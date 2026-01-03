Meet Usman Khawaja : Aussie Batter Born In Pakistan Who Announced Retirement ; Married An Australian Who Later Converted To Islam, Owns $4,000,000 Beach House; Faced Racial Discrimination, Says 'Proud Muslim'

1 / 14

Usman Khawaja held a 50-minute press conference at the SCG on Friday to announce that he was retiring from international cricket at the conclusion of the fifth Test against England at the SCG, which starts on Sunday. With family present, he confirmed his final match will be his 88th Test.

Pakistan-born Aussie cricket star slams racial stereotypes, media double standards over golf injury backlash. Explore his immigrant success, family legacy & divisive farewell here-