Meet Shubman Gill: Successor To CT Winning Captain Rohit Sharma, Who Saw India Fall In Adelaide After 17 Years, Also Miserably Ending A 441-day Unbeaten Streak

2 / 10

Gill’s rise began at the 2018 U-19 World Cup, where as vice-captain he amassed 372 runs at 124 avg, including a memorable unbeaten 102 vs Pakistan in the semifinals. Named Player of the Tournament, he led India to their 4th title. A Ranji debut at 17, dual BCCI junior awards, and record-breaking ODI milestones followed fastest to 2,000 (38 inns) and 2,500 ODI runs (50 inns). He became the youngest to score an ODI double ton (208 vs NZ, 2023)* and a four-time ICC Player of the Month by 2025.