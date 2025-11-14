Meet Tejashwi Yadav: Former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav's Son Who Played With Virat Kohli, RJD Leader, Ex-Cricketer, Part Of Virender Sehwag's Delhi Daredevils For 4 Years; Know Life Story
Discover the life of Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son; from playing cricket with Virat Kohli and IPL stints with Delhi Daredevils to becoming a key RJD leader, youngest MLA, and Bihar’s political rising star.
Meet Tejashwi Yadav
Former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav's Son Who Played With Virat Kohli, RJD Leader, Ex-Cricketer, Part of Virender Sehwag's Delhi Daredevils for 4 Years
Education and Early Interests
Attended Delhi Public School (DPS), RK Puram, New Delhi a prestigious institution.Passionate about cricket from a young age; captained the school cricket team.
Dropped out after Class 8 (or mid-Class 9) to pursue a full-time sports career, skipping Class 10 board exams. Described as a "cricket enthusiast" who prioritized the field over formal education.
Entry into Cricket – School Days
Selected for Delhi's U-15 cricket team at age 13 as an all-rounder (right-hand batsman). Teammate and played under the captaincy of a young Virat Kohli. Team won the national U-15 championship; formed a match-winning partnership with Ishant Sharma in the finals. Progressed to U-17 and U-19 Delhi teams, representing the capital with promise.
Professional Cricket
Part of India's U-19 World Cup-winning squad as a standby player (2008). Played domestic cricket for Delhi and Jharkhand in tournaments like Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Total stats: 7 domestic matches, 37 runs scored, 1 wicket taken – modest but determined effort. Transitioned from school cricket to professional leagues, honing skills as a batsman.
IPL Days with Delhi Daredevils
Joined Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in IPL 2008, under captain Virender Sehwag. Served as a reserve player (benchwarmer) for four seasons (2008–2012) – never made a debut appearance. Gained exposure in the high-stakes T20 league; part of a star-studded squad including Gautam Gambhir and Dinesh Karthik. IPL stint built his youth appeal and network, despite limited playing time.
Know His Inspiring Life Story
Youngest son (ninth child) of Lalu Prasad Yadav (former Bihar CM and RJD founder) and Rabri Devi (former Bihar CM). Grew up in a powerful political dynasty; father sworn in as CM just four months after his birth. Siblings include brother Tej Pratap Yadav (politician) and seven sisters, including Misa Bharti (Rajya Sabha MP).
End of Cricket and Shift to Politics
Retired from cricket in 2012 after failing to break into the playing XI or state teams consistently. Realized politics as the family calling; began assisting RJD campaigns in 2010 Bihar elections. First public political appearance: 2013 Parivartan Rally in Patna, launched alongside brother Tej Pratap by father Lalu. Modernized RJD's outreach with social media and digital strategies a fresh face for the party.
Political Debut and Rise
Contested first election in 2015 Bihar Assembly polls from Raghopur constituency (Vaishali district) at age 26. Won as RJD candidate; became youngest MLA in Bihar history. Sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) days later in Nitish Kumar's grand alliance – youngest DCM in any Indian state at 26. Handled portfolios like Road Construction, where he launched innovative WhatsApp complaint systems.
Personal Life – Marriage and Family
Married long-time friend and schoolmate Rajshree Yadav (formerly Rachel Godinho) in 2021. Rajshree from Rewari, Haryana; studied together at DPS RK Puram; she converted name post-marriage.
Key Political Roles and Achievements
Two terms as DCM (2015–2017 and 2022–2024) in Mahagathbandhan government. Current: MLA from Raghopur (seeking third term in 2025 elections) and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly. RJD's youth icon; led 2020 Bihar polls campaign, nearly unseating NDA with focus on jobs and socialjustice. In 2025, declared Chief Ministerial candidate for Mahagathbandhan leading early in Raghopur vs. BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav.
Controversies and Challenges
Faces 11 criminal cases (as per 2020 affidavit): Criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, anti-corruption, and money laundering. Linked to family scams like IRCTC (2004) and Land-for-Jobs during Lalu's Railway Minister tenure. CBI/ED probes since 2017; accused in 2020 murder case with brother Tej Pratap (ongoing). Political turbulence: Alliance shifts in 2017 and 2024 ousted RJD from power twice.
Legacy and Future Prospects
Seen as Lalu's political heir over brother Tej Pratap; torchbearer of Yadav family legacy in Bihar. Blends sportsman spirit with sharp political acumen – from U-19 cricketer to potential CM. Key focus: Employment, social justice, youth empowerment; modernized RJD for digital era. In 2025 Bihar elections: Poised for a major comeback as Mahagathbandhan face.
Tejashwi Yadav: From Wicket to Victory
A journey of grit – playing with Kohli, benching with Sehwag, governing Bihar, and leading change. As 2025 unfolds, watch this dynamic leader shape Bihar's destiny.
