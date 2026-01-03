Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3002682https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/meet-usman-khawaja-aussie-batter-born-in-pakistan-who-retired-from-cricket-married-an-australian-who-later-converted-to-islam-owns-4000000-beach-house-faced-racial-discrimination-says-proud-muslim-3002682
NewsPhotosMeet Usman Khawaja : Aussie Batter Born In Pakistan Who Announced Retirement ; Married An Australian Who Later Converted To Islam, Owns $4,000,000 Beach House; Faced Racial Discrimination, Says 'Proud Muslim'
photoDetails

Meet Usman Khawaja : Aussie Batter Born In Pakistan Who Announced Retirement ; Married An Australian Who Later Converted To Islam, Owns $4,000,000 Beach House; Faced Racial Discrimination, Says 'Proud Muslim'

Pakistan-born Aussie cricket star slams racial stereotypes, media double standards over golf injury backlash. Explore his immigrant success, family legacy & divisive farewell in this 15-slide gallery

Updated:Jan 03, 2026, 07:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Retirement Announcement

1/14
Retirement Announcement

Usman Khawaja held a 50-minute press conference at the SCG on Friday to announce that he was retiring from international cricket at the conclusion of the fifth Test against England at the SCG, which starts on Sunday. With family present, he confirmed his final match will be his 88th Test.

Pakistan-born Aussie cricket star slams racial stereotypes, media double standards over golf injury backlash. Explore his immigrant success, family legacy & divisive farewell here-

 

Follow Us

A Fitting Farewell

2/14
A Fitting Farewell

Khawaja, 39, will retire after the SCG Ashes Test – the same venue where he made his Test debut in 2011. He enters his last Test with over 6,200 runs and 16 centuries, leaving on his own terms with dignity.

Follow Us

Born in Pakistan, Raised in Australia

3/14
Born in Pakistan, Raised in Australia

Born in Islamabad, Pakistan. Parents moved the family to Australia when he was young (around age 4-5). Became Australia's first Muslim and Pakistan-born Test cricketer

Follow Us

Immigrant Success Story

4/14
Immigrant Success Story

Moved to Australia as a child. Overcame doubts and stereotypes to represent Australia in 87 Tests. Earned millions, achieved massive success on the field, including part in World Test Championship win

Follow Us

Family Life

5/14
Family Life

Married to Rachel Khawaja (formerly McLellan), an Australian who converted to Islam of her own free will before their 2018 marriage. They have two daughters, raised Muslim. Mixed-race family as an example of inclusivity.

Follow Us

Career Highlights

6/14
Career Highlights

Played more Tests (88) than many others. Scored 6,206+ Test runs, 16 centuries. Key player in Australia's successes, including Ashes series and World Test Championship.Slide 7: The Back Spasm Controversy Suffered back spasms after playing golf in the lead-up to the Perth Ashes Test. Criticised heavily by media and former players for preparation and commitment

Follow Us

The Back Spasm Controversy

7/14
The Back Spasm Controversy

Suffered back spasms after playing golf in the lead-up to the Perth Ashes Test. Criticised heavily by media and former players for preparation and commitment.Slide 8: Khawaja's Response to Criticism "It was about something very personal... he's not committed, selfish, lazy. These are the same stereotypes, the racial stereotypes I've grown up with my whole life."

 

Follow Us

Khawaja's Response to Criticism

8/14
Khawaja's Response to Criticism

"It was about something very personal... he's not committed, selfish, lazy. These are the same stereotypes, the racial stereotypes I've grown up with my whole life." Never seen anyone in the Australian team treated like that before

Follow Us

Double Standards Highlighted

9/14
Double Standards Highlighted

"You guys had a crack at me for missing a game, yet plenty of my team-mates who were not playing, you didn't say a word to them." Compared to others who played golf or partied without similar backlash

Usman was criticised for missing games or partying which he believes was because of his race.

Follow Us

Says Aus Cricket 'Very White'

10/14
Says Aus Cricket 'Very White'

Khawaja: "I've always felt a little bit different... I'm a coloured cricketer." Australian cricket "still very white" with persistent racial stereotypes. "Don't gaslight me" when accused of playing the race card

Follow Us

Speaking Out on Broader Issues

11/14
Speaking Out on Broader Issues

Criticised right-wing politicians for anti-immigration rhetoric and fuelling Islamophobia. Spoke on inclusivity, Palestinian rights, and unity – despite backlash.

Follow Us

Stats

12/14
Stats

1,136 – International Matches 8,001 – International Runs 2023 – WTC Winner 18/41 – 100s/50s 15 – Long Years International Career

Follow Us

Inspiration for the Future

13/14
Inspiration for the Future

As an immigrant and Muslim, attacks on Islam and immigration feel personal. "I'm doing the exact opposite" of division – promoting inclusivity through his family and actions

"I just want the journey for the next Usman Khawaja to be different." Hopes to inspire diverse kids: "I'm a proud Muslim coloured boy from Pakistan... Look at me now." - said Khawaja

Follow Us

Fan and Critic Reactions

14/14
Fan and Critic Reactions

Spoke for 50 minutes, off the leash, with wife Rachel, daughters, and parents present.Thanked family and Australia, but used platform to address ongoing issues in cricket and society. Many Australian fans and cricket followers are unhappy that Khawaja brought politics into his retirement speech and cricket. Critics say he should have focused on thanking Australia instead of complaining about racism, stereotypes, and political issues  mixing sport with divisive topics.

 

Follow Us
Usman KhawajaUsman Khawaja retirementUsman Khawaja newsUsman Khawaja AshesAussie cricketer retiresPakistan-born cricketerMuslim cricketer AustraliaAustralian cricket newsKhawaja 88 TestsUsman Khawaja familyRachel KhawajaKhawaja daughtersUsman Khawaja back spasmsAshes 2026World Test ChampionshipKhawaja career highlightsKhawaja 6200 runsKhawaja 16 centuriesAustralian cricket retirementcricket retirement newsKhawaja press conferenceSCG Ashes Testcricket racisim AustraliaKhawaja racial discriminationcricket inclusivityMuslim cricketersPakistan-born AustraliansKhawaja controversiesAustralian cricket politicsKhawaja interviewcricket news 2026Usman Khawaja biographyKhawaja career statsKhawaja personal lifeCricket news Australiacricket news internationalKhawaja golf controversyKhawaja criticismAussie larrikinsKhawaja Ashes highlightsAustralian cricket starscricket career milestonesKhawaja achievementsPakistani immigrant success stor
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon17
title
Shark tank 5
Shark Tank India Season 5 Judges: Peyush Bansal, Kunal Bahl, Amit Jain; Full List Of Judges—Who Is The Richest Shark And Who Studied Abroad
camera icon12
title
Chennai Super Kings
CSK Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad To Lead, Sanju Samson As Opener, Dewald Brevis At No. 5; MS Dhoni, Kartik Sharma To Bat At...
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Best Impact Player Options For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
camera icon10
title
India
5 Indian Batters With Most Runs In T20 World Cup History: Virat Kohli Leads, Gautam Gambhir At No.5 - Check Full List
camera icon11
title
2026 T20 World Cup
All Confirmed T20 World Cup 2026 Squads: Teams, Key Players; Captains & Group List