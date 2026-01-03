Meet Usman Khawaja : Aussie Batter Born In Pakistan Who Announced Retirement ; Married An Australian Who Later Converted To Islam, Owns $4,000,000 Beach House; Faced Racial Discrimination, Says 'Proud Muslim'
Retirement Announcement
Usman Khawaja held a 50-minute press conference at the SCG on Friday to announce that he was retiring from international cricket at the conclusion of the fifth Test against England at the SCG, which starts on Sunday. With family present, he confirmed his final match will be his 88th Test.
A Fitting Farewell
Khawaja, 39, will retire after the SCG Ashes Test – the same venue where he made his Test debut in 2011. He enters his last Test with over 6,200 runs and 16 centuries, leaving on his own terms with dignity.
Born in Pakistan, Raised in Australia
Born in Islamabad, Pakistan. Parents moved the family to Australia when he was young (around age 4-5). Became Australia's first Muslim and Pakistan-born Test cricketer
Immigrant Success Story
Moved to Australia as a child. Overcame doubts and stereotypes to represent Australia in 87 Tests. Earned millions, achieved massive success on the field, including part in World Test Championship win
Family Life
Married to Rachel Khawaja (formerly McLellan), an Australian who converted to Islam of her own free will before their 2018 marriage. They have two daughters, raised Muslim. Mixed-race family as an example of inclusivity.
Career Highlights
Played more Tests (88) than many others. Scored 6,206+ Test runs, 16 centuries. Key player in Australia's successes, including Ashes series and World Test Championship.Slide 7: The Back Spasm Controversy Suffered back spasms after playing golf in the lead-up to the Perth Ashes Test. Criticised heavily by media and former players for preparation and commitment
The Back Spasm Controversy
Suffered back spasms after playing golf in the lead-up to the Perth Ashes Test. Criticised heavily by media and former players for preparation and commitment.Slide 8: Khawaja's Response to Criticism "It was about something very personal... he's not committed, selfish, lazy. These are the same stereotypes, the racial stereotypes I've grown up with my whole life."
Khawaja's Response to Criticism
"It was about something very personal... he's not committed, selfish, lazy. These are the same stereotypes, the racial stereotypes I've grown up with my whole life." Never seen anyone in the Australian team treated like that before
Double Standards Highlighted
"You guys had a crack at me for missing a game, yet plenty of my team-mates who were not playing, you didn't say a word to them." Compared to others who played golf or partied without similar backlash
Says Aus Cricket 'Very White'
Khawaja: "I've always felt a little bit different... I'm a coloured cricketer." Australian cricket "still very white" with persistent racial stereotypes. "Don't gaslight me" when accused of playing the race card
Speaking Out on Broader Issues
Criticised right-wing politicians for anti-immigration rhetoric and fuelling Islamophobia. Spoke on inclusivity, Palestinian rights, and unity – despite backlash.
Stats
1,136 – International Matches 8,001 – International Runs 2023 – WTC Winner 18/41 – 100s/50s 15 – Long Years International Career
Inspiration for the Future
As an immigrant and Muslim, attacks on Islam and immigration feel personal. "I'm doing the exact opposite" of division – promoting inclusivity through his family and actions
"I just want the journey for the next Usman Khawaja to be different." Hopes to inspire diverse kids: "I'm a proud Muslim coloured boy from Pakistan... Look at me now." - said Khawaja
Fan and Critic Reactions
Spoke for 50 minutes, off the leash, with wife Rachel, daughters, and parents present.Thanked family and Australia, but used platform to address ongoing issues in cricket and society. Many Australian fans and cricket followers are unhappy that Khawaja brought politics into his retirement speech and cricket. Critics say he should have focused on thanking Australia instead of complaining about racism, stereotypes, and political issues mixing sport with divisive topics.
