Meet Sonam Bajwa - Punjabi cinema's Queen who is stealing the show at Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings matches in IPL 2026 - In pics
Sonam Bajwa, the queen of Punjabi cinema, is stealing the show at Punjab Kings matches in IPL 2026. Know all about the actress who has become PBKS' most glamorous and viral fan this season.
Meet Sonam Bajwa: Punjabi Cinema's Queen
Sonam Bajwa, the queen of Punjabi cinema, is stealing the show at Punjab Kings matches in IPL 2026. Know all about the actress who has become PBKS' most glamorous and viral fan this season - In Pics
IPL’s Glamour Factor
The Indian Premier League has always been a spectacle that blends high-intensity cricket with celebrity presence. In IPL 2026, that glamour has found a new center in Sonam Bajwa, whose frequent appearances have made her one of the most talked-about personalities in the stands.
Rise of a Punjabi Superstar
Born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, Sonam Bajwa has grown into one of the biggest names in Punjabi cinema. Over the years, she has delivered multiple hit films and built a strong identity as the “queen” of the Punjabi film industry, admired for both her acting and screen presence.
Massive Fan Following
Sonam’s influence goes far beyond cinema. With millions of followers across social media platforms, she commands a massive digital audience. Her posts consistently trend, making her one of the most influential celebrities in North India today.
Deep Bond with Punjab Kings
Her connection with Punjab Kings feels deeply personal. As someone proud of her Punjabi roots, her support for the franchise is not promotional it’s emotional. Fans resonate with her genuine love for the team.
PBKS’ Best Season in Years
Punjab Kings are currently enjoying one of their strongest IPL campaigns in recent history, sitting at the top of the table with five wins in six matches. The team looks like a serious title contender, and the energy around the franchise is at an all-time high.
Stadium Star Power
During matches, cameras often cut to Sonam Bajwa celebrating big moments, whether it’s a massive six or a crucial wicket. Her reactions are raw, energetic, and relatable, making her moments in the stands just as entertaining as the action on the field.
Viral Every Match
Every appearance by Sonam quickly turns into a viral moment. Videos and photos of her cheering PBKS spread rapidly across Instagram, X, and YouTube, often gaining hundreds of thousands of interactions within minutes.
More Than Just Glamour
What makes her presence special is authenticity. Unlike typical celebrity endorsements, Sonam celebrates like a true fan living every moment of the match. This raw passion has made her a symbol of PBKS fandom this season.
The Perfect IPL Narrative
With Punjab Kings dominating on the field and Sonam Bajwa captivating audiences off it, IPL 2026 has found one of its most compelling stories. The mix of elite performance and star power has turned PBKS into the most exciting and talked-about team of the season.
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