Meet Nadine de Klerk: SA Star Who Helped RCB Win VS MI With Clutch All-Round Performance; Left 'NITA AMBANI' Stunned, Earned The Tag 'De Clutch' Globally
Meet Nadine de Klerk: SA Star Who Helped RCB Win VS MI With Clutch All-Round Performance; Left 'NITA AMBANI' Stunned, Earned The Tag 'De Clutch' Globally

From javelin star to WPL legend! Discover how Nadine de Klerk’s "De Clutch" heroics just shattered records for RCB. See the impossible 6-4-6-4 finish that left Mumbai Indians stunned.

Updated:Jan 10, 2026, 07:53 AM IST
Meet Nadine de Klerk : RCB Saviour

Meet Nadine de Klerk : RCB Saviour

Nadine de Klerk: South Africa’s Match-Winning Engine Text: Whether it’s for the Proteas or Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Nadine de Klerk has become the ultimate "big-game" player. Known globally as "De Clutch," the 25-year-old all-rounder has a knack for turning impossible situations into historic victories.

 

Roots of an Athlete

Roots of an Athlete

From Pretoria to the Global Stage

Born: January 16, 2000

Hometown: Pretoria, South Africa

Role: Right-handed Batter & Right-arm Medium Pacer

Background: A natural athlete who grew up in a sports-mad environment, setting the stage for a professional career that began at just 17 years old.

The Javelin Powerhouse

The Javelin Powerhouse

 A Multi-Sport Foundation : Before cricket, Nadine was a teenage star in javelin throw and field hockey. The explosive shoulder power and core strength developed in javelin are the secrets behind her "heavy" bowling balls and her ability to clear the boundary ropes with effortless ease.

The 17-Year-Old Prodigy

The 17-Year-Old Prodigy

A Dream Debut against India :Nadine chose cricket over other sports when she was fast-tracked into South Africa’s 2017 World Cup squad. She made her WODI debut in May 2017 against India. By 2018, she was a regular in the T20I side, proving she belonged at the elite level before she even turned 20.

 

The 2025 ODI World Cup Star

The 2025 ODI World Cup Star

Dominating the 2025 World Stage: In the 2025 ODI World Cup, Nadine was the "glue" for South Africa. She played a starring role in the Proteas’ run to the final, including a famous unbeaten half-century that dismantled a high-quality attack. Her ability to anchor an innings while simultaneously picking up crucial middle-over wickets made her a Player of the Tournament contender.

Back-to-Back World Cup Finals

Back-to-Back World Cup Finals

A Vital Cog in South Africa’s Golden Era : Nadine has been central to the most successful period in South African women’s cricket. She was a key contributor in the history-making squads that reached the 2024 T20 World Cup Final and the 2025 ODI World Cup Final, cementing her status as a national hero.

WPL 2026: The Clinical Dismantling

WPL 2026: The Clinical Dismantling

Stifling the Champions with the Ball Text: On January 9, 2026, Nadine introduced herself to the WPL season in style. Against the formidable Mumbai Indians, she took career-best figures of 4/26. She removed world-class batters Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt just as they were set to explode, restricting MI to 154.

 

6-4-6-4: The Impossible Chase

6-4-6-4: The Impossible Chase

20 Runs off 4 Balls? No Problem : RCB needed 18 runs off the final over to win the 2026 opener. After two dot balls, the pressure was immense. Nadine responded with a legendary sequence: Six, Four, Six, Four. She finished on 63 off 44 balls*, snatching victory from Mumbai on the very last delivery.

MI owner Nita Ambani who was present in the stadium was left stunned.

Entering the Record Books

Entering the Record Books

A Night of Statistical Significance : Nadine’s WPL opener performance broke multiple records:

Highest Score: Her 63* is the most runs ever scored by a WPL batter at #6 or lower.

Elite Club: She is only the second player (after Deepti Sharma) to score 50+ runs and take 4+ wickets in a single WPL match.

A Global Franchise Icon

A Global Franchise Icon

The "De Clutch" Footprint : Nadine’s versatility makes her a top pick for leagues around the world. She has starred for:

Brisbane Heat (WBBL)

Oval Invincibles (The Hundred)

The Blaze (English Domestic)

RCB (WPL)

The Journey Continues

The Journey Continues

 Expect Big Things in 2026: With her career-best form and a mindset that thrives on pressure, Nadine de Klerk is just getting started. As RCB hunts for their first WPL title and South Africa prepares for future glory, "De Clutch" remains the engine that drives her teams forward.

