a shadow over the victory. In 2017, ex-India women's skipper Diana Edulji revealed Srinivasan's chauvinistic stance: "If I had my way, I wouldn't let women's cricket happen." The remark, made during a congratulatory meeting at Wankhede Stadium, highlighted deep-seated resistance within the BCCI toward women's cricket in the early 2010s.

Diana Edulji, India's first women's Test and ODI captain, didn't hold back in 2017 after India's Women's World Cup semi-final loss. She labeled the BCCI a "male-chauvinist organisation" that resisted women's involvement since cricket came under its fold in 2006. Edulji's vocal criticism underscored Srinivasan's influence during his presidency, when women's cricket struggled for resources and recognition, contrasting sharply with the 2025 triumph

Narayanaswami Srinivasan, born on January 3, 1945, in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, is a Chennai-based industrialist who rose to dominate Indian cricket. As Managing Director of India Cements, he blended business acumen with sports administration. A chemical engineer with an MS from Illinois Institute of Technology, Srinivasan played cricket, tennis, and hockey in college, but his real game was in the boardroom, turning cricket into a billion-dollar empire.

Srinivasan's cricket journey began in the 1990s as Vice-President of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) under A.C. Muthiah. By 2002, he ousted Muthiah to become TNCA President—a role he's held for over two decades, winning unopposed multiple times. His strategic alliances, including with DMK leader M. Karunanidhi and Maharashtra's Sharad Pawar, propelled him from state-level politics to national influence

Appointed BCCI Treasurer in 2005 under Pawar, Srinivasan climbed to Secretary in 2008 and finally President in 2011, succeeding Shashank Manohar. During his tenure, he boosted BCCI revenues through media rights and infrastructure—state subsidies jumped from ₹4 crore to ₹50 crore. Critics, however, accused him of rule-bending, like amending clauses to allow BCCI officials to own IPL teams, enabling his India Cements to snag Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for $91 million in 2008.

In June 2014, amid the chaos, Srinivasan became the ICC's first Chairman, leveraging India's clout to shift power toward the "Big Three" (India, England, Australia). His brief tenure ended in 2015 amid ongoing probes, but it solidified his legacy as a fierce defender of Indian interests. He also led the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation and All India Chess Federation, showcasing his broad sports influence

Srinivasan's reign hit turbulence in 2013 with the IPL spot-fixing scandal. His son-in-law, Gurunath Meiyappan (CSK team principal), was arrested for betting, exposing conflicts of interest. The Supreme Court barred Srinivasan from BCCI duties in 2014, forcing his resignation. Despite defiance and legal battles, he stepped down, but not before reshaping global cricket dynamics.Slide 8: Global Ambitions and ICC Chairmanship

 

Nicknamed "Srini" and dubbed a "streetfighter" by insiders, Srinivasan is hailed for commercializing cricket but vilified for authoritarianism and conflicts. His CSK ownership thrived post-suspension, winning multiple IPL titles under MS Dhoni. Yet, his anti-women's cricket remark symbolizes the old guard's resistance, now eclipsed by reforms under successors like Jay Shah, who introduced the Women's Premier League and equal pay.Slide 10: Reflections in the Wake of Victory

 

As India basks in its 2025 Women's World Cup glory, Srinivasan's resurfaced comment serves as a reminder of how far the sport has come; from marginalization to millions in prize money (USD 6.58 million for winners, surpassing men's 2023). Harmanpreet Kaur's post-win wisdom on criticism echoes resilience: "It brings balance." Srinivasan, now 80, remains a polarizing figure, but women's cricket's rise proves doubters wrong.

