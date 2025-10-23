Meet Shubman Gill: Successor To CT Winning Captain Rohit Sharma, Who Saw India Fall In Adelaide After 17 Years, Also Miserably Ending A 441-day Unbeaten Streak
Explore Shubman Gill's journey as India's new ODI captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma, who won the 2025 Champions Trophy and 2024 T20 WC. Witness the heartbreak of India's 2025 Australia series loss, ending a 441-day unbeaten streak and a 17-year Adelaide ODI record. A 10-slide gallery captures Gill's rise, stats (2,794 ODI runs, 57 avg), and Rohit's ICC legacy.
From Punjab’s Fields to International Stardom
Born on September 8, 1999, in Fazilka, Punjab, Shubman Gill’s cricketing dream began in the fields his father, Lakhwinder, converted into a turf pitch. He bowled 500–700 deliveries to young Shubman daily from the age of three. The family shifted to Mohali in 2007 for professional coaching. Idolizing Tendulkar and Dravid, Gill trained from 4 AM every day. Two decades later, the “Prince” stands tall
U-19 Glory and the Making of a Future Star
Gill’s rise began at the 2018 U-19 World Cup, where as vice-captain he amassed 372 runs at 124 avg, including a memorable unbeaten 102 vs Pakistan in the semifinals. Named Player of the Tournament, he led India to their 4th title. A Ranji debut at 17, dual BCCI junior awards, and record-breaking ODI milestones followed fastest to 2,000 (38 inns) and 2,500 ODI runs (50 inns). He became the youngest to score an ODI double ton (208 vs NZ, 2023)* and a four-time ICC Player of the Month by 2025.
IPL Stardom with Gujarat Titans
After debuting for KKR in 2018 (₹1.8 Cr), Gill found his true spark at Gujarat Titans (GT). He powered their 2022 IPL title with 426 runs, then exploded in 2023; winning the Orange Cap with 890 runs (SR 157.8, 3 tons), the second-highest in IPL history. As GT captain (2024–25), he led them to playoffs twice. His IPL career: 118 innings, 3,866 runs at 39.45 avg (4 tons, 26 fifties). He also captained India to a 4–1 T20I series win vs Zimbabwe (2024).
International Breakthrough and Record Run
Caption: Gill’s ODI debut came in 2019 vs NZ, with his maiden century vs Zimbabwe in 2022. His landmark 578-run 2023 Border-Gavaskar series broke Gavaskar’s record. In the 2023 World Cup, he tallied 350+ runs en route to the final. By 2025, he entered the Champions Trophy as No.1 ODI batter, smashing 101 vs Bangladesh* in the opener and helping India lift the trophy as vice-captain. His elegant strokeplay — 317 Test fours, 46 sixes — blends old-school grace with modern aggression. (Image suggestion: Gill’s double-ton celebration vs New Zealand, crowd erupting.)
The Captaincy Handover from Rohit Sharma
Caption: Following Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement (May 2025), Gill was named Test captain for the England tour (Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy). By October, he succeeded Rohit as ODI captain for the Australia series. Rohit, now mentor-batsman, had just led India to back-to-back ICC triumphs 2024 T20 WC and 2025 Champions Trophy. As vice-captain in both, Gill honed his calm leadership under Rahul Dravid, now stepping up to guide veterans like Kohli and Iyer.
2023 World Cup Final – A Bittersweet End
India’s dream 2023 World Cup run (10 consecutive wins) ended in heartbreak. Rohit led from the front with 597 runs (HS 131) and a blazing 47 in the final vs Australia, but Travis Head’s 137 denied India at home. Despite the loss, Rohit’s fearless batting inspired India’s 2024–25 ICC double triumph and cemented his ODI legacy surpassing Dhoni’s century tally with 30 ODI tons.
Perth Prelude – The Captaincy Baptism
October 19, 2025, Optus Stadium Shubman Gill’s ODI captaincy debut ended in a rain-hit 26-over defeat. India posted 136/9 (Rahul 38, Axar 31); Australia chased DLS 131/3 (Marsh 46*). Gill fell for 10 off 18, strangled down leg by Ellis, as India slumped to 45/4. Rohit managed just 8, Kohli a duck. The loss ended India’s 8-match ODI winning streak their first defeat of 2025.
Rohit Sharma’s ICC Legacy – A Golden Chapter
“Hitman” turned national icon was part of the 2007 T20 WC and 2013 Champions Trophy wins. As captain since 2022, he claimed two Asia Cups, Nidahas 2018, 2024 T20 WC, and 2025 CT, becoming the second-most successful Indian captain after Dhoni. His ICC record: 27 wins, 3 losses, with finals in all four major events (WTC 2023 loss, WC 2023 final). His aggressive blueprint reshaped Indian cricket forever. (Image suggestion: Rohit lifting 2024 T20 WC and 2025 CT trophies.)
Adelaide Agony - When the Record Crumbled
On October 23, 2025, at Adelaide Oval, India posted 264/9 (Rohit 73 off 97, Iyer 61). Despite an 118-run stand, Australia chased it down at 265/8 (46.2 ovs), led by Short (74) and *Connolly (61)**. India’s first Adelaide ODI loss in 17 years sealed the series 2–0. Gill (9) and Kohli (second duck) failed again. Zampa’s 4/60 and Bartlett’s 3/39 shattered India’s rhythm, exposing top-order frailties.
The Prince’s Burden – Rising From Rohit’s Shadow
India’s 17-year Adelaide streak and 441-day unbeaten ODI run ended. Yet, at 26, Shubman Gill shoulders the weight of transition between Rohit’s golden twilight and India’s next dawn. With GT leadership experience and Test captaincy already under his belt, Gill eyes redemption in Canberra (Oct 25). His calm demeanor, molded by Rohit and Dravid, will decide if the “Prince” can truly ascend the throne.
