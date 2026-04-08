Meet Man who gave India Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Told RR to keep Rs 10 cr aside for him just after trials, Also Scouted Yashasvi Jaiswal; Know - In Pics
Meet Zubin Bharucha, the Rajasthan Royals Director of High Performance who discovered Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The same visionary who backed Yashasvi Jaiswal now gives India its next batting superstar at just 15. From Rs1.1 crore bargain to smashing Jasprit Bumrah the story of cricket’s quiet genius.
Meet Zubin Bharucha :The Man Behind India’s Next Batting Superstar
In the fast-paced world of modern cricket, where talent often gets discovered through viral moments, one man has consistently stayed ahead of the curve. Zubin Bharucha, the Director of High Performance at the Rajasthan Royals, is quietly shaping the future of Indian cricket. The same mind that backed Yashasvi Jaiswal is now credited with discovering the teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
The Man Behind the System
Zubin Bharucha is not just a talent scout he is a system builder. A former Mumbai and Surrey cricketer, he has been associated with Rajasthan Royals since the early IPL years. Having served as Team Director from 2008 to 2015 and head coach in 2012, Bharucha now leads the franchise’s high-performance program, where his primary focus is identifying and developing future stars rather than just managing established ones.
What Makes Him Different
Unlike conventional scouts who rely on stats or short bursts of brilliance, Bharucha focuses on deeper attributes. He evaluates bat speed, reaction time, and a batter’s ability to create “time and space” against quality bowling. More importantly, he looks for mental strength; how a player reacts under pressure and whether they possess the fearlessness required at the highest level.
The Jaiswal Blueprint
Years ago, Bharucha strongly recommended that Rajasthan Royals invest in a young Yashasvi Jaiswal. At the time, Jaiswal was talented but inconsistent. Bharucha saw beyond the numbers and backed his long-term potential. That decision paid off massively, as Jaiswal has now become one of India’s most reliable and explosive opening batters across formats.
The Day Everything Changed
During pre-auction trials in Talegaon, Maharashtra, Bharucha witnessed something extraordinary. A 13-year-old boy from Bihar walked in and immediately grabbed attention. The youngster smashed the very first ball he faced for a six. When challenged with a high-speed sidearm delivery clocked at 157 km/h, he repeated the feat with ease. Bharucha later admitted he was stunned by what he had just seen.
The Rs10 Crore Call
What followed was a bold and defining moment. Bharucha told the Rajasthan Royals management to keep Rs10 crore ready for the teenager. He even compared the youngster to Jaiswal, stating that he was “Jaiswal multiplied by two already.” Despite such a massive internal valuation, RR managed to secure the player for just Rs1.1 crore making it one of the smartest acquisitions in IPL history.
From Trials to IPL Stardom
Under the Rajasthan Royals system, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s growth has been rapid and impactful. He has already delivered explosive performances in IPL 2026, including knocks of 52 off 17, 31 off 18, and 39 off 14. With a strike rate touching 250+, he has shown the ability to dominate even world-class bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah.
The Mindset That Sealed It
Beyond skill, it was Sooryavanshi’s mindset that convinced Bharucha. During trials, when warned about the pace he would face, the youngster calmly responded, "Haan sir, no problem." That fearless attitude, combined with his natural power and timing, indicated that he possessed the temperament needed to succeed at the highest level.
The Bigger Picture
At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already seen as a future star for India. But behind his rise is the vision of Zubin Bharucha; a man who consistently identifies greatness before the world notices it. In an era driven by hype, Bharucha remains a silent force, proving that true impact often comes from those who work behind the scenes.
One scout. Two generational talents. And possibly the foundation of India’s next batting era.
More Than Just a Scout
Bharucha’s role extends well beyond talent identification. He actively works on refining players through technical inputs and mental conditioning. His emphasis on concepts like “time and space” ensures players are equipped to handle different match situations. He has even advocated fast-tracking Sooryavanshi into the Indian team, drawing comparisons with how Sachin Tendulkar was introduced early in his career.
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