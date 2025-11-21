Meet Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana: Fairytale Proposal At WC Final Venue, Know How Love Blossomed Between Palak Muchhal's Brother & India's Cricket Queen
Palash Muchhal’s romantic proposal to Smriti Mandhana at the World Cup final venue becomes a fairytale moment. Inside their love story, celebration and upcoming wedding.
A Fairytale Written on the World Cup Pitch
The moment was nothing short of cinematic. Palash Muchhal chose the exact spot at DY Patil Stadium where India lifted the Women’s World Cup trophy earlier this month to propose to Smriti Mandhana, turning the historic cricket ground into the stage for their real-life fairytale.
Smriti Mandhana – India’s Cricket Queen
Smriti Mandhana finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, amassing 434 runs to help lead India to its first title. Her performances were key to India's success, and she was included in the tournament's Team of the Tournament.
From Sangli Streets to World Cup Glory
Born on July 18, 1996, in Sangli, Smriti began her cricket journey with a plastic ball in a small lane. She made her international debut at 16 and has since grown into India's vice-captain—an inspiration for millions of young girls across the countr
Palash Muchhal – Bollywood’s Youngest Composer
A musical prodigy, Palash became one of Bollywood’s youngest composers at just 18. Known for his soulful romantic tracks and philanthropic work alongside his sister Palak Muchhal, he has carved a distinct identity in the Indian music industry.
2019 – When Music Met Cover Drive
Their story began at a private gathering in Mumbai. Palash performed an unreleased track that evening, and Smriti then a rising star was instantly captivated. That moment sparked a connection that soon grew into a quiet, beautiful bond.
Five Years of Beautiful Secrecy
Despite being high-profile personalities, the couple kept their relationship completely private for half a decade. No public pictures, no red-carpet appearances, only subtle hints through late-night Instagram stories and mutual social media engagement.
The “SM18” Tattoo Everyone Missed
Sharp-eyed fans spotted Palash’s wrist tattoo SM18 aFive Years of Beautiful Secrecy Text: Despite being high-profile personalities, the couple kept their relationship completely private for half a decade. No public pictures, no red-carpet appearances—only subtle hints through late-night Instagram stories and mutual social media engagement.fter India’s World Cup win. The initials and Smriti’s jersey number instantly went viral, revealing a secret only a few close friends knew of for years.
He Watched Every Ball of the World Cup
Palash was seen quietly supporting Smriti from the stands during every knockout match, always in a hoodie and cap to avoid attention. After her century vs New Zealand, Smriti dedicated it to “someone very special”—now fans know exactly who.
November 21, 2025 – The Blindfold Surprise
Palash brought Smriti to the DY Patil Stadium under the pretext of a casual photoshoot. Blindfolded and unaware, she was gently led to the centre pitch where the biggest surprise of her life awaited her.
Down on One Knee Under Floodlights
As the stadium lights flickered on, Palash dropped to one knee with roses and a ring—right at the spot where Smriti had struck the winning runs in the World Cup final. The symbolism made the moment truly unforgettable.
Viral Video
The video shared by Mandhana on social media captured her dancing alongside her Women’s World Cup–winning teammates Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, and young sensation Shreyanka Patil. The squad grooved to the track "Samjho Ho Hi Gaya" from Lage Raho Munna Bhai, setting a perfect, joy-filled pre-wedding mood.
Friends Rush the Pitch – Celebration Begins
Within seconds, friends and family who were hiding around the boundary ran in with confetti. Palak Muchhal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, and several teammates joined in, turning the cricket field into a dance floor.
PM Modi’s Personal Letter
Adding to the joy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a heartfelt congratulatory letter to the families, calling the union “delightful news” and wishing Smriti and Palash a life full of love, success, and togetherness.
Wedding in 48 Hours
The couple will marry on November 23, 2025, in an intimate ceremony in Sangli. Preparations have already begun with a “Sang-cyan” themed haldi. Guests from both cricket and Bollywood have started arriving.
From Sixes to Forever
A new chapter begins as India’s batting superstar prepares to become Mrs. Smriti Palash Muchhal. From cricket fields to wedding mandaps, the couple is ready to start their next innings together.
