/Meet the masterminds: Full list of Men’s International Cricket Head Coaches - From Gambhir, Fleming to Sarfaraz

Discover the complete list of head coaches steering the world's top men's cricket teams. From new tactical shake-ups to full-format leaders, explore who is currently driving international cricket strategy!
Discover the complete list of head coaches steering the world's top men's cricket teams. From new tactical shake-ups to full-format leaders, explore who is currently driving international cricket strategy!
International cricket relies heavily on tactical masterminds who steer national teams through intense multi-format calendars. This slide deck highlights the current head coaches managing top men's cricketing nations around the world.
Gautam Gambhir serves as the full-time head coach overseeing India across all three formats of the game. During smaller bilateral tours, former international legend VVS Laxman frequently steps in to manage interim coaching duties.
Andrew McDonald remains in charge of the Australian national side, guiding the team across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Under his leadership, Australia has maintained a strong, unified tactical framework across all international formats.
England operates a split-coaching structure, with Stephen Fleming leading the red-ball Test team and Brendon McCullum managing white-ball formats. Former international Marcus Trescothick serves as an interim coach for select series like the Pakistan tour.
World Cup–winning coach Gary Kirsten holds the reins for Sri Lanka as head coach across all international formats. His primary focus remains on rebuilding the squad's consistency and technical discipline on the world stage.
Pakistan's head coaches are Mike Hesson for the white-ball team and Sarfaraz Ahmed for the red-ball (Test) team
Shukri Conrad serves as the unified all-format head coach (Test, ODI, and T20I). His contract runs until the conclusion of the home 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. [1, 2, 3]
The head coach of the New Zealand men's cricket team is Rob Walter, who took charge across all formats in June 2025.
The West Indies cricket board employs separate head coaches, with Andre Coley directing the red-ball Test squad. Two-time T20 World Cup winner Daren Sammy leads the white-ball teams in ODIs and T20Is.
Former England international Jonathan Trott serves as the all-format head coach for the national team of Afghanistan. His leadership has played a pivotal role in elevating Afghanistan into a dangerous contender against elite nations.
Phil Simmons oversees the Bangladesh national cricket team as head coach across all three international formats. He brings extensive global coaching experience to help stabilize the squad's performance across varied conditions.
Former national team captain Gary Wilson serves as Ireland's head coach across all international formats. He focuses on transitioning young domestic talent into seasoned international performers on the global stage. Appointed in June 2026, becoming the first Irish-born head coach in over 30 years after succeeding Heinrich Malan.