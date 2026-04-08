Meet Man who gave India Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Told RR to keep Rs 10 cr aside for him just after trials, Also Scouted Yashasvi Jaiswal; Know - In Pics

9 / 10

At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already seen as a future star for India. But behind his rise is the vision of Zubin Bharucha; a man who consistently identifies greatness before the world notices it. In an era driven by hype, Bharucha remains a silent force, proving that true impact often comes from those who work behind the scenes.

One scout. Two generational talents. And possibly the foundation of India’s next batting era.