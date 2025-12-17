Meet Payal Gaming's Boyfriend Amidst Alleged 'Viral Dubai MMS': Check Life Story, 'Is She The Same 'Viral Champions Trophy Girl'?
Payal Gaming trends online amid alleged viral Dubai MMS deepfake claims. Know her life story, boyfriend rumours, fact-check findings, and whether she is the same viral Champions Trophy girl.
Viral Buzz Around Payal Gaming
Indian gaming creator Payal Dhare, popularly known as Payal Gaming, has been trending online after an alleged “Dubai MMS” clip went viral, sparking curiosity around her personal life and relationship status.
What Is the ‘Viral Dubai MMS’ Controversy?
The controversy began when an unverified private video surfaced online, claiming to feature Payal Gaming during a Dubai trip. The clip quickly gained traction across social media platforms.
Fact-Check Raises Deepfake Concerns
Independent fact-checks later flagged the video as misleading, with multiple indicators suggesting it may have been AI-generated or a deepfake, rather than authentic footage.
Payal Gaming Maintains Silence
Despite the widespread attention, Payal Gaming has not issued any public statement on the viral clip. She continued posting regular travel updates, choosing not to amplify unverified claims.
Boyfriend Name Searches Trend Online
As the MMS claims spread, Google searches for “Payal Gaming boyfriend name” began trending, shifting the spotlight from the video to her personal relationships.
Is Payal Gaming Dating Someone?
Payal Dhare has largely kept her personal life private and has never publicly confirmed being in a relationship, adding to the speculation surrounding her dating status.
Link to Gamer ReGaLToS Emerges
Unverified online chatter has linked Payal Gaming with Parv Singh, better known as ReGaLToS, a popular Indian gamer and content creator.
Who Is ReGaLToS?
Parv Singh, 25, is a well-known gaming influencer with nearly 1 million Instagram followers. Like Payal Gaming, he is also associated with S8UL Esports.
No Official Confirmation
Neither Payal Gaming nor ReGaLToS has confirmed or denied the dating rumours. Their shared esports organisation remains the only visible professional connection.
Career Remains the Focus
Amid deepfake allegations and relationship speculation, Payal Gaming continues to be defined by her gaming career, massive fan following, and influence in India’s esports ecosystem—raising questions about whether she is also the same “viral Champions Trophy girl” fans keep asking about.
Viral Champions Trophy Girl
Payal Dhare, better known as Payal Gaming, became an overnight sensation during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final between India vs Australia on March 4, 2025, at the Dubai International Stadium
