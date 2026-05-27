Meet Travis Head's wife Jessia Davies: School sweetheart turned life partner, model & entreprenuer has net worth of Rs 45,00,00,000, exposed Virat Kohli fans' ugly abuses after IPL spat
Meet Jessica Davies, Travis Head's wife and school sweetheart turned entrepreneur. Explore her Rs 45 crore net worth, modeling career, family life, Virat Kohli controversy, online abuse episode and support for Travis during IPL 2026.
Meet Jessica Davies - The Woman Behind Travis Head's Journey
Jessica Davies is far more than just Australian cricketer Travis Head's wife. A former model, entrepreneur and mother, Jessica has built an identity of her own beyond cricket. Over the years, she has become one of Australian cricket's most recognised partners, balancing family life, business ventures and public attention. Her story is about ambition, resilience and standing strong through both success and controversy.
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School Friendship Turned Into A Lifelong Love Story
Jessica and Travis Head's relationship did not begin under the spotlight. The pair first met during their school years in Australia and slowly built a strong friendship. That friendship eventually turned into a relationship which lasted more than a decade before marriage. Their bond grew alongside Travis' cricket career, with Jessica supporting him through domestic cricket struggles, international success and major career milestones.
15 Years Of Love Before Wedding Bells
Unlike many celebrity relationships, Jessica and Travis spent years building their connection before tying the knot. The couple dated for nearly 15 years before eventually getting married in April 2023. Their wedding took place at Carrick Hill in Adelaide and quickly became one of Australian cricket's most talked-about celebrations. Family, close friends and cricket personalities attended the special occasion.
Jessica Davies Built Her Own Career Beyond Cricket
Jessica established herself professionally long before becoming widely known in cricket circles. She initially worked as a model in Australia and featured in multiple campaigns. Later, she transitioned into business and entrepreneurship. Reports suggest she manages hospitality and restaurant ventures across Australian cities, proving she built an independent career alongside Travis Head's cricket journey.
Jessica Davies' Reported Net Worth Crosses Rs 45 Crore
Jessica Davies has reportedly built significant financial success through her business ventures and entrepreneurial interests. Various reports estimate her net worth around Rs 45 crore (₹45,00,00,000), placing her among the financially successful partners of global cricket stars. Her business achievements have helped establish her identity independently instead of solely being recognised as a cricketer's spouse.
Motherhood Changed Jessica And Travis' Life Forever
Jessica and Travis Head embraced parenthood during Travis' rise in international cricket. The couple welcomed daughter Milla Paige before later expanding their family with son Harrison. Despite balancing business responsibilities and cricket schedules, Jessica has often shared glimpses of family life, showing how parenthood remains central to their relationship.
Travis Head's Biggest Support System Off The Field
Cricket careers come with pressure, scrutiny and constant travel. Jessica has consistently been one of Travis Head's strongest support systems. Whether cheering from the stands during ICC tournaments or supporting him privately during difficult phases, she has remained a constant presence throughout his cricketing journey. Travis himself has often spoken about family providing balance during demanding schedules.
World Cup 2023 Brought Joy And Online Hate
Following Australia's ODI World Cup triumph against India in 2023, Jessica unexpectedly found herself caught in online abuse. Travis Head's performances during the tournament and Australia's victory triggered unpleasant reactions from sections of social media users. Jessica later revealed how family members and close friends also received negative messages during that period.
credits - instagram (jessica head)
IPL 2026 Virat Kohli-Travis Head Spat Sparked Fresh Abuse
During IPL 2026, tensions between Virat Kohli and Travis Head during an RCB vs SRH clash created massive online discussion. After the match, Jessica revealed she once again experienced online abuse and negativity. She stated that friends and family members also became targets despite having nothing to do with on-field incidents, exposing the darker side of modern sports fan culture.
Jessica Spoke Openly About Mental Health And Kindness
Instead of responding with anger, Jessica highlighted an important issue. She spoke about mental health, sportsmanship and the importance of kindness online. Jessica stressed that passion is part of sport but reminded people that athletes and families are real people behind public identities. Her message resonated widely across cricket communities.
credits - instagram (jessica head)
Standing Strong Through Highs And Lows - Jessica Will Be There Again For Travis
Now, as Travis Head prepares to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 Eliminator, Jessica is expected to once again be cheering from the stands supporting her school sweetheart through another massive night in his cricket journey.
credits - instagram (jessica head)
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