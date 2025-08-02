Meet Prasidh Krishna's Wife Rachana Krishna : An IT Professional Turned Entrepreneur, Lady Lucky That Changed His Life
Pillar Behind His Success
Prasidh Krishna's remarkable performance in the 5th Test between India and England, where he took four wickets in the first inning, was a testament to his cricketing talent. The match also saw him in a heated exchange with Joe Root, showcasing his fiery spirit on the field. However, behind this glorious and competitive display stands his wife Rachana Krishna, the unwavering pillar of support who quietly fuels his success. Here's everything about her
An Accomplished Tech Professional
Rachana Krishna is an accomplished IT professional, currently holding a key position as a product manager at Dell Technologies. After working at Cisco in Bengaluru, she moved to Austin, Texas, to further her professional journey. Her career showcases a strong focus on leadership and innovation in the technology sector.
A Gold Medalist from VIT College
Rachana's academic journey is as impressive as her professional one. She is a highly educated woman and a graduate of the prestigious VIT College in India, where she excelled in her studies. She reportedly won a gold medal for her achievements in computer science engineering, a testament to her dedication and intelligence.
An Entrepreneur with an EdTech Vision
Beyond her corporate career, Rachana is also a visionary entrepreneur. She founded her own EdTech startup aimed at bridging the gap between academia and the professional world. Her company connects students with enterprises, providing them with real-world opportunities and hands-on experience.
A Woman of Many Talents
Rachana’s leadership and passion for mentoring others are evident in her involvement with organizations like the Product Vision Club and BizTech Club. Her career path and entrepreneurial spirit highlight her as a woman of many hats. She is a multi-talented professional who inspires those in the tech space.
The Unwavering Pillar of Support
Rachana and Prasidh Krishna share a beautiful relationship built on a strong foundation of friendship. She was Prasidh's biggest cheerleader long before they were married, consistently supporting him through his selections in various cricket matches. Her unwavering encouragement has been a constant source of strength for him.
A Recent and Celebrated Union
Prasidh and Rachana have been together for years but officially tied the knot on June 8, 2023. Their wedding was a significant event attended by many of Prasidh’s teammates, including Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer. The couple’s deep connection, rooted in mutual respect, has only grown stronger since their marriage.
A Glimpse into Her Private Life
Though Rachana prefers to stay out of the public limelight, her social media presence offers a glimpse into her personal world. With over 34,100 followers on Instagram, she shares moments from her travels and family life. She frequently cheers for Prasidh, demonstrating her continuous support for his career. They do not have children, and as they enjoy their journey together, they remain a powerhouse couple with shared ambitions for success.
