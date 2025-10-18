Meet Rivaba Jadeja : Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Who Took Oath As Gujarat Cabinet Minister, Ex- President Of Karni Sena Who Protested Vs 'Padmaavat', Rs.100 Cr Net Worth
Rivaba Jadeja, BJP MLA & Gujarat Cabinet Minister, wife of Ravindra Jadeja rises in politics. Explore her journey from Karni Sena to women’s welfare advocate
Meet Rivaba Jadeja
Rivaba Jadeja, sworn in as a Gujarat Cabinet Minister on October 17, 2025, is a rising BJP leader. The wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, she joined the party in March 2019. At 34, she’s known for her rapid political ascent. Her induction reflects BJP’s focus on young leaders.
Early Life in Rajkot
Born on November 2, 1990, in Rajkot, Rivaba hails from a family dedicated to social work. A mechanical engineer, she initially aspired to become a bureaucrat. Her uncle, Hari Singh Solanki, is a senior Congress leader. Politics soon became her true calling.
Family and Marriage
Rivaba married Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja in 2016, forming a prominent power couple. They have a daughter named Nidhyana. Together, they run a restaurant in Rajkot. Their personal and professional partnership strengthens their public presence.
Karni Sena Leadership
Before joining BJP, Rivaba was president of Karni Sena’s women’s wing. In 2018, she led protests against the film ‘Padmaavat’ for alleged objectionable content. Her activism with the Rajput organization brought her into the limelight. This marked her early political influence.
BJP Induction
Rivaba met PM Narendra Modi in 2018, sparking speculation of her political entry. She joined the BJP in March 2019, quickly gaining prominence. Her work focuses on women’s empowerment in Jamnagar. She has carved a distinct identity beyond her husband’s fame.
Championing Women’s WelfareThrough her Matrushakti Charitable Trust,
Rivaba promotes women’s welfare in Jamnagar. She distributes sanitary napkins and interacts with village women. Rivaba also supports Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts for girls. Her efforts earned praise from PM Modi.
Electoral Success In 2022
Rivaba contested the Jamnagar North seat for BJP, replacing incumbent Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. She won by a massive 40,000-vote margin, securing 88,835 votes. Her victory showcased her strong voter appeal. It marked a significant milestone in her career.
Cabinet Milestone
On October 17, 2025, Rivaba took oath as a Gujarat Cabinet Minister. She was among 25 new ministers inducted in a major reshuffle. The move highlights BJP’s strategy to balance youth and regional representation. Her role strengthens her political stature.
Bright Future Ahead
Rivaba Jadeja, a young and dynamic BJP leader, is poised for a promising future. Her focus on women’s issues strengthens her appeal. As a Gujarat Cabinet Minister, she’s just beginning. Her political journey continues to inspire and evolve.
Swift Political Rise
Joining BJP at 28, Rivaba climbed the party ranks swiftly. Her work in Jamnagar has built a strong local base. She’s seen as a key figure for the 2027 elections. Her dynamic presence shapes Gujarat’s political landscape
Wealth and Influence
Rivaba declared assets worth Rs 100 crore before the 2022 elections. This makes her one of Gujarat’s richest MLAs. Her wealth complements her growing political influence. She balances social work with her legislative responsibilities.
