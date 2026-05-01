Meet Yesha Sagar: Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi's rumoured girlfriend; popular sports anchor who met him allegedly during UP T20 league and love blossomed - In pics

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Despite the growing speculation, neither Sameer Rizvi nor Yesha Sagar has publicly addressed the rumours. With no official confirmation from either side, the story remains rooted entirely in social media assumptions, making it another case of IPL gossip driven more by online chatter than verified facts.

She has featured in over 30 Punjabi music videos alongside celebrated artists including Gippy Grewal and Parmish Verma, establishing early visibility in the entertainment industry before pivoting toward sports media.

Pic credit - Instagram (Yesha Sagar)