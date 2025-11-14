10 / 13

Two terms as DCM (2015–2017 and 2022–2024) in Mahagathbandhan government. Current: MLA from Raghopur (seeking third term in 2025 elections) and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly. RJD's youth icon; led 2020 Bihar polls campaign, nearly unseating NDA with focus on jobs and socialjustice. In 2025, declared Chief Ministerial candidate for Mahagathbandhan leading early in Raghopur vs. BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav.