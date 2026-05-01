Meet Yesha Sagar: Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi's rumoured girlfriend; popular sports anchor who met him allegedly during UP T20 league and love blossomed - In pics
Meet Yesha Sagar: The Indo-Canadian sports anchor rumoured to be dating Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi - who is she and how did it all begin?
IPL 2026 Spotlight Puts Sameer Rizvi at the Centre of Attention
Delhi Capitals youngster Sameer Rizvi has emerged as one of the most talked about names of IPL 2026, not only for his performances but also for the growing attention around his personal life. As his profile has risen this season, so has social media curiosity surrounding his rumoured link with Indo Canadian presenter Yesha Sagar.
Pic credit - Instagram (Yesha Sagar)
Reddit Post Sparks Dating Rumours Around Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar
The speculation gained traction after a Reddit thread casually linked Sameer Rizvi with Yesha Sagar. What started as fan chatter quickly turned into viral IPL gossip, once again showing how easily unverified relationship rumours can spread during a high profile season like IPL 2026
Pic credit - Instagram (Yesha Sagar)
Fans Point to Yesha Sagar’s Presence at Cricket Matches
Several social media users claimed Yesha Sagar was spotted at multiple cricket matches involving Rizvi, including appearances connected to Delhi Capitals and domestic events. These sightings added to the speculation, though no verified visual proof or credible reporting has surfaced to confirm any personal connection
Pic credit - Instagram (Yesha Sagar)
No Official Confirmation From Either Side
Despite the growing speculation, neither Sameer Rizvi nor Yesha Sagar has publicly addressed the rumours. With no official confirmation from either side, the story remains rooted entirely in social media assumptions, making it another case of IPL gossip driven more by online chatter than verified facts.
She has featured in over 30 Punjabi music videos alongside celebrated artists including Gippy Grewal and Parmish Verma, establishing early visibility in the entertainment industry before pivoting toward sports media.
Pic credit - Instagram (Yesha Sagar)
Sameer Rizvi Started IPL 2026 on a Strong Note for Delhi Capitals
Sameer Rizvi made a promising start to IPL 2026 and quickly established himself as one of Delhi Capitals’ most encouraging performers. In his first 8 matches, he scored 209 runs and gave DC valuable momentum in the middle order, standing out in a season where the team has often struggled for consistency. Photo Credit - X
Rizvi’s Momentum Slowed as Delhi Capitals Lost Rhythm
After his bright start, Rizvi’s returns slowed down as Delhi Capitals endured a difficult phase in IPL 2026. He managed hardly any half century in his next 8 matches, reflecting the team’s broader dip in rhythm as DC gradually slipped lower in the points table during a challenging stretch of the season. Photo Credit - X
Rizvi’s IPL 2026 Numbers Still Show Strong Promise
Even with a quieter second half, Rizvi’s IPL 2026 numbers continue to highlight his promise. He has maintained a strike rate of 149.29, averages 34.83, has a top score of 90, and has struck 15 fours and 13 sixes, along with 2 fifties, reinforcing his growing value in Delhi Capitals’ setup. Photo Credit - X
Where they met
As a cricket presenter, Yesha has built a credible on-screen presence across multiple leagues globally, earning recognition well beyond her entertainment roots. Her hosting role at the UP T20 League, where Sameer Rizvi also featured prominently as captain, is widely cited by fans as the alleged starting point of the rumoured connection between the two.
Yesha Sagar’s Rising Visibility Has Added to the IPL 2026 Buzz
Born in Ludhiana and later based in Canada, Yesha Sagar has built a growing profile through modelling, acting, and cricket presenting. Her presence in cricket broadcasting and appearances across leagues have increased her visibility during IPL 2026, adding further fuel to speculation linking her with Rizvi.
Pic credit - Instagram (Yesha Sagar)
IPL 2026 Again Shows How Fast Personal Buzz Can Go Viral
IPL 2026 has once again shown how quickly rising stars like Sameer Rizvi can find themselves in the spotlight beyond cricket. With fan speculation often turning casual associations into viral headlines, Rizvi’s rumoured link with Yesha Sagar is the latest example of how personal narratives can quickly gain traction during the IPL season.
Photo Credit - Instagram (Yesha Sagar)
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