Meet Nadine de Klerk: SA Star Who Helped RCB Win VS MI With Clutch All-Round Performance; Left 'NITA AMBANI' Stunned, Earned The Tag 'De Clutch' Globally

8 / 11

20 Runs off 4 Balls? No Problem : RCB needed 18 runs off the final over to win the 2026 opener. After two dot balls, the pressure was immense. Nadine responded with a legendary sequence: Six, Four, Six, Four. She finished on 63 off 44 balls*, snatching victory from Mumbai on the very last delivery.

MI owner Nita Ambani who was present in the stadium was left stunned.