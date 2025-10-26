Advertisement
Meet Rohit Sharma : Removed As ODI Captain Despite 2 ICC Trophies Win, Allegedly Pressurised Test Retirement; Redeemed Himself At 38 Winning MOS In Australia, 2027 World Cup Dream Alive
Meet Rohit Sharma : Removed As ODI Captain Despite 2 ICC Trophies Win, Allegedly Pressurised Test Retirement; Redeemed Himself At 38 Winning MOS In Australia, 2027 World Cup Dream Alive

Discover Rohit Sharma's inspiring journey: sacked as ODI captain despite 2 ICC trophies, pressured Test retirement, and redeemed at 38 with Man of the Series in Australia, eyeing the 2027 World Cup.
 

Updated:Oct 26, 2025, 07:37 AM IST
Meet Rohit Sharma

1/15
Meet Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, born April 30, 1987, in Nagpur, is renowned for elegant strokeplay and explosive power-hitting. Nicknamed "Hitman," he redefined opening batting in limited-overs cricket with three ODI double-centuries, becoming a cornerstone of India’s white-ball setup at 38, blending vast experience with youthful flair.

 

Early Career Beginnings and Breakthrough

2/15
Early Career Beginnings and Breakthrough

Sharma’s journey began in Mumbai, facing early rejections before debuting for India in 2007. Initially a middle-order option, he faced consistency challenges, scoring 23 on ODI debut versus Ireland. His breakout came in the 2007 T20 World Cup, helping India claim their first global T20 title and setting the stage for a global ascent. His cricketing journey took 360 degree turn when he started opening for India in 2013.

ICC Trophies Under His Belt - A Captain's Glory

3/15
ICC Trophies Under His Belt - A Captain's Glory

As captain, Sharma steered India to landmark ICC triumphs: the 2024 T20 World Cup in USA/West Indies and the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai, where he earned Player of the Match in the final. These wins showcased tactical acumen and fearless cricket, highlighting a strong ODI win-rate during his leadership era.

The Shocking Removal as ODI Captain

4/15
The Shocking Removal as ODI Captain

In October 2025, ahead of the Australia tour, BCCI selectors replaced Sharma with Shubman Gill for ODIs, adopting a two-captains model across formats. The change, framed as long-term planning for the 2027 World Cup, surprised fans and pundits, triggering widespread debate about leadership transition and continuity.

 

Fan and Expert Reactions

5/15
Fan and Expert Reactions

The captaincy shift triggered strong reactions, with some fans calling it a betrayal despite two ICC trophies in quick succession. Former players offered mixed assessments, while fans and social media discussions trended around Rohit’s longevity and his continued relevance in India's plans for 2027.

Transition in Test Retirement and Its Context

6/15
Transition in Test Retirement and Its Context

Sharma’s Test career concluded in mid-2025 amid broader leadership and form shifts. Reports and statements suggested internal politics and strategic decisions by selectors influenced the timing of his farewell, marking a complex end to a long-format chapter in his career.

Test Legacy - Peaks and Valleys

7/15
Test Legacy - Peaks and Valleys

In Test cricket, Rohit excelled at home with strong averages but faced challenges overseas. He accumulated 12 international centuries, including notable knocks, and contributed to India’s competitive campaigns in border-test series, finals appearances, and crucial draw/series results.

 

Redemption

8/15
Redemption

Rohit Sharma returned to ODIs during India’s October 2025 tour of Australia. At 38, he navigated age-related scrutiny and evolved his role, delivering impactful innings and forming key partnerships to keep India’s white-ball momentum alive. He redeemed himself as a batter winning Man of the series in Australia defying odds. 

Redemption Knocks and Consistency

9/15
Redemption Knocks and Consistency

Across Australia, Rohit delivered consistent contributions, including multi-match series aggregates and important fifties/centuries, reinforcing his reputation as a reliable anchor and explosive finisher in ODI formats. Rohit crafted a sublime 121 off 125 balls, featuring 13 fours and 3 sixes in Sydney.

MOST SIXES IN ODI HISTORY: Shahid Afridi - 351 sixes. Rohit Sharma - 349 sixes.

 
Historic Masterclass in Sydney

10/15
Historic Masterclass in Sydney

In Sydney, Rohit delivered a defining performance that underscored experience and class. His partnership with Virat Kohli and pivotal scores contributed to a dominant victory, reinforcing his status as one of India’s most enduring white-ball icons. He scored a ravishing ton 121* putting all rumours to an end.

The 38-Year-Old Centurion

11/15
The 38-Year-Old Centurion

Rohit’s 38th year marked milestones in ODI centuries and international runs, illustrating longevity and peak performance despite age-related debates. His century tallies across formats highlighted resilience and adaptability.

He became oldest crciketer to win MOS series

Records and Milestones Under Rohit

12/15
Records and Milestones Under Rohit

Rohit’s career features multiple records: opening-batting innovations, ODI double-centuries, and a string of 100s across formats. He holds a place among India’s most decorated leaders, with a lasting impact on batting strategies and team culture.

 

 

2027 World Cup Ambitions

13/15
2027 World Cup Ambitions

With the 2027 ODI World Cup in view, Rohit has repeatedly expressed willingness to contribute, aligning personal goals with India’s competitive calendar. His stated intent to participate reflects ongoing ambition despite leadership changes. At 38 year old he is vying and doing all the toil for his biggest dream 2027 WC.

Off-Field Influence and Leadership Philosophy

14/15
Off-Field Influence and Leadership Philosophy

Beyond runs, Rohit’s influence includes mentorship of young batters, tactical acumen, and leadership that emphasizes calm, calculated cricket. His approach has inspired a new generation of Indian openers and team management strategies.

 

Legacy and What’s Next

15/15
Legacy and What’s Next

Rohit Sharma’s journey from a denied early hopeful to a double ICC-title-winning captain and enduring white-ball luminary defines a remarkable cricketing arc. As he continues to contribute on-field and off-field, the Hitman’s legacy endures in India’s fast-bowling-first, power-hitting blueprint for future eras. He will next be seen in South Africa ODI series at home.

