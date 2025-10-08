Advertisement
Meet Top 10 Cricket Stadiums In The World: From MCG Australia To Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad; Check List

Here are Top 10 Cricket Stadiums in the World which are landmarks of the Gentleman’s Game. Where dreams come alive and legends take shape celebrating cricket’s rich history and its most iconic venues.

Updated:Oct 08, 2025, 06:07 PM IST
Top 10 Iconic Stadiums

Top 10 Iconic Stadiums

Narendra Modi Stadium – India

Narendra Modi Stadium – India

World’s largest sports stadium with a massive seating capacity of 132,000. Features innovative LED lighting seamlessly integrated into the roof structure. Column-free design ensures an uninterrupted view from every seat. A modern marvel and the crown jewel of Indian cricket architecture.

HPCA Stadium - Dharamshala, India

HPCA Stadium - Dharamshala, India

Nestled at 1,457 meters above sea level amidst the breathtaking Himalayas. Red-roofed pavilions reflect traditional Tibetan architectural influence. Renowned for hosting matches even after fresh snowfall, thanks to winter ryegrass. A scenic masterpiece blending sport and serenity.

Lord’s Cricket Ground – London, England

Lord’s Cricket Ground – London, England

Established in 1787, fondly known as the “Home of Cricket.” Venue for historic moments, including the 1983 World Cup Final. Famous for its iconic Long Room and the Honours Boards celebrating cricketing greats. The spiritual home where cricket’s heritage thrives.

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) – Australia

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) – Australia

Australia’s largest stadium with a capacity of 95,000 spectators. Features a sleek glass roof offering panoramic views of Melbourne’s skyline. Hosted historic global events like the 1956 Olympics and the 1992 Cricket World Cup. A true sporting coliseum blending tradition and innovation.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - UAE

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - UAE

Renowned for its ‘Ring of Fire’ floodlights encircling the roof structure. Designed for natural airflow and optimized cooling in desert conditions. Can accommodate 25,000 fans, featuring ultra-modern amenities. A futuristic venue defining cricket’s global expansion.

Eden Gardens – Kolkata, India

Eden Gardens – Kolkata, India

India’s oldest cricket stadium, established in 1864. Capacity of 66,349, often referred to as the “Mecca of Indian Cricket.” Hosted countless legendary encounters, including the 1987 World Cup Semifinal. A cathedral of emotion and cricketing passion.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium - Hyderabad, India

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium - Hyderabad, India

Boasts a 60,000 seating capacity with a vibrant match-day atmosphere. Home ground of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. Known for its quirky tale of “jinxed dressing rooms” realigned using Vastu principles. A perfect blend of superstition, spirit, and spectacle.

DY Patil Sports Stadium - Navi Mumbai, India

DY Patil Sports Stadium - Navi Mumbai, India

Constructed in 2008 featuring a cantilevered fabric roof design. Accommodates 55,000 spectators with unobstructed sightlines. Frequently hosts IPL matches and major entertainment events. A modern multipurpose arena redefining fan experience.

Newlands Cricket Ground - Cape Town, South Africa

Newlands Cricket Ground - Cape Town, South Africa

Set against the stunning backdrop of Table Mountain and Devil’s Peak. Seating for around 51,000 spectators and recognized with a Green Star sustainability rating. Famous for its tranquil Oaks Enclosure surrounded by natural greenery. A harmony of nature and sport unlike any other venue.

Galle International Stadium - Sri Lanka

Galle International Stadium - Sri Lanka

Enclosed by the Indian Ocean and the historic Dutch Galle Fort. Originally a racecourse (1927) before being transformed into a cricket venue. Offers breathtaking coastal views and a refreshing ocean breeze during play. A true postcard-perfect cricket ground.

