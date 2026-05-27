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NewsPhotosMeet Rajat Patidar: Indore Boy who first went unsold in auctions, returned as replacement, missed his own marriage and later captained RCB to their first title after 18 years, now eyes Rohit-Dhoni's trophy feat
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Meet Rajat Patidar: Indore Boy who first went unsold in auctions, returned as replacement, missed his own marriage and later captained RCB to their first title after 18 years, now eyes Rohit-Dhoni's trophy feat

Meet Rajat Patidar's inspiring journey from Indore boy to RCB captain , went unsold in IPL auctions, returned as replacement, delayed marriage, ended RCB's 18-year title wait and now eyes India honours.

Updated:May 27, 2026, 08:36 AM IST
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Meet Rajat Patidar - Indore's Cricket Dreamer Who Refused To Quit

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Meet Rajat Patidar - Indore's Cricket Dreamer Who Refused To Quit

Rajat Patidar's journey is one of the most inspiring stories in Indian cricket. Born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Rajat grew up in a middle-class family far away from glamour and headlines. Long before becoming RCB's captain and IPL champion, he was simply a young boy obsessed with cricket. Years of hard work, patience and sacrifice slowly turned him into one of India's biggest T20 stars.

 

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Cricket Became Life At Just 8 Years Old

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Cricket Became Life At Just 8 Years Old

Rajat's love for cricket began very early. At the age of eight, he joined a cricket club in Indore and quickly became serious about the sport. His childhood routine rarely changed, school, cricket practice and home. While other children spent time playing casually or socialising, Rajat focused entirely on improving his game. His family recognised his passion and constantly supported his dream.

 

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Started As A Bowler Before Becoming A Batter

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Started As A Bowler Before Becoming A Batter

Interestingly, Rajat Patidar did not begin his cricket career as a batter. He initially started playing as a bowler during his early cricketing days. However, one of his coaches noticed his batting ability and advised him to focus more on batting. Rajat listened carefully and eventually transformed himself into a specialist batter. That one decision would completely change his future.

 

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Cricket Forced Him To Sacrifice Education

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Cricket Forced Him To Sacrifice Education

Rajat's dedication to cricket demanded major sacrifices. Because of continuous cricket tournaments and travel commitments, he could only study till Class 12. His father enrolled him in a local college, but Rajat often missed examinations because he was busy playing Ranji Trophy and domestic matches in different cities. Eventually, his family prioritised cricket after recognising his extraordinary talent.

 

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Domestic Cricket Built The Foundation

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Domestic Cricket Built The Foundation

Before IPL fame arrived, Rajat quietly worked hard in domestic cricket. He made his first-class debut for Madhya Pradesh during the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy season. His performances consistently improved year after year. During the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season, Rajat scored 714 runs in eight matches and became Madhya Pradesh's highest run-scorer. Slowly, people inside Indian cricket started noticing his talent.

 

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IPL Auction Rejection Broke Him But Didn't Finish Him

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IPL Auction Rejection Broke Him But Didn't Finish Him

One of the toughest moments of Rajat Patidar's career came during the IPL 2022 mega auction. Despite earlier playing for RCB, he remained completely unsold. No franchise showed interest in him. For any cricketer, auction rejection can feel heartbreaking and humiliating. Rajat could have lost belief, but instead he kept working harder and waited patiently for another opportunity.

 

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Rajat Was Ready To Get Married Before Destiny Changed Everything

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Rajat Was Ready To Get Married Before Destiny Changed Everything

After going unsold in IPL 2022, Rajat and his family began preparing for his marriage. His father even finalised arrangements and booked a hotel in Indore for the ceremony. However, destiny had completely different plans. RCB suffered an injury setback and called Rajat as a replacement player. Cricket suddenly returned to the centre of his life once again.

 

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The Replacement Player Who Changed His Career Forever

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The Replacement Player Who Changed His Career Forever

RCB signed Rajat Patidar as an injury replacement for just Rs20 lakh. There was no major hype around his return. Most people barely noticed the move. But Rajat treated that opportunity as the biggest moment of his career. Instead of viewing himself as a backup player, he arrived determined to prove he belonged among the IPL's biggest stars.

 

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The Eliminator Hundred That Changed Everything

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The Eliminator Hundred That Changed Everything

IPL 2022 Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants became the turning point of Rajat's career. Under massive pressure, Rajat produced one of the greatest playoff innings in IPL history. He smashed an unbeaten 112 off just 54 deliveries and completely dominated the opposition bowlers. Virat Kohli later praised his innings. Overnight, the unsold player became one of IPL's biggest stories.

 

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From Unsold Player To RCB Captain And Champion

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From Unsold Player To RCB Captain And Champion

Ahead of IPL 2025, RCB showed massive faith in Rajat Patidar by handing him captaincy responsibilities. It marked an unbelievable transformation. A player who once entered as a replacement was now leading one of cricket's biggest franchises. Rajat handled the pressure brilliantly and guided RCB to their maiden IPL title, ending years of heartbreak for Bengaluru supporters.

 

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Back-To-Back IPL Finals Created History

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Back-To-Back IPL Finals Created History

Rajat Patidar continued his rise during IPL 2026. In Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans, he produced another unforgettable innings, smashing 93 not out from only 33 balls. RCB reached another IPL final. Patidar became the first captain in franchise history to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru into back-to-back IPL finals and joined MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer in an elite IPL captaincy list.

 

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Knocking India's Door With Unreal Power Hitting

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Knocking India's Door With Unreal Power Hitting

Today, Rajat Patidar stands as one of India's biggest T20 success stories. He missed exams because of cricket, went unsold in IPL auctions, delayed his marriage and fought through setbacks. Yet he never stopped believing. From Indore's local cricket grounds to leading RCB into consecutive IPL finals, Rajat's story proves that patience, discipline and persistence can turn impossible dreams into reality.

 

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